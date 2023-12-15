I recently got sober after partying for two decades & now I’m behind on life. Will I ever catch up?

Hi Jake,

I have been sober for 18 months now after spending all of my 20s and most of my 30s partying way too hard. Now I feel like I’m playing catch-up, and it sucks.

Even though I finished college, I never landed on a career path I was excited about, mostly because I was more excited about going out every single night for 15+ years. So I have a lot of random retail experience, but no marketable skills. I also didn’t bother creating a retirement account until just this year, so I’m very behind on that.

When it comes to relationships, I can’t remember the last time I went on a date, although I haven’t really been putting myself out there much. Honestly, I’m less concerned about that part, since my focus has been on my sobriety. But it’s hard not to feel sometimes like I’m super far behind in life compared to friends my age. They all have careers and families and own homes… and some even have kids!

Getting sober was the hardest thing I’ve ever done, and the best decision I’ve ever made, and I’m totally committed to it. Equally as hard, however, is essentially being a middle-aged man with the resources and experiences of a college student. Nobody I know really understands that part of the struggle.

I feel like I’m so behind on “adulting” and wondering if I’ll ever make up for lost time. Am I alone in this?

Fashionably Late

Dear Fashionably Late,

Getting sober is a huge, huge accomplishment, and you should feel really proud of yourself. It can be really easy to fall into a life of partying as a queer person, and a lot harder to crawl out of it. Drinking and drugs are entrenched in gay culture, and temptations are everywhere. Add to that our trauma of growing up feeling marginalized or taught to be ashamed about who we are and it’s no wonder we seek escape.

When we fall too far down that rabbit hole, it can definitely wreak havoc on our stability in the world, and it can feel like we haven’t been prioritizing the things we’re supposed to. After all, when you’re lining up your party favors for 4th of July in P-town, you’re not exactly focussing on which index fund you should be contributing to.

The important part is that you’ve realized the negative impacts of your lifestyle, and were willing to seek help and make change, which takes a whole lot of bravery. This is what your main focus should be on, rather than beating yourself up for the past.

Don’t forget: The wild nights of debauchery and escape probably served you psychologically or emotionally in some way, shielding you from emotional pain until you were ready. Now you’ve acknowledged that substances are actually harming you more than they’re helping, so you can begin a new path.

It can feel like there’s a lot of pressure when it comes creating a “successful” life, especially with social media painting a picture of everyone’s idyllic (but curated) existence. That said, everyone’s path is different, and there is no timeline that everyone must adhere to. We all have an individual set of circumstances, traumas, advantages, and disadvantages that make our paths unique. It’s hard, but try not to compare yourself to others around you.

I once heard an expert in LGBTQ+ psychology say that if you’re gay, you should deduct 10 years off your age when assessing where you should be in your life development, as compared to your hetero friends and colleagues. For example, if you’re 40, you should only be expected to be where your average 30-year old is, instead of comparing yourself to your 40-year-old straight friends.

Why? Because it’s impossible for us to not have a late start in our personal development, considering so many of us spend years repressing who we really are. It’s really only when we come out as queer that our personal journey begin. Only then do we begin to experiment with things, make mistakes and fail, and learn what we like and don’t like.

Buying a house, getting married, accumulating a large 401K, and even having kids does not an adult make. Maturity is about being willing to understand ourselves better so that we can be the best person we can be today (sometimes with the help of an LGBTQ+ therapist). If you can do the best you can, one day at a time, eventually you’ll find yourself in pretty good shape.

Just like Alice teaches the white rabbit when he anxiously mutters, “Oh dear! Oh dear! I shall be late!”, we must ultimately learn the adult world and its rules are often absurd, arbitrary, and nonsensical. By forging our unique path at the pace meant for us, we can create our own Wonderland.

Ask Jake is our advice column by Queerty editor and Licensed Marriage & Family Therapist Jake Myers. If you have a question for Jake, please email [email protected] for consideration.