‘Heartstopper’ baddie Sebastian Croft says he’s not a “fashion boy,” but his head-turning fits disagree

I wouldn’t say I’m quite the fashion boy yet, but I’m definitely having a lot of fun with the way I’m dressing, and how far I can take things.
It’s like playing dress up as a kid except you’re working with extremely talented people.
I see dressing up almost like an extension of my art as an actor. It’s almost like I’m playing these new characters, and it’s a lot more fun than just rocking up in a suit.Sebastian Croft, 21, speaking to British GQ about his fashion journey since garnering international fame on ‘Heartstopper.‘
While Croft recently upped his fit game with a fierce ensemble at the 2023 Fashion Awards alongside Kit Connor, check out more of the hottie’s recent style slays below:
4 Comments
Fenwick22
Very cute and he’s got a great stylist!
ZzBomb
I think he’s fashionable.
But can we stop making a tuxedo w/ shorts a thing? It just looks lazy and confused b/t trying to be formal and casual.
bachy
The fits are definitely attention-getting, but the actors look sexiest in their private school uniforms (last shot). It’s why the uniform is an enduring theme in men’s fashion. It’s hotttt.
dwick
cute twink