‘Heartstopper’ twinks Kit Connor & Sebastian Croft had a red carpet battle at the Fashion Awards

Kit Connor and Sebastian Croft’s characters of Nick and Ben, respectively, on the blockbuster Netflix series Hearstopper do not get along, and in real life the young actors appear to be waging a war for the title of style king.

On Monday, the co-stars each stormed the red carpet at the The Fashion Awards in London in extremely chic black and gold ensembles. The other students at Truham Grammar School could never!

Connor, 19, strutted out in a metallic gold trench coat by Loewe with the sleeves rolled up and a black rose corsage at the lapel. After giving his outerwear the spotlight, he kept it understated in a black tank, billowy satin slacks and patent leather shoes. It was a serve!

Advantage: Connor.

Kit Connor wears LOEWE Fall Winter 2023 to attend the 2023 British Fashion Awards, where our creative director Jonathan Anderson was awarded Designer of the Year at the Royal Albert Hall in London.



Styling Felicity Kay#LOEWE#TFA pic.twitter.com/AxdQYSJPVG — LOEWE (@LoeweOfficial) December 5, 2023

But then in walked Croft, 21, shedding his private school uniform for an unexpected style slay in a 16Arlington transparent sleeveless shirt that accentuated his toned arms and emblazoned with a huge gold feather. A pair of de rigueur giant pleated trousers and square-toe shoes cemented the killer lewk. Uber stylist Harry Lambert strikes again!

Bonus points for the black manicure. No crumbs.

Regardless of where your allegiances lie, there are no losers here. Both Connor and Croft have graduated to the fashion big leagues.

Check out more of our style kings displaying their sartorial wizardry on their socials below: