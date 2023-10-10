Gio Benitez & Tommy DiDario’s fairytale romance is the epitome of husband goals

Gio Benitez and Tommy DiDario, both 37, are making news for their beautiful relationship.

The Good Morning America host and the Extra TV correspondent have been going strong for nearly nine years after initially meeting online in January 2015.

“We’re both avid users of social media, so we had a perfectly modern first meeting: on Instagram. We decided to meet for a drink and that’s when we both realized this was more than a ‘like’ online,” Benitez previously told People. “The chemistry was instant.”

In a world where gay dating is often filled with endless texting and matches that never actually connect, Benitez and DiDario were on the same page since day one.

“By date two, the more we talked, the more we stared into each other’s eyes – completely aware that this was becoming far more than a crush,” he added. “For the first time in our lives, we were experiencing true love, and that’s where the adventure started. From that moment on, we were inseparable.”

Despite both having busy careers in front of the cameras, the pair soon found they had a mutual love of travel and routinely showcase their affection while visiting some of the most exotic locales around the world.

Things began to move rapidly and within nine months, Benitez was ready to pop the question.

In September 2015, the Cuban-American journalist got down on one knee and asked DiDario to marry him in one of the most romantic places on the globe: in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

“Time is what’s left behind in the wake of love,” Benitez captioned the image by photographer Pierre Torset.

On April 16, 2016, the pair made it official and walked down the aisle in front of friends and family at a ceremony held inside the historic Walton House in Benitez’s hometown of Miami, Florida.

For their first dance, the grooms choose Il Volo’s cover of “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from Disney’s The Lion King. Swoon!

In the more than 7 years since that special day, the handsome husbands have continued to share their love story and warm-weather escapades on social media.

The duo are often accompanied on their adventures with Benitez’s extended ABC family, which includes GMA co-host Robin Roberts and wife Amber Laign, and weatherman Sam Champion and husband Rubem Robierb.

How do we get invited on that intinerary?!

Beyond their fantastic getaways, Benitez and DiDario do not shy away from sharing their vulnerable moments too.

Most recently, we saw this when DiDario supported Benitez on his emotional first day upon being promoted to weekend co-anchor on Good Morning America.

DiDario joined Benitez on the set. Wiping back tears, he gave his husband a big hug and told him how proud he was of him.

Grab the tissues!

I wouldn’t miss this moment for the world. Congratulations @GioBenitez. I can’t wait to watch you soar every weekend as the new Co-anchor of @GMA Saturday and Sunday. pic.twitter.com/RKtErGXaod — Tommy DiDario (@tommydidario) May 13, 2023

While we’re sure Benitez and DiDario’s relationship isn’t perfect, it sure gives those of us still swiping away looking for their Mr. Right hope!

Cheers to you Mr. and Mr. Benitez-DiDario!

Check out a few more photos of Gio Benitez and Tommy DiDario looking absolutely gorgeous and all loved up together: