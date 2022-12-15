GOP Rep. suggests violence against LGBTQ people mainly due to “breakdown of the family”

LGBTQ advocates, including survivors of the Club Q shooting, appeared before members of Congress yesterday.

Speaking before the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, they talked about how they believe anti-LGBTQ legislation and hateful rhetoric encouraged hate crimes.

Among those to speak was Club Q survivor James Slaugh.

He said, “Club Q was a second home and safe space not just for me, but for all of us. Outside of these spaces we are continually being dehumanized, marginalized and targeted. The fear-based and hateful rhetoric surrounding the LGBTQ+, especially around trans individuals and drag performers, leads to violence. It incites violence.”

Slaugh’s thoughts were echoed by others. Democrat lawmakers on the committee tended to agree.

Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney (D-NY), said. “The horrific attack at Club Q is yet one more avoidable symptom of a larger epidemic plaguing our nation: a culture of anti-LGBTQ rhetoric and violence from politicians and political extremists.”

However, Republicans were unconvinced.

Wisconsin Rep. Glenn Grothman was among GOP members who wanted to stress that there has been a rise in violent crime across society. He had his own views on what was causing it.

According to Grothman, it’s little to do with attitudes toward gay people or the easy accessibility of guns. It’s primarily due to the breakdown of the family and a lack of respect toward the police. He also said that “open borders” might contribute.

At a hearing on violence against the LGBTQ+ community, Rep. Glenn Grothman (R-WI) instead focused on attributing violence in general in the U.S. to the ‘breakdown of the family,’ ‘police hatred,’ and ‘open borders’ pic.twitter.com/CUlJb3JSiJ — NowThis (@nowthisnews) December 15, 2022

The Club Q shooting

The shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs last month resulted in five people dying and scores more injured.

The club’s co-founder and owner Matthew Haynes was among those to speak to Congress yesterday. He shared some of the hundreds of “hateful comments” the club received in the wake of the tragedy. Some commentators praised the shooter.

“I woke up to the wonderful news that five mentally unstable fa**ots and lesbians and 18 injured,” one message read. “The only thing I’m mad about is that the fa**ots had courage to subdue the wonderful killer.”

Another survivor, barman Michael Anderson, also gave emotional testimony.

“I can still hear the rapid firing of bullets today,” he said. “It’s a sound I may never forget. It’s a sound I hope no one here or anywhere else in this country has to hear.”

“To the politicians and activists who accuse LGBTQ people of grooming children and being abusers, shame on you,” Anderson said.

Watch the 25-year-old’s powerful statement below.​​

Club Q Nightclub Shooting Survivor Michael Anderson opening statement: “The time to do something is now. What needs to be done is placing the lives of children and adults above our unhealthy obsession with assault rifles.” pic.twitter.com/p2cH8IsjKz — CSPAN (@cspan) December 14, 2022

Rep. Glenn Grothman

Grothman has a record of voting against LGBTQ rights. He co-sponsored a resolution in 2015 to ban same-sex marriage. In 2014, Secretary of State John Kerry spoke about sending scientists to Uganda to talk about sexuality after the country passed a harsh anti-gay law. Grothman criticized Kerry’s plan, calling it a way, “to say how wonderful the homosexual lifestyle is.”

Grothman has frequently also faced criticism for his views on race. He recently suggested “the idea that we have a huge racial problem is preposterous.”