These two MLB stars are stepping up to the plate by showing major support for Pride & their LGBTQ+ fans

Nearly every MLB team will host a Pride Night this month. But so far, much of the news surrounding these annual celebrations has largely been negative.

There’s the controversy surrounding the Dodgers and their decision to honor the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, which sparked right-wing backlash and a brief about-face from the organization. The Sisters were eventually re-invited, but the saga lives on.

This week, Dodgers pitchers Clayton Kershaw and Blake Treinen expressed their opposition to the Sisters, as well as no-name hurler Trevor Williams.

While their misgivings about the Dodgers’ Pride celebrations are taking up the headlines, it’s important to remember they don’t speak for the entire league. On Thursday, two prominent MLB stars tweeted out their support for LGBTQ+ Pride, complete with photos of them sporting some sweet Pride paraphernalia.

Chicago Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman, an All-Star, commemorated Pride Month with unequivocal words of support.

“Happy Pride Month! We should always be accepting of those who take pride in who they are. Love is love no matter what,” the tweeted.

The message includes a rainbow flag and shouting emoji, expressing the need to publicly back LGBTQ+ people.

Happy Pride Month! We should always be accepting of those who take pride in who they are. Love is love no matter what! ?????? pic.twitter.com/jG8goRpE6v — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) June 1, 2023

In a subsequent tweet, Stroman matched his words with action. The right-hander announced donations to three LGBTQ+ charities located in cities where he’s played (New York, Chicago, Toronto).

The first organization listed, Brave Space Alliance, is a Black-led, trans-led LGBTQ+ Center located in Chicago’s south side. The Hetrick-Martin Institute serves LGBTQ+ youth (ages 13-24) in the New York area, and The 519 provides services for LGBTQ+ people living in Toronto.

Stroman, 32, boasts a strong track record of publicly supporting LGBTQ+ people. A couple years ago, he wore a rainbow logo Mets hat during a press conference. The photo of him wearing a rainbow-colored “love is love” shirt was also taken from his time with the Mets.

In many ways, it’s appropriate that Stroman now pitches for the Cubs. They have the longest-running LGBTQ-theme day, Out at Wrigley, among all MLB teams. Their co-owner, Laura Ricketts, is the first out gay owner of a major pro sports team.

Over in the Pacific Northwest, Seattle Mariners slugger Julio Rodriguez is also backing LGBTQ+ people during Pride Month. The 22-year-old posted a picture of himself Thursday wearing a rainbow “love wins” shirt, and looking super cool.

For what it’s worth, Rodriguez is also featured prominently on the Mariners’ Twitter page, which is actually pretty gay!

There's A LOT going on but we're here for it ? pic.twitter.com/SIH0roAVOk — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) April 23, 2023

the roof is closed but it's still raining pic.twitter.com/qALN3vTkyM — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) April 16, 2023

Don’t let the vocal minority control the narrative: the vast majority of MLB players will willingly celebrate Pride this month.

As of Friday, seven MLB teams, and 61 pro sports teams overall, changed their logos to Pride colors.

And if players don’t support the LGBTQ+ community, there could be consequences. Earlier this week, Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass was booed out of the ballpark after sharing an anti-LGBTQ+ post on social media.

Talk about some good ol’ fashion comeuppance.

Anthony Bass comes into the game, greeted by a couple of separate choruses of boos. #Bluejays pic.twitter.com/NM3IpEA91i — Mike Wilner (@Wilnerness) June 1, 2023

But when Stroman takes the mound this month, and Rodriguez steps to the plate, they’ll receive our well-earned cheers. They’re standing up for the LGBTQ+ community in baseball when we need it most. That’s more than any strikeout or home run.

