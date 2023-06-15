Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis & Elon Musk won’t quit bitching about the White House’s Pride message

Ron DeSantis and Elon Musk (Photo: Gage Skidmore, via CC BY-SA 2.0/Shutterstock)

President Joe Biden and his administration have made clear their support for Pride Month. The President has posted several tweets pledging support for LGBTQ+ people, and he hosted a big Pride Month event at the White House on Saturday.

On Monday, the official White House Twitter account posted a video reaffirming that support.

“To the LGBTQI+ Community – the Biden-Harris Administration has your back,” it captioned the video, which showed rainbow lights illuminating the White House.

The video includes part of a speech made by Biden in which he says, “These are our kids. These are our neighbors. Not somebody else’s kids; they’re all our kids. Our children are the kite strings that hold our national ambitions aloft. It matters a great deal how we treat everyone in this country.

“LGBTQ Americans, especially children, you are loved, you are heard, and this administration has your back.”

Ron DeSantis campaign

The video has had over 10,000 likes but almost 19,000 comments. Many came from those opposing the message.

Among these was the Twitter account of the Ron DeSantis Presidential campaign. It tweeted, “They are not your kids.”

Twitter owner Elon Musk was among those to respond to the Tweet, stating, “Our kids are not fodder for the government.”

Musk went on to reply directly to the White House tweet, stating, “You are the government. They are NOT your kids.”

You are the government.



In recent weeks, Musk — who has a trans child — has been increasingly vocal about his opposition to minors receiving gender-affirming care.

Last week he said that gender-affirming care for minors is “pure evil”.

At the start of the month, Musk re-shared a documentary by Matt Walsh of The Daily Wire, entitled ‘What Is A Woman’. The film sought to lambast the notion of trans rights and the very existence of trans people. Musk advised, “Every parent should watch this.”

Rose Montoya

Many on the right have seized upon the fact that at the White House Pride event last weekend, trans model Rose Montoya briefly danced topless. She later posted a TikTok video of her visit. The White House later criticized the people who danced without tops and said they were barred from future events.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, “It was unfair to the hundreds of attendees who were there to celebrate their families.”

“This behavior is inappropriate and disrespectful for any event at the White House. It is not reflective of the event we hosted to celebrate LGBTQI+ families or the other hundreds of guests who were in attendance.”

“Individuals in the video will not be invited to future events.”

Montoya posted a video defending her actions. However, she has since deleted it from her TokTok and Twitter.

J. Harrison Ghee visits the White House

Despite this controversy, the White House is not backing down in showing support for LGBTQ+ people. Besides Monday’s video, it yesterday hosted a visit from J. Harrison Ghee. The actor, along with Alex Newell, made history on Sunday night when they became the first out non-binary performers to win Tony Awards.

The White House tweeted about Ghee’s visit and highlighted their history-making Tony win.