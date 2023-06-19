Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis was just caught in a blatant lie & the internet has all the receipts

Despite what conservatives are claiming, the LA Dodgers Pride Night on Friday was a big success.
The event did attract a Catholic-led protest outside the entrance gates, prompted by the presence inside of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, but within the stadium, the event passed without incident.
However, that’s not the story being spun by those opposed to LGBTQ+ rights.
Florida’s President-wannabe Ron DeSantis was among those to claim the event was a dismal failure.
“Good on the thousands who showed up at Dodger Stadium to protest this anti-Catholic hate group,” he tweeted . “The virtually empty stadium for the game itself was a powerful image – Americans are fed up with the nonsense and are fighting back.”
Others were quick to share footage of the Sisters being honored in front of a near-empty stadium.
Marjorie Taylor Greene joined in, praising the approximate 2,000 protestors and blasting the “disgusting embrace” of “transgender” nuns inside the stadium.
Over 49,000 tickets sold for the Pride Night game
What actually happened was the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence were presented with their Community Award an hour before the first ball was thrown, shortly after people began filing into the stadium.
The protest outside did temporarily shut down the main entrance, slightly slow the event filling up. However, the number of tickets sold for the game was 49,074. Some Pride Night games pre-Covid have attracted just over 50,000, but the 49,000 figure is pretty good given the average attendance at Dodgers home games recently is just over 47,800, according to Forbes.
Here is actual footage of the crowd during the game.
Another of those in attendance said that although the Sisters’ appearance was brief, the small crowd applauded.
According to Outsports, every player and umpire wore Pride rainbow logos on their caps and/or jerseys. The 5-year-old son of Olympian Tom Daley and filmmaker Dustin Lance Black threw out the opening pitch.
Others clearly enjoyed the night.
Thanks for bringing back the Pride hats, I finally got one pic.twitter.com/aTQhdkTP3k— turtlemau5 🐢 (@TurtleDude310) June 17, 2023
Who are the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence?
The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence are a satirical, non-profit group of drag nuns that raise money for good causes and seek to dispel the stigma often promoted by the church toward LGBTQ+ communities. The organization began in San Francisco in 1978, but now has missions in cities across the world.
Last month, the Dodgers prompted controversy by announcing that it was to present a Community Hero Award to the Los Angeles chapter of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.
When Florida’s Senator Marco Rubio and the Catholic League kicked up a fuss, the Dodgers disinvited the group. When many in the LGBTQ community expressed outrage, the Dodgers backtracked and re-invited the nuns. This prompted Friday’s protest outside the venue.
Unfortunately, the night did not prove a complete win for the Dodgers. They lost to the San Francisco Giants 7-5 on Pride Night.
Even worse, the following night they lost to the Giants by 15-0. It was their worst defeat in 125 years.
Ouch.
Of course, some so-called Christians blamed the loss on the team honoring the Sisters on Pride Night.
Bosch
Lol. Remember when we though George W. Bush was the worst thing to happen to the Republic party? Good times.
dbmcvey
I know. I don’t think any of us realized how far down this party could go.
Mattster
Every time I think they have hit rock bottom, there’s a new nominee and they prove they can drain just a bit more water out of that pool.
abfab
decrans
I almost voted for Larry Elder recently.
decrans
I love Queerty’s doublespeak. “It was a small crowd who saw the Sisters. There were 49,000 in attendance, though.”
dbmcvey
As opposed to the absolute lies that the right wingers here are saying?
ScottOnEarth
You’d really love it if you bothered to read the article, that specifically states the Sisters were honored as the crowd started entering the stadium, thus a small crowd saw them being honored…..but the crowd that filled the stadium was large.
decrans
What does that say about the Dodgers capitulating to the right-wing demand, though? They know which side ultimately butters their bread.
decrans
It wasn’t lies. It was a small crowd who saw the ceremony. Read into that how you wish. Did the Dodgers succumb to cancel culture?
dbmcvey
I guess none of us should be surprised that decrans doesn’t know what a lie is.
Brian
Ron DeSantis specifically said that the stadium was nearly empty “for the game itself.”
He understood that there was a pre-game event and then the game itself, and he lied. The stadium was nearly *full* “for the game itself.”
decrans
Yeah, it was nearly empty for the game itself. A smattering of people saw the Sisters. I worked at Dodgers Stadium. Typically, the crowd gathers hours beforehand. Not this one, though.
Mister P
2023 where the dick santis campaign came to die.
sfv1971
Once again Queerty gets the facts wrong. You reported the score from the wrong night’s game. Do you guys ever do any fact checking over there? And the bigger question is why am I still reading Queerty? Lol!
dbmcvey
Didn’t you get enough negative reaction when you posted this as decrans?
decrans
Two different people, Dave Matthews. I would recommend getting help for your delusional thinking. Then again, you live in California. I’ve seen up close the sham that healthcare system is. Thoughts and prayers trying your luck in a red state.
decrans
They had to crank out this gushy press release that backpedaled around basic facts to produce another clickbait article where I rile up a bunch of idiot neoliberals. That’s why basic fact checking is missing. I worked as a fact checker at various publications. Queerty has never been known for fact checking.
decrans
And honestly, I’m the Meghan McCain of the Queerty comment section and I’m here for it, Dave Matthews.
Bosch
“article where I rile up a bunch of idiot neoliberals”
Why on earth would you admit to being a troll? Omg you are the worst troll I’ve ever seen. You’re supposed to not say that part out loud!
sfv1971
LOL I think my post got hijacked! Yes I live in California, yes I was at the game, yes I left early but I can read and the score was 7-5 Giants!
decrans
I love trolling. No shame in trolling. I’m speaking my real life experience and telling you how I evolved into a lean conservative. I took a political quiz last night. I’m part of the ambivalent right with Green Party and Constitution Party tendencies.
Bosch
“No shame in trolling” is exactly what I would expect someone with BPD to say.
dbmcvey
decrans loves trolling.
You don’t say.
JClark
Thanks for pointing that out. The score Friday was 7-5 with the Dodgers losing. We do need to deal in facts. That some on the religious right think it’s a sign from God that San Francisco — the town that they constantly decry as sinful — won is laughable. But then, I’ve always thought it was silly that they think their God has nothing better to do than intercede in sports and pick one city over another.
dbmcvey
It would be a pathetic God who is rigging baseball games when there is still childhood cancer in the world.
still_onthemark
God only intercedes in football (U.S. football, not soccer). God doesn’t give a sh*t about baseball, basketball or especially HOCKEY which is the Devil’s game!
Mister P
Dee Crans forgive your self and will find life isn’t so bitter.
Mattster
Lost in all this is just how much the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence do for the community. I worked with them on a prom for LGBTQ youth—a drag prom, by the KIDS’ popular demand. The Sisters were an immense help. The Sisters do more good for charity and the community in a month than Ron DeSantis has done in his entire life.
ShaverC
Putting “KIDS” (your words) in drag. Very important work.
decrans
They cured cancer. I tried out for the the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. Clicky parties is all I remember. Hunky Jesus contests. So important work.
Bosch
Joyless.
gaym50ish
The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence probably does more actual “charity” than Catholic Charities, which seems to do their “charity” work only if they get a government contract for it — and then they try to exclude LGBT people from their adoption and homeless services. And, yes, the Sisters do poke fun at Catholic tradition, but it’s deserved. The Catholic church won’t let women lead, condemns birth control, expects dysfunctional couples to remain married for life, thinks gays are “intrinsically evil,” requires its leaders to be celibate, shields abusive priests and makes 13-year-olds confess that they masturbate. There’s a lot to poke fun at.
abfab
Truth.
decrans
And if the Sisters mocked the Islamic faith, they would be shunned by mainstream organizations.
Bosch
Hunter Biden’s laptop!
abfab
Are you done?
dbmcvey
It’s not surprising that Shaver doesn’t know anything about the Sisters.
Hey Shaver. They did the first AIDS benefit. You’re pathetic.
abfab
Whitewater.
decrans
And you’re damn right about Hunter Biden’s laptop. The major media organizations had to retreat their original coverage of it being a hoax. When Trump kids used nepotism to fatten their bank accounts, Queerty whined. Now it’s look the other way.
still_onthemark
“Decrans” sounds like it’s the name of a medication for urinary tract infections, made from cranberries?
decrans
I thought the same thing.
abfab
A 7 day rX for tape worms.
dbmcvey
How interesting, because that’s exactly what he is. He’s an infection on the world.
johncp56
EEEEEEEEEEEEEEEw! Rod Disgusting! is in Cali and my capital city of Sacramento today, I do not think he will do well in California, check out the Del Paso Country Club there should be a dark cloud over it LOL Happy Pride month everyone,
abfab
YES!
HAPPY PRIDE MONTH!!!!! YOU BETTA WORK!
and
JUNETEENTH. Support CRT and fight back.
dbmcvey
Republicans come to California for the money, they know they won’t win.
abfab
Isn’t Orange Co/Laguna Beach a hot bed of GOPS? A nest? A cesspool of rabid racists, all bleach blond racing around in Hummers. Here’s page from the Party there. Oh, the horrors!
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
The Laguna Art Museum wants your very young children to attend Drag Queen Story Hour—on Father’s day weekend, no less. On their website, the museum Director and Board promise an in-person visit by a “glamorous, positive and unabashedly queer” role model: a drag queen in full costume to help defy “rigid gender restrictions.”
Drag queen storyteller “Pickle” plans to read titles like The Hips on the Drag Queen Go Swish, Swish, Swish written by “Lil Miss Hot Mess.” The book, available on Amazon, is advertised for kids from age 2-7. According to Amazon, the book offers a “quirky twist on a classic nursery rhyme by illustrating all the ways to ‘work it.’” A companion book by the same author is If You’re a Drag Queen and You Know It. Again, according to Amazon, it encourages kids to: “Strike a pose. Blow a kiss. If you’re a drag queen and you know it… let it show by ‘shaking your bum.’”
If this was just about “art” – grown men wearing outrageously extreme feminine clothing, wigs and makeup – why read books celebrating being queer? Why not If You Give a Mouse a Cookie? Do you want your 4-year-old to be a “little hot mess” shaking his booty and working it? What message is this sending our children?
This issue goes far beyond the scheduling decisions of the Laguna Art Museum—which is, incidentally, partially funded with our taxpayer dollars. More importantly, this goes to the heart of maintaining innocence, which speaks to the larger, recent trend of sexualizing children. They are exposed at ever younger ages to things and ideas far beyond their ability to process and understand, including print and images on the internet that are pornographic.
As a society we used to shelter our kids from overt sexual matters until they were mature enough to make up their own minds about them. It’s worth emphasizing that the book which Pickle the drag queen proposes to read is for children ages 2 -7. This is sexualization of children at an extremely early age, pure and simple. Should kids be forced to question whether they are a boy or a girl at an age when they should be learning their colors and letters, and how to safely cross a street? Children used to wonder what they would be when they grew up. An astronaut? An engineer? A builder? A fireman? Now they are taught to wonder in kindergarten if they were born in the right body or if they should be drag queens.
Drag shows can be entertaining for a consenting adult, but inappropriate and confusing for a kid. Let our children have their childhoods. There are many more appropriate ways to promote the acceptance of other lifestyles than to expose toddlers to such presentations.
It’s time for our community to rally. The very youngest among us need protecting and nurturing.
OUR KIDS DO NOT NEED READINGS BY FULLY-COSTUMED DRAG QUEENS.
What is the Laguna Art Museum thinking?
decrans
Abfab, thanks for notifying me about this organization near my suburb.
Mattster
Shaver C–
“Putting “KIDS” (your words) in drag. Very important work.” You try to belittle something you know nothing about.
–No, we did not “put” anyone in drag. We held a meeting with kids from the various schools, home schoolers, etc and on the agenda was what theme they wanted. DRAG was the unanimous choice. Not everyone came in drag, the Sisters did provide a workshop on makeup beforehand for those that wanted it.
Among the comments from the participants was “I’ve never felt more like ME”. Volunteering for this is among my proudest moments.
FYI this prom was mostly for “tweens” in junior high/middle school, with a few younger. In our area LGBTQ teens just go to their regular school proms with dates or friends, which both warms my heart and boggles my mind, I could not conceive of doing that back when I was in high school. But for them it’s really not a big deal.
Likewise, it was adorable seeing kids dropped off and picked up by their parents. Some were obviously car pooling.
abfab
A charming story. Thank you, Mattster! Some things will never sink in….men, even Gay men are hardened and uptight. We know that.
You only see what your eyes want to see
How can life be what you want it to be?
You’re frozen
When your heart’s not open
You’re so consumed with how much you get
You waste your time with hate and regret
You’re broken
When your heart’s not open
-Ms Cicconi
ShaverC
Ok, I’ll update my comment: Putting “mostly tweens” in drag. Very important work.
Bosch
ShaverC, it’s important to those kids. It doesn’t need to be important to you.
Joyless.
abfab
Or right, the narcissist will understand that. Bug off shaves. You’re bad company.
dbmcvey
Not a surprise. He’s always posting stupid sh*t about things he knows nothing about.
ShaverC
“Tweens” and “a few younger” don’t need to be put in drag. Kids want to eat cake for breakfast but you don’t let them do that either, do you?
abfab
So says our very own Marie Antionette.
Tell us more about your LOG CABIN, or don’t. No one cares what you say you like to do. Your favorite passtime is memorizing and sharing Fox News talking points.
Bosch
I’m pretty sure you can’t get diabetes from playing dress-up, shaver.
Joyless.
ShaverC
Bosch, Putting kids in drag gives them something way worse than diabetes.
Bosch
No, shaver, playing dress-up does not give kids things “worse than diabetes”.
Did you know that the rest of the world thinks it’s very strange how American kids keep dying from school shootings, but you guys are making a fuss about the “dangers” of drag?
dbmcvey
Kids are in more danger from youth pastors and Jim Jordan than they are from drag queens.
ShaverC
Bosch, Yes I do know there’s a problem with school shootings in the US and that needs to be addressed, but do you really think one problem should be ignored due to the other?
dmmcvey, I agree kids should not be left alone with religious leaders, but they should also not be exposed to drag. The guys doing drag are hardly the best of the lot. Drugs are rampant and many of the drag queens doing “story hours” have been exposed as p*dos.
dbmcvey
Shaver, you are ignoring the real danger. They are not in danger from the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. They are in danger from guns. From politicians pretending to care about children when in reality they are just using LGBT people to gain power from their scared constituency, and you’re trying to help them.
decrans
What about Sharon Needles, though?
GayEGO
Happy Pride L.A. Dodgers! Boo Ron DeSantis!
abfab
Yes indeedy!
Mattster
ShaverC–
“Ok, I’ll update my comment: Putting “mostly tweens” in drag. Very important work.”
Failed again, ShaverC. No one was “put” in drag. This is something the kids themselves wanted to do, for fun and for self-expression, something neither you nor DeSantis seems to comprehend, or believe.
And yes, it was very important, as kids who are told (by people like DeSantis) that they cannot be themselves, and must feel ashamed, instead had a wonderful experience that will probably inspire them throughout their lives.
Desantis, by the way, is a human trafficker. He put kids, not in drag, but on flights all over the country, often by orchestrating lies on their asylum applications or lying to them about where they were going. He is truly terrible, terrible person, and there has not been nearly enough focus on this.
dbmcvey
Shaver’s not interested in real threats against children, only those in his imagination. It would be great if these conservatives cared about real threats to children.
ShaverC
Ok how about this: Helping “tweens” and “a few younger” “kids” dress in drag. Very important work.
dbmcvey
Hey Shaver. Worry about real threats to children. Worry about the leading cause of death for children in this country–do we need to say what that is? Because it’s not drag queens.
decrans
And even though so disagree with his action, DeSantis sure called the liberals on a bluff with sanctuary cities. This harkens back to my previous comments about Biden’s ‘It takes a village’ mentality while the healthcare system is still in shambles for his working class constituents. This is filed under left-wing sloganeering, propaganda usually peddled at their core demographics come every election season. DeSantis outmaneuvered them.
ShaverC
dbmcvey, You have to look at the statistics closely. 2021 stats found on the national security council website shows the following for 2021: under 1 year old = no stats. 1 to 4 = 44 assaults and 43 preventable accidents. 5 to 14 = 181 suicide, 243 assault, 50 preventable accidents. 14 to 24 = 3, 215 suicide, 5,413 assault, 113 preventable accident. The highest deaths by gun is for age group 25 to 34, then it starts to go down again.
15 to 24, now that’s not exactly “children” is it? And much of that is due to gang violence or other violent activity that teens and early adults are being encouraged to take part in.
abfab
Thowing around a bunch of numbers and percentages is vague. And so are you.
THE NSC is one place for bolstering any of your ”agruements” you might want to reconsider. Think Tanks have agendas. As do you, Shaver. Case in point, below.
The NYT.
”But the defining moment for Mr. Bannon came Saturday night in the form of an executive order giving the rumpled right-wing agitator a full seat on the “principals committee” of the National Security Council — while downgrading the roles of the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the director of national intelligence, who will now attend only when the council is considering issues in their direct areas of responsibilities. It is a startling elevation of a political adviser, to a status alongside the secretaries of state and defense, and over the president’s top military and intelligence advisers.
In theory, the move put Mr. Bannon, a former Navy surface warfare officer, admiral’s aide, investment banker, Hollywood producer and Breitbart News firebrand, on the same level as his friend, Michael T. Flynn, the national security adviser, a former Pentagon intelligence chief who was Mr. Trump’s top adviser on national security issues before a series of missteps reduced his influence.”
ShaverC
dbmcvey, Providing statistics and numbers is exactly the opposite of vague. It’s fact. And you can’t handle that. It’s ok, bury your head back in the sand.
PoetDaddy
ALL Republican politicians lie through their teeth. Lying is a GOP political strategy that is endorsed by the Republican National Committee.
abfab
The Republicans and the GOP Trolls who inhabit this website will wake up and say ”oh boy, we did not see this coming” (like last time), when America is HIT with another 9/11 terror attack.
They will drop our GLBTQ+ citiizens from thier ”terrorist” list. The Rupublicans will blame everyone else for dropping the ball because we got attacked. And it’s not if, but when.
Thier focus on us pretty sick.
decrans
AbFab, Joe Biden left that region in disarray only recently with his pullout.
abfab
HEY SHAVER
ALL CHILDREN SHOULD BE EXPOSED TO DRAG QUEENS…….
…………..and all children should be kept away from you. Your negative energy is toxic and poisonous.