George Santos marks his wedding anniversary by posting photos of husband

Rep. George Santos (Photo: US Gov.)

Throughout his brief career as a Congressman, George Santos has been shy of revealing much about his husband.

Although Santos had mentioned him prior to his election in November 2022, and even posted photos of them together at Mar-A-Lago, most people only realized the New York GOP Rep. was married when he used the death of Senator Dianne Feinstein to name-drop him in October.

“My husband Matt and I are heartbroken by the news of the passing of Senator Feinstein,” Santos posted on X, formerly Twitter. “Sen. Feinstein was a trailblazer who dedicated over 30 years of service to her country. Our condolences to the Feinstein family as they grieve this grave loss.”

Mystery remains around Santos’ other half, who is believed to be Brazilian. Media have to date not been able to track down a marriage certificate for the wedding. Matt’s instagram is set to private.

Despite this, late last night, Santos, 35, decided to mark their two-year anniversary by dropping four photos from their time together.

“2 year since we said I Do! Happy anniversary to my partner in life and to my rock who has not skipped a beat over the past few months,” Santos said.

“Thank you for being the most amazing spouse! I Love you to the moon and back! ❤️”

2 year since we said I Do!



Happy anniversary to my partner in life and to my rock who holds not skipped a beat over the past few months.



pic.twitter.com/uoVTuVSTWp — George Santos (@MrSantosNY) November 30, 2023

In a later tweet, Santos revealed that his husband shares his politics.

“My Husband Matt and I are proud to show the world that being Gay doesn’t necessarily make you blind to bad policy. We are proud conservatives and will buck the Gay Inc Mafia every time we have an opportunity.”

For the record:



My Husband Matt and I are proud to show the world that being Gay doesn’t necessarily make you blind to bad policy.



We are proud conservatives and will buck the Gay Inc Mafia every time we have an opportunity.



pic.twitter.com/uoVTuVSTWp — George Santos (@MrSantosNY) November 30, 2023

Vote to expel Santos could come up today

Santos’ tribute to his husband could well be one of the final things he does as a Congressman. Two resolutions to expel him from Congress were introduced this week. It’s unclear which will come up for a vote, but it could be as early as today.

Until now, he has remained defiant in the wake of a wave of allegations against him. He has said he refuses to resign. He called a press confernece for 9am this morning. Some wonderd if Santos would quit. He did not. Instead, he used it to announce he was filing a motion to expel Democratic Rep. Jamaal Bowman.

Santos himself has said that he doesn’t expect to survive a further expulsion vote. In a Spaces talk on X last Friday he said, “I know I’m going to get expelled when this expulsion resolution goes to the floor,” he said. “I’ve done the math over and over, and it doesn’t look really good.”

The Hill reached out to a number of lawmakers and found that many who voted against expelling Santos in the past now plan to vote to kick him out.

“It’s pretty clear: He needs to go,” said Rep. Brad Schneider (D-Ill.), who’d previously voted to keep Santos before the House Ethics Committee dropped its bombshell report into his behavior.

Santos currently faces 23 charges relating to wire fraud and identity theft. His court case is set for September 2024. He denies all the charges.