Grindr users unite to save the day and help find a missing cat

When opening Grindr and a profile says that they are “looking”, this isn’t exactly the first thing that comes to mind. But when Erin Johansen’s cat Ruby went missing last weekend, she decided to create profiles for her furry companion on Grindr and Tinder in hopes of locating the missing animal. And guess what? It worked!

According to Johansen, who lives in the Elm Grove area of Brighton, UK, users started reporting sightings of Ruby after seeing her photo on the apps, despite the fact that her profile described her as a “chill, curious and goofy” 21-year-old with an “average body build” who enjoys “karaoke, movies and reading” and was “looking for dates.” Hey, it’s never too late to find love, or, in this case, be on the hunt for a discreet spot to meet, even if you’re a cat!

Ruby was eventually found in a neighbor’s garden, and Erin insists that the profiles were a “massive help” and she would use the method again if the feline ever decides to go on a wild adventure again.

Johansen told the DailyMail: “There’s a huge LGBTQ+ community around Brighton and we were hoping to put the word out to as many people as possible. I thought we would get messages making fun, but everyone took it really seriously and were just looking to help.”

Eight people contacted Erin regarding Ruby, out of which three reached out through Grindr to report seeing the cat.

Let’s be real, not all of us are so lucky with meeting up so quickly on the apps, and Ruby is clearly a catch. So, if you happen to see her on Grindr or Tinder, don’t be shy–swipe right and see where the night takes you. Meow!