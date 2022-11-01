Here’s where you’ve seen Taylor Swift’s hot new opening act Owenn before

Taylor Swift has announced her upcoming Eras Tour, and with it, a string of fresh and talented openers. Among more recognizable names like Paramore and HAIM is a hot upcoming artist that more savvy swifties will be familiar with — and a face you may have seen before.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by O W E N N (@owennmusic)

Singer and dancer Christian Owens, stylized as OWENN, has been choreographing and performing with artists like Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Normani for years.

He saw his big on-screen talent break opposite Swift in her “Lover” music video in 2019, as the titular lover.

He was pretty instantly crush-worthy:

He was actually the singer’s first leading man of color, ushering in a new era of music video love interests for the singer which have come to include backup dancer Taeok Lee and trans model and singer Laith Ashley.

Owenn went on to kick off his own musical career, which has slowly climbed over the years. Its most recent break (besides the Eras Tour, of course) came by way of rap’s biggest rascal, Lil Nas X.

The dancer choreographed several numbers for the Long Live Montero Tour, as well as opening both nights when the tour stopped at Radio City in September.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by O W E N N (@owennmusic)

The two appear to go back a bit, with Owenn having accompanied Lil Nas X to last year’s MET Gala.

Owenn joins an astounding nine opening acts for the Eras Tour. Among them are a whole host of young queer music faves like Muna, Phoebe Bridgers, and girl in red.

This line up featuring so many sapphic faves has many fans claiming she “did this for the lesbians” — as she should!

Meanwhile, Owenn’s good looks, smooth vocals, and charm are sure to keep the gays in the crowd satisfied.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by O W E N N (@owennmusic)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by O W E N N (@owennmusic)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by O W E N N (@owennmusic)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by O W E N N (@owennmusic)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by O W E N N (@owennmusic)

Check out the passion-packed video for Owenn’s single, “Baby Girl”: