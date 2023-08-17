Get into the groove: Let’s rank Madonna’s iconic albums ahead of her Celebration Tour

There’s no denying that Madonna, who turned 65 this week, is one of the most iconic music artists in history. For more than four decades, she’s churned out hit after hit and captivated audiences around the world with her unique style and sound.

Can you believe it’s been nearly three years since Madonna’s last tour—The Madame X Tour? But let’s get real, this diva has never left the spotlight or our queer hearts. Since then, she has released a remix album called “Finally Enough Love” celebrating her 50 #1s dance singles, flirted with coming out as gay on TikTok (hee hee), and brought back the controversial anti-war/anti-capitalism/anti-assholes “American Life” album and music video. Oh, and she also survived a serious health scare!

From her catchy lyrics to her unforgettable performances, she continually defies convention, pushes boundaries, and has even played a major role in opening up conversations around LGBTQ+ identity and acceptance.

So, in honor of our beloved M celebrating her birthday this week and preparing to hit the road for her much-anticipated Celebration Tour, let’s throw a kiki and rank her most iconic albums together, shall we?

What are Madonna's most iconic albums? When we talk about Madonna's albums, it's not about going from the best to the worst—oh no—it's ranking the best to the most iconic. From her self-titled debut album, Madonna, to the enigmatic Madame X and everything in between, each of these gems sent shockwaves through pop culture. So, put on your voguing shoes and prepare to "express yourself"—it's time to rank Queen Madge's legendary albums before her Celebration Tour kicks off! 1 Madonna 18 2 Like a Virgin 13 3 True Blue 13 4 Like a Prayer 28 5 Erotica 21 6 Bedtime Stories 14 7 Ray of Light 38 8 Music 15 9 American Life 11 10 Confessions on a Dance Floor 27 11 Hard Candy 8 12 MDNA 8 13 Rebel Heart 6 14 Madame X 7

