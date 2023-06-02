Have queer theater critics predicted this year’s Tony winners with their own inaugural awards?

(l-r) ‘Kimberly Akimbo,’ ‘Fat Ham,’ and ‘Prima Facie.’ Photos by Joan Marcus and Emilio Madrid

Is it possible that the newly established GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics’ theater wing has the inside scoop on how this year’s Tony Awards will play out?

The 35-member cohort announced the inaugural winner of the Dorian Theater Awards, a new addition to the society’s longstanding awards for film and television.

Kimberly Akimbo was the frontrunner, picking up four awards including Outstanding Musical. Notably, the Dorian Theater Awards have forgone gendered categories, instead, announcing winners and finalists. Two awards have also been established unique to GALECA.

Pride50 honoree J. Harrison Ghee, star of Some Like It Hot, was bestowed the LGBTQ Theater Trailblazer Award. The honor is given to “a figure in the New York City theater industry who inspires empathy, truth, and equity,” according to a statement from GALECAGhee recently became the first nonbinary performer to receive a Tony Award nomination for Lead Actor in a Musical for their sensitive portrayal of Daphne in the toe-tapping tuner.

J. Harrison Ghee attends opening night for Some Like It Hot on Broadway at Shubert Theatre in New York on December 11, 2022.

GALECA’s trademark Broadway Showstopper Award, for a standout production number or scene, went to the rousing “Independently Owned” from Shucked. Select awards were also given for Off-Broadway productions.



Said wing co-chair Sam Eckmann of Gold Derby: “I’m thrilled to commence Pride Month with the first-ever crop of Dorian Theater Award winners,” said wing co-chir Sam Eckmann of Gold Derby. “From the gentleness of Kimberly Akimbo and Into the Woods to boundary-pushing works such as Fat Ham and Prima Facie to the shot of serotonin that is Titaníque, our cohort of passionate journalists has uplifted the spectacular artistry that thrives in the New York theater scene.”

2023 Dorian Theater Awards winners and finalists

(Note: Three finalists rather than two denotes a tie in voting)

The cast of ‘Kimberly Akimbo.’ Photo by Joan Marcus

Outstanding Broadway Musical

Kimberly Akimbo

Finalists:

Shucked

Some Like It Hot

Outstanding Broadway Play

Fat Ham

Finalists:

Cost of Living

Leopoldstadt

The cast of Broadway’s ‘Fat Ham.’ Photo by Joan Marcus

Outstanding Broadway Musical Revival

Into the Woods

Finalists:

Parade

Sweeney Todd

Outstanding Broadway Play Revival

A Doll’s House

Finalists:

Ohio State Murders

The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window

Topdog/Underdog

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Broadway Musical

Victoria Clark, Kimberly Akimbo

Finalists:

Annaleigh Ashford, Sweeney Todd

J. Harrison Ghee, Some Like It Hot



Outstanding Featured Performance in a Broadway Musical

Bonnie Milligan, Kimberly Akimbo

Finalists:

Justin Cooley, Kimberly Akimbo

Alex Newell, Shucked

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Broadway Play

Jodie Comer, Prima Facie

Finalists:

Jessica Chastain, A Doll’s House

Sean Hayes, Good Night, Oscar

Stephen McKinley Henderson, Between Riverside and Crazy

Jodie Comer in ‘Prima Facie.’ Photo by Helen Murray

Outstanding Featured Performance in a Broadway Play

Crystal Lucas-Perry, Ain’t No Mo

Finalists:

Jordan E. Cooper, Ain’t No Mo

Miriam Silverman, The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window

Outstanding Broadway Ensemble

Kimberly Akimbo

Finalists:

Into the Woods

Shucked

The Broadway Showstopper Award

to a standout production number or scene

“Independently Owned,” Shucked

Finalists:

“Better,” Kimberly Akimbo

“You Coulda Knocked Me Over with a Feather,” Some Like It Hot

Outstanding LGBTQ Broadway Production

Fat Ham

Finalists:

& Juliet

Some Like It Hot

Outstanding Off-Broadway Production

Titaníque

Finalists:

Dark Disabled Stories

Downstate

The cast of the Off-Broadway musical ‘Titanique.’ Photo by David Kraus

Outstanding Off-Broadway Performance

Marla Mindelle, Titaníque

Finalists:

K. Todd Freeman, Downstate

Ryan J. Haddad, Dark Disabled Stories

Parker Posey, The Seagull/Woodstock, NY

LGBTQ Theater Trailblazer Award

to a figure who inspires empathy, truth, and equity

J. Harrison Ghee

Finalists:

Jordan E. Cooper

Ryan J. Haddad

Editor’s note: Q.Digital features editor Matthew Wexler is a voting member of GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics’ theater wing.