Guitarist Joe Don Rooney addresses those rumors that have been circulating about him for the past year

Country music star Joe Don Rooney is kicking off the new year by putting old rumors to bed.

For a while now, the former Rascal Flatts guitarist has been plagued by legal woes, substance abuse issues, and online chatter about his identity fueled by internet trolls.

This week, he decided to confront it all head-on.

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our daily newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Promotions and Partner Emails * Daily Newsletter * Sign Up

“I’m sorry it’s been a while since I’ve posted on any socials. It’s actually been a couple years since I’ve engaged with fans and friends on Twitter (now X) or Instagram,” he wrote in a lengthy social media post yesterday. “But I figured today, at the beginning of this brand new year 2024, would be a good day to send a message out to the world.”

I’m sorry it’s been a while since I’ve posted on any socials. It’s actually been a couple years since I’ve engaged with fans and friends on Twitter (now X) or Instagram.

But I figured today, at the beginning of this brand new year 2024, would be a good day to send a message out… — JDR (@JoeDonRooney) January 3, 2024

The 48-year-old went on to talk about all his troubles over the past few years, starting with his DUI arrest in September 2021, which resulted in him spending 48 hours in a Nashville jail after driving into a tree in the early hours of the morning.

“That event lead me to treatment for my alcoholism for 4 months in the beautiful mountains of Utah. And btw, going to jail sucks!” he wrote, adding that he has remained sober ever since.

He also addressed his long, drawn-own, super messy divorce from former Playboy model Tiffany Fallon, which was finalized at the end of last year.

And he confronted a story about himself that’s been circulating online for a while now.

“There have been so many rumors and opinions thrown around about me – but I’m finally healthy and ready for the world. And NO, I’m not transitioning to be a woman. That thought has never entered my mind,” he wrote. “Nothing against the trans community whatsoever but I needed to set the record straight.”

OK, we should probably explain the backstory…

Last year, problematic radio DJs/gossip queens Tony Randall and Kris Rochester (a.k.a. Tony and Kris) posted a video on TikTok alleging someone they both knew personally was undergoing gender reassignment surgery. That person was later identified as Rooney.

Without citing any sources, Tony and Kris claimed the rumor, which was rooted in transphobia, had been circulating around Nashville for some time and that they had heard it from multiple different people, though they didn’t name any names, which meant it must be true.

The two also said they were surprised since they both knew Rooney well and even had his phone number. But rather than, say, call him up and ask about the story, they chose to go on the radio and broadcast it to the world, effectively outing him.

@tonyandkrisshow We reported almost 6 months ago that a country music star was transitioning. We’ve had people in the industry swear it’s true, and we’ve had a couple of people deny it. This person still has not been seen in public this year. We have nothing to new to report as it is this person’s story to tell. We are just reporting the rumor. #countrymusic #transitioning #genderreassignment ? original sound – Tony & Kris

For months, Tony and Kris continued to repeat the hearsay as though it was their duty to make sure everyone knew. The fact that they did this while Rooney was still in the early stages of recovery and going through a painful public divorce made it all the more cruel.

Now that Rooney is single, sober, and has set the record straight, he says he’s distancing himself from people like Tony and Kris and anyone else who may want to cause him harm.

“I need to protect my family and protect my sobriety,” he wrote in his social media post this week. “I have new healthy boundaries for the first time in my life. Only positive, loving, caring & understanding people may enter.”

“Here’s to making the best of 2024 and living our most healthiest, happiest and goal oriented lives ever!!”