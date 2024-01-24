Gus Kenworthy: “Not since Craigslist M4M have this many strangers been invited into my home”

Former Olympian Gus Kenworthy is the latest celebrity to open up his home to the MTV Cribs team.

Kenworthy’s home in the Hollywood Hills features in the latest episode of the long-running show, now it its 19th season.

The Olympian has shared a clip of the episode on his Instagram. You should be able to watch the whole episode for free soon on the MTV Cribs YouTube and on Hulu/Paramount Plus.

In a jokey caption, Kenworthy said, “Omg 15-year-old me would NEVER believe that one day my gay ass would be on MTV Cribs! 🤯🤩 Not since Craigslist m4m have this many strangers been invited into my home – hope you like what you see! ✨🏡✨ Watch the full episode on Hulu, Paramount+, YouTube (link in bio) or one of the five million other streaming apps that you’ve never heard of…”

In the clip, Kenworthy shows off some of his most prized possessions. These include an Andy Warhol Polaroid of Dolly Parton that hangs framed on a wall, alongside magazine covers featuring Kenworthy.

Underwear drawer

Rather like fellow Olympian Adam Rippon, Kenworthy is also super tidy and organized. This includes drawers full of neatly folded underpants.

“Someone told me that I look like a serial killer because I fold my underwear,” Kenworthy laughs. “I’m just a little obsessive. You could say I’m anal,” he adds, with a knowing look into the camera.

The home features a pool and what he quips is his “stripper pool”. It’s actually a supporting beam that Kenworthy is not allowed to remove for structural reasons (“I tried to take it out but I couldn’t”).

Kenworthy represented the USA in the 2014 and 2018 Winter Olympics. He won a silver medal at the 2014 event and came out as gay the following year. He switched to Team GB for his final Olympics in 2022 (he was born in England).

Since retiring from competitive skiing, Kenworthy is pursuing acting opportunities. He appeared in American Horror Story: 1984 and last year had a cameo in the movie, 80 For Brady, and a slasher pic called The Sacrifice Game.