Gio Benitez’s new TV gig just completely upended our weekend plans & that’s more than fine by us

If you normally sleep in on weekends you are going to want to rearrange your schedule.

Good Morning America has elevated ABC News correspondent Gio Benitez to the morning show’s permanent weekend co-anchor and his first episode airs this Saturday.

So if you’re planning to stay out late, you better set that alarm for 7am so you can rise to Benitez’s handsome face delivering the latest news on both Saturdays and Sundays. He’ll join the program’s current co-anchors Whit Johnson and Janai Norman.

Grateful. Excited. Blown away.

Cannot wait to spend each weekend morning with two of my dearest friends and the INCREDIBLE team at @GMA Saturday & Sunday! @WhitJohnson @janai https://t.co/ZsPH2b7Lgi — Gio Benitez (@GioBenitez) May 11, 2023

“One thing I love to do is I love to examine the human condition, and there are so many ways to do that and so many different stories.” Benitez said to Variety about his promotion. “What I’m excited about is I’ll be able to stretch into that territory.”

In addition to his GMA duties, the 37-year-old will continue being the transportation correspondent for ABC News, where, since 2020, he’s been closely tracking the aviation, auto, and rail industry, and the recent uptick in private space travel.

“I’m a space geek and I get to still keep on doing it,” Benitez added.

The investigative journalist has been with ABC News since 2013, where he covered the Pulse nightclub shooting, drug lord El Chapo’s escape from a Mexican prison, and the Boston Marathon bombing, among others.

In his personal life, Benitez has been married to Extra TV correspondent Tommy DiDario since 2016.

While the two make one very attractive duo, DiDario upped the adorable factor by gushing over his husband’s new gig.

“The moment @giobenitez signed his contract to become the new Co-anchor of @GMA Saturday and Sunday,” DiDario captioned a photo of Benitez. “It’s been hard keeping this secret because I’ve been bursting with pride. The size of your talent is matched by the size of your heart. Congratulations, my anchorman.” Swoon!

The moment @giobenitez signed his contract to become the new Co-anchor of @GMA Saturday and Sunday. It’s been hard keeping this secret because I’ve been bursting with pride. The size of your talent is matched by the size of your heart. Congratulations, my anchorman. pic.twitter.com/5lIGJSM8Ri — Tommy DiDario (@tommydidario) May 11, 2023

A child of Cuban immigrants, Benitez was born and raised in Miami, Florida. And his ascension to the anchor desk of Good Morning American had him reflecting on the deeper meaning of his promotion in the context of his family’s early struggles.

“I’m filled with so much gratitude and I can’t help but think of my grandparents right now. They fled communist Cuba with nothing but the clothing on their backs and the small children who would become my parents,” he shared in an Instagram post. “The idea that I get to sit on the desk which quite literally bears the name of the country that gave them so much hope — well, that simply brings me to tears every time I think about it.”

Talented, handsome, and in touch with his feelings? Could Benitez be any dreamier?!

So do yourself a favor and set your alarm – or at least your DVR – to catch Benitez on GMA this weekend and take in more of his charming good looks from his social snaps here: