Heartstopper? More like show-stopper! Joe Locke wows everyone with his Broadway debut

Joe Locke in ‘Sweeney Todd’ on Broadway | Photo Credit: Getty Images

It’s been a big couple of days for Broadway. From major casting coups (Wayne Brady in The Wiz! Boy George in Moulin Rouge!) to the loss of theater icons Chita Rivera and Hinton Battle, fans of theater have been on an emotional rollercoaster.

But one of the high points—and high notes—of the week on The Great White Way was a promising young star making their Broadway debut! And, no, we’re noting talking about Hillary Rodham Clinton in Gutenberg! The Musical!

We’re talking about Heartstopper‘s very own Joe Locke, taking his first bow as Tobias “Toby” Ragg in the latest revival of Stephen Sondheim’s Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.

Heartstopper? More like show-stopper!

The 20-year-old actor takes over the role from Stranger Things‘ Gaten Matarazzo, joining a cast that—as of February 9—will also star the hunky Aaron Tveit (Les Misérables, 2016’s Grease Live!) as the vengeful barber Sweeney Todd and Sutton Foster (Younger, Bunheads) as his lovestruck accomplice Mrs. Lovett.

So, how did Locke fare as the little street urchin with a heart of gold? Judging by the reactions from his first two nights of shows, he’s a natural on stage—with a surprisingly great voice. Sounds like he killed it! (Pun intended.)

Y’all Joe Locke 110% can sing! Like he has such a beautiful voice I cried. His performance was genuinely so good and I’m so proud?? pic.twitter.com/11tjmmsrzU — Young Royals (@FroginaCrown) February 1, 2024

Me seeing Joe Locke slay that song when I had no doubts about his talent pic.twitter.com/VFQHBzniCL — sho ?? (I’m bi, actually) (@cspringbonded) January 31, 2024

Joe Locke is the perfect Toby!!! pic.twitter.com/7AZM93PRcs — Jeremy West (@JeremyWest) February 1, 2024

Apparently—at least according to some Joe Locke stans online—the actor had previously expressed his love of musicals and his interest in starring in them, yet claimed he “didn’t have the voice” for one. (Apologies though, as we we can’t seem to fine the source for what these fans are quoting.)

But was he just being humble? Because some audio recordings of his performances have leaked and, baby, that’s a voice right there! In fact, we can’t believe Locke waited so long to show off those pipes.

Locke’s vocal talents are most evident in a snippet of him singing what is probably Tobias’ most recognizable number, “Not While I’m Around,” a haunting yet beautiful duet with Mrs. Lovett. Here, give it a listen (and watch) for yourself below:

This isn’t the end of Joe Locke’s first Not While I’m Around… pic.twitter.com/t5WNlzv7Mh — Rebecca (@rebeccanoomz) January 31, 2024

okay but the way joe locke kept his voice stable in this part of the performance is genuinely so impressive?? controlling ur voice in these conditions isn't as easy as it looks.. that's A TALENT right here! pic.twitter.com/BavX0Zdcrj — rei ?? loves joe locke (@heartstperxjoe) February 2, 2024

We think the Good Lord sent him to us—Welcome to the pie shop, Joe Locke. #AttendTheTale pic.twitter.com/Yp7BuaOUAP — Sweeney Todd (@SweeneyToddBway) February 1, 2024

You hear that belt? Sing it, Joe!

Locke made his stage debut in 2022 in Dawn King’s play The Trials in London (which earned him the Best Professional Debut prize at the 2023 What’sOnStage Awards), but Sweeney Todd is his first musical—and his first time singing professionally, for that matter—and we have a feeling it won’t be his last.

And this kicks off what’s sure to be a major year for the young performer. Of course, a new season of Heartstopper—the series that introduced Locke to the world—is on the way sooner or later.

Then he’s also got his first non-Charlie Spring role in Marvel and Disney+’s Agatha: Darkhold Diaries opposite Kathryn Hahn, Aubrey Plaza, and Patti Lupone. Details have been kept under wraps, but chances are he could be playing a character who is very important to the Marvel Cinematic Universe moving forward.

In other words, this is just the beginning for—we’ll say it—future EGOT winner Joe Locke. And let’s hope it’s just the beginning of a long run in Sweeney Todd on Broadway, too. There’s no word on how long he’ll be playing Tobias, so get your tickets while you can.

Last summer, Locke confirmed to Teen Vogue that he identities as gay, and this barrier-breaking moment earned him a “Coming Out For Good” nomination at this year’s Queerties Awards. You can vote for Locke, Heartstopper (in “TV Comedy”), and all your other LGBTQ+ favorites once a day between now and February 22!