‘GMA’ host Gio Benitez’s husband Tommy DiDario is making power moves of his own & looking fine doing it

On top of landing a stellar new gig as co-anchor of Good Morning America, Gio Benitez also has an amazing man at his side: his husband Tommy DiDario.

Married since 2016, DiDario made an emotional appearance during Benitez’s first day co-hosting the weekend edition of GMA on Saturday.

While cameras rolled, co-host Whit Johnson brought out DiDario to give Benitez an extra serving of encouragement during the live telecast. The two shared a big hug as DiDario held back tears and said, “I’m so proud of you.” Could they be any cuter?

I wouldn’t miss this moment for the world. Congratulations @GioBenitez. I can’t wait to watch you soar every weekend as the new Co-anchor of @GMA Saturday and Sunday. pic.twitter.com/RKtErGXaod — Tommy DiDario (@tommydidario) May 13, 2023

The touching moment is just one an example of the love and closeness the two men proudly show off in their real lives and on social media.

DiDario, who is an entertainment journalist for Extra TV, Good Day New York and The Rachael Ray Show, first met Benitez through Instagram in 2015. Don’t lose hope, boys. Their is love to be found in your DMs!

After Benitez proposed by getting down on one knee in front of the Eiffel Tower, the pair married in a tropical wedding in Miami surrounded by friends and family on April 16, 2016.

While they recently celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary, DiDario had previously disclosed the everyday things he does to make their marriage fun and exciting.

“When Gio is traveling for work and he’s been gone for a few days, I’ve sent thinking-of-you flowers to his hotel room and even chocolate-covered strawberries to just put a smile on his face after a long day of work,” the 37-year-old told People. “I never want him to stop knowing how important his happiness is to me.” We need a fully funded scientific commission devoted to cloning DiDario, stat!

By the looks of his Instagram, another way DiDario and Benitez bond is by spending hours pumping iron in the gym together. The couple that lifts together, stays together?

When not working long hours in New York City, the husbands also routinely take their His and HIs matching six-packs on fabulous vacations around the world.

Can you even stomach this view?

While Benitez’s recent elevation at GMA brings more queer and Latinx representation to the morning show arena, DiDario is also making big moves of his own within the world of celebrity journalism.

In recent months, he’s landed high-profile interviews with the likes of Michael J. Fox, Jennifer Lopez, Billy Porter, and Benitez’s GMA colleague Robin Roberts.

While we’re ecstatic to see a queer power couple continue to thrive, here’s more sizzling pics of DiDario to throw your full support behind: