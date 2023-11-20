Hugh Jackman’s booty workout, Tom Daley’s medal-winning abs, Taylor Zakhar Perez vs. Jacob Elordi

It’s Monday (again). A lot happened over the weekend. Here’s just some of what you might have missed…

COMPUTER SAYS WHOA!: Days after being fired as CEO of OpenAI, gay tech guru Sam Altman has been hired by Microsoft as the head of artificial intelligence research. When the computers actually take over is still TBD. [CNN]

HUNK VS. HUNK: Netflix‘s Kissing Booth trilogy made stars out of Jacob Elordi and Taylor Zakhar Perez, but they have very different opinions about the teen rom-com franchise. [People]

THE MOST AMBITIOUS CROSSOVER IN HISTORY: Fellow Travelers hotties Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey broke the gay internet by posing alongside All of Us Strangers studs Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal. Everyone needs to check on their friends!

Matt Bomer, Andrew Scott, Jonathan Bailey and Paul Mescal recently ? pic.twitter.com/xfxTUUsveM — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) November 17, 2023

BEYOND RUSTIN: Bayard Rustin’s surviving life partner Walter Naegle opened up about his 10-year relationship with the civil rights icon and gave high praise for Colman Domingo’s portrayal in the Netflix biopic. [Business Insider]

JOY TO THE WORLD: The View co-host Joy Behar once again showed her allyship with the LGBTQ+ community as she had blunt words for Fox News after they had a hissy fit over Target selling inclusive holiday ornaments. [Entertainment Weekly]

HELLO DOLLY: Queen Dolly Parton‘s new album Rockstar includes classic rock duets with LGBTQ+ artists like Elton John, Brandi Carlisle, Linda Perry, Rob Halford from Judas Priest, and Melissa Etheridge, and features a cover of “Jolene” with Maneskin. [Billboard]

DADDY GAINS: Newly single and still straight Hugh Jackman, 55, is back in beast mode as he gets his muscles pumped to reprise the role of Wolverine in Deadpool 3.

WORDS MATTER: Out author Justin Torres won the National Book Award for fiction for his queer novel Blackouts. [NBC News]

BABY’S FIRST GAY SEX SCENE: With over 20 years in Hollywood, Jesse Eisenberg described his experience filming his first-ever man-on-man sex scene with Sallieu Sesay in the new Fight Club-esque drama Manodrome. [Movieweb]

MAKING A SPLASH: Tom Daley‘s pool skills show no sign of slowing down as he performed a series of nearly-perfect flips alongside Noah Williams and then flaunted medals next to their abs.