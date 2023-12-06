‘Heartstopper’ baddie Sebastian Croft says he’s not a “fashion boy,” but his head-turning fits disagree

I wouldn’t say I’m quite the fashion boy yet, but I’m definitely having a lot of fun with the way I’m dressing, and how far I can take things.

It’s like playing dress up as a kid except you’re working with extremely talented people.

I see dressing up almost like an extension of my art as an actor. It’s almost like I’m playing these new characters, and it’s a lot more fun than just rocking up in a suit.

Sebastian Croft, 21, speaking to British GQ about his fashion journey since garnering international fame on ‘Heartstopper.‘