Guess which major gay icon decided to forego touring & is doing a Vegas residency instead

Sin City is about to get a whole lot more padam.

That’s right, Kylie Minogue is headed to Vegas this fall to headline the brand new Voltaire at The Venetian Resort.

But Mother Minogue wants you to know that this isn’t just any residency stint. In fact, she’s titled it, “More Than Just A Residency.”

The show is set to kick off on November 3, and run through January 2024. Get your ticket-snagging thumbs ready –– the residency goes on sale August 9.

VEGAS BABY! ? So excited to headline the all-new @VoltaireLV at @VenetianVegas starting this fall. See you there! #MoreThanJustAResidency pic.twitter.com/1W1xViYD6t — Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) July 28, 2023

The news arrives ahead of Minogue’s forthcoming sixteenth album Tension, set to drop on September 22. The record features “Padam Padam,” the (unofficial) Pride Anthem of 2023, as well as a new track called “Vegas High.” How opportune!

We can certainly expect the boppiest cuts from Tension, as well as Kylie’s biggest hits to make the Vegas setlist. Thank God, because the residency (which has been in development for almost three years) marks Minogue’s first set of shows in the United States since 2011, and we’ve got a LOT to catch up on.

The residency also finds Kylie at the perfect time in her career.

“I was thinking years ago, I want to do it when I’m younger, like, I don’t want to do it when I’m at the sunset of my career,” she explained at a recent press event. “I think I’ve got it right somewhere in the middle where I feel like I’ve earned the right to and have the experience to really enjoy being there.”

It also sounds like Minogue has some surprises up her sequined sleeve.

“I want [the residency] to be the kind of essence of what a Kylie show has become, so enough glamour and abandon,” she said, adding that she’s planned “some versions of songs that have not been heard [and] reinterpretations of songs,” as well as a live band, dancers, and “amazing costumes.”

Sounds like we’ve got to get to Vegas, girls!

To be fair, eagle eyed stans have been expecting an announcement like this for a while now, considering we are weeks away from Tension and Kylie never toured her 2020 album Disco.

That being said, the official confirmation from Mother was enough to send us all into full-blown gay panique.

Check out some of the most hilarious (and unhinged) fan reactions from Gay Twitter:

the gays will be showing up and showing out!!!! pic.twitter.com/QuC4uGHWJg — Frank Costa (@feistyfrank) July 28, 2023

Starting Only Fans to pay for my trip to Vegas to see Kylie — ????? ???? ? ????? (@Si_LBC) July 28, 2023

Elder millennial gay panic!!!!!!!! — Chris Baker ❤️‍🔥 (@BakerseeBakerdo) July 28, 2023

New Carly album, Barbie, Taylor & Beyoncé saving the economy, Kylie Minogue is heading to Vegas pic.twitter.com/m9nsrYN3i0 — ? (@heyjaeee) July 28, 2023

So hope I can get there from London for one of these dates pic.twitter.com/hDGdTFNO4Q — Matt Slade (@MattBuckeridge) July 28, 2023

Am I considering getting a flight to Vegas to go to Kylie and then fly right back home cuz Vegas is icky? Yes I am. — Joshwa Wawa (@dangerdollar) July 28, 2023