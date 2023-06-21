Goalie Matt Turner is the latest pro athlete to show his support for LGBTQ+ fans during Pride

Shutterstock

The United States’ recent victory over Mexico in a highly anticipated soccer match was prematurely halted due to anti-gay chants emanating from the crowd. And the goalie for the U.S. Men’s National Team is speaking out.

Matt Turner, who also plays for Arsenal FC in England’s Premier League, said the homophobic cries from Mexico fans were insulting and disgraceful.

“It goes against everything we stand for,” he told reporters. “We’ve been very vocal about the strength of our team being our diversity, the strength of our nation being its diversity. So, to use something so divisive…it has no place in the game.”

U.S. interim head coach B.J. Callaghan made similar remarks. “In terms of the chant, I want to make it very clear first and foremost, for our beliefs and our culture, it has no place in the game,” he said, via the AP. “It has no place in our value system.”

Matt Turner on Mexican fans' homophobic chants:



?"It goes against everything we stand for. We've been very vocal about the strength of our team being our diversity, the strength of our nation being its diversity. So, to use something so divisive…it has no place in the game." pic.twitter.com/sPQ76nfSNH — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) June 16, 2023

Matt was visibly uncomfortable taking goal kicks at the end of the game. Definitely not lip service coming from him — The REAL Arch Baron Cup Historian (@EricPitlyk) June 16, 2023

Matt Turner was visibly upset, every time he had to kick the ball down field, knowing the chant was coming. I felt terrible for him. Shame on El Tri fans. This doesn't stop until YOU stand in the way. https://t.co/hE3Msgltw3 — (Greg) So Local LIVE (@SoLocalPasco) June 16, 2023

Mexico fans chanting anti-gay slurs during matches has been a long-standing problem. For years, they’ve chanted the word “puto,” a slur equivalent to the word “f*g” in Engish and that’s banned by FIFA, soccer’s international governing body.

Just two months ago, fans shouted the ugly word at the U.S. Men’s National Team during a friendly in Arizona.

Last March, Mexico fans started chanting the word during the final minutes of a World Cup qualifier against the U.S. The match was held at Estadio Azteca in Mexico. Prior to that, the Mexican Football Federation announced any fans who chanted anti-gay slurs would be banned from stadiums for five years.

Clearly, that threat hasn’t been a deterrent. Mexico fans have shouted the pejorative at matches since at least 2014.

In the lead-up to the 2018 World Cup, the Mexican soccer federation was fined nine times alone, in addition to 15 other national federations, for fans engaging in homophobic behavior during matches.

Ultimately, the responsibility lies with FIFA to stop this ugly phenomenon. The organization has already sanctioned Mexico’s men’s soccer team over the issue and opened two investigations. But those efforts haven’t been enough.

More players need to speak out, like Turner.

This Pride Month, we’ve seen multiple high-profile pro athletes express their support for the LGBTQ+ community during these highly divisive times. Last weekend, New York Mets outfielder Mark Canha, one of the most outspoken LGBTQ+ allies in baseball, celebrated Pride with Madonna, Gaga and Taylor Swift.

Each time he stepped up to the plate, gay pop anthems were blaring throughout Citi Field.

Pride Night is TOMORROW at @CitiField! ?@outtadapakmark is excited to celebrate with you all. pic.twitter.com/c0Xx4yr7YQ — New York Mets (@Mets) June 15, 2023

While several MLB players have expressed their opposition to Pride, such as former Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass and homophobic Red Sox hurler Matt Dermody, it’s important to remember the ones who stand with LGBTQ+ people. Look at the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Pride Night.

The team’s decision to honor the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence and ensuing blowback they received captured headlines for weeks. But in the end, it was a highly successful event, and every player even wore a rainbow-logo hat.

Star Washington Nationals closer Sean Doolittle also voiced support for the Sisters, despite playing across the country. “Sending love and support to all my LGBTQIA+ friends and family! You are beautiful and you are enough and your existence is not up for debate. Be proud and know that you are loved,” he tweeted earlier this month.

?????????Happy Pride! Sending love and support to all my LGBTQIA+ friends and family! You are beautiful and you are enough and your existence is not up for debate. Be proud and know that you are loved. ?? — Sean Doolittle (@whatwouldDOOdo) June 6, 2023

Lotta people just found out about @SFSisters but they were on the front lines during the AIDS crisis & are literally woven into the fabric of the AIDS Quilt. For 44 years they have been doing corporal works of mercy and spreading love to the most marginalized members of society. pic.twitter.com/jWFrbn0btc — Sean Doolittle (@whatwouldDOOdo) June 6, 2023

To kick off Pride Month, MLB stars Marcus Stroman and Julio Rodriguez also showed major support for their LGBTQ+ fans.

Happy Pride Month! We should always be accepting of those who take pride in who they are. Love is love no matter what! ?????? pic.twitter.com/jG8goRpE6v — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) June 1, 2023

But perhaps no athlete’s pro-LGBTQ+ message rang louder than champion pro wrestler CM Punk’s, given the forum. The decorated grappler made an impassioned stand for LGBTQ+ youth inside of the squared circle, which historically hasn’t been a bastion for love and inclusivity.

“The reason I support trans kids trans, grownups, gay, straight, lesbian, whoever is because I know when I was growing up, I didn’t fit in anywhere,” he said in his now-viral speech. “It was because of the clothes I wore, what my hair looked like, the music I listened to, those are all things I could rectify. I could cut my hair, I could listen to jazz. I don’t know what. But to be somebody who’s gay, lesbian, especially trans, I don’t know what it feels like to be trapped in a body that I don’t feel I belong.”

CM PUNK SAID LGBTQ+ RIGHTS. HE SAID SUPPORT TRANS PEOPLE pic.twitter.com/LUj9zzsH4x — abbi (@abbipaperbag) June 18, 2023

It’s one thing for sports teams and organizations to take pro-LGBTQ+ stances. But it just matters more when the message comes from the athletes themselves.

The U.S. is a melting pot of diversity. Kudos to Turner, and other athletes, for pointing that out.