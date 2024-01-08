Gus Kenworthy teases his followers with a “hole pic”

Gus Kenworthy at the ’80 For Brady’ premiere (Photo: Shutterstock)

Gus Kenworthy has been celebrating the New Year by vacationing with pals in Brazil. Over recent days, he’s posted a handful of photos and stories of himself in Rio De Janeiro and São Paulo.

On Saturday, the 32-year-old former Olympian posed shirtless and teased his followers with the promise of a “hole pic” if they swiped left.

As you will see if you swipe left, the hole in question appears to lead into a cave or subterranean cavity.

Among those to respond was Colton Underwood, who quipped, “So tight.”

Another follower cattily joked, “Gaping, just as I suspected.”

From his Instagram, it looks like Kenworthy spent NYE in Rio before moving on to São Paulo.

Check out a bunch of photos below, including visiting the Christ The Redeemer alongside comedian and influencer Rob Anderson.

In another shot, he’s seen passionately kissing another man while fireworks explode in the background. The man’s identity is not clear. The last person Kenworthy was linked with was Creative Artists Agency executive Adam Umhoefer.

However, Just Jared has identified the guy in this pic as software account executive Tyler Green.

Whether they are friends or more, here’s hoping they’re all having a blast in Brazil.