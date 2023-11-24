I’m gay, autistic & demisexual. Will I ever find love?

According to scientists, 95% of the population wants to be in a relationship. OK, OK. I’m just guessing. I’m not a scientist. But, in all fairness, it seems like that’s what everyone wants. Including me.
In addition to being autistic (which I’ve written about before), I’m also demiromantic. It’s taken me 10 years to realize that.
Being demiromantic (or demisexual) means that you can only feel romantically attracted to someone after there is a strong emotional connection.
In other words, I don’t fall in love easily.
I can be physically attracted to someone, but in order to feel drawn to them in a more meaningful way, I also need to love what’s in their mind and heart.
Even though I just recently realized this about myself, when I look back on my childhood, the signs were always there. The only truly strong connection I ever had was with another boy in middle school. I’ll call him Tyler.
Every year, our history teacher would take the entire eighth grade class on a week-long trip to the East coast. We were assigned roommates who we would share a hotel room with. Low and behold, Tyler was my roommate.
I was excited! I didn’t know why at the time, but I felt drawn to him. He had a charming personality and was always cordial. He was also a loner, like me. So I felt like I could bond with him.
After a long day of travel, we ended up at our first hotel of the trip. That night, we talked about our interests (my favorite point of conversation). At the time, I was really into theater and was always performing around Temecula, where I grew up.
He looked at me and said, “You know, I think it’s cool you do theater. I could never do that. It takes courage. I like that about you.” At that moment, I fell in love.
Sadly, he was straight, and we were only 14, so nothing ever happened. But it would take another 10 years for me to find another person like him.
For a few years now, I’ve been friends with a guy who I used to work with at a local coffee shop. I’ll call him Mike. We immediately hit it off, and we kept in contact even after he moved from Temecula to northern California.
About a year ago, Mike moved back, and we picked up where we left off. I invited him to a local brewery one night and we got into a lot of personal subjects–from life and career goals, to love and sex.
It was probably the most real conversation I’ve ever had with a guy. What stood out to me was his willingness to share. I never had a guy be so open with me, so I knew that our relationship had to be special.
As time went on, Mike and I ran into each other at other places around town and continued our open and, from my perspective, flirty relationship. I never could quite pinpoint whether he was interested in me, but my feelings for him grew stronger.
Once again, I fell in love.
Finally, I decided to confront it head on, which is something I never do. I invited him to a coffee shop one morning. After an hour of trying to find the right time to mention it, I told him Mike had feelings for him and asked him out.
That’s when he told me he was straight.
I’m not going to lie, I was crushed. When I thought about it later, however, something clicked. Over the years, I never dated, but did have casual sex with various partners, none of whom I was ever romantically interested in. It was always just about the release.
As I got older, I started to notice what this was doing to me emotionally and spiritually. By only approaching sex with the expectation of an immediate result and nothing more, I was missing something.
Then a while ago, my best friend from college and I were talking about relationships and they said, “Weird question, but are you aromantic? I get that vibe from you.”
As I did the work on exploring this idea of demiromanticism, things started to make a lot of sense. I realized that the only times I had ever been open to love (first to Tyler, and then to Mike), were when I wasn’t having sex.
As a gay man, I’ve had to deal with living to heteronormative expectations, such as settling down with a family and having a traditional career. As an autistic man, I’ve had to live up to neurotypical expectations, like how to approach sex, love, and dating.
In my experience, it has taken me longer as an autistic person to grasp the concept of love. And combining all these facets can be exhausting. But I believe love will happen for me. I’m just waiting for my Prince Charming.
Even though I haven’t been in a relationship yet, I know he’s out there waiting to sweep me off my feet.
And I’ll be ready when he gets here.
GlobeTrotter
“Being demiromantic (or demisexual) means that you can only feel romantically attracted to someone after there is a strong emotional connection.”
Eh? Doesn’t this describe like half of all men and 90% of women? Does this common phenomenon have to be celebrated as a “sexuality”?
This type of forced identity politics is not only stupid, but it promotes unnecessary division and is very detrimental to our mental health. This is doubly true for young and impressionable individuals.
By the way, everything the author of this article describes can be summed up in one word: “anxiety”. Has nothing to do with “demisexuality” or autism. He just needs to learn how to master his fears and moderate his expectations – something WE ALL had to learn at some point in our lives. Welcome to the club!
Gabby
True Words!
bachy
Globe: You make some great points, but this essay demonstrates exactly what I think is actually useful about contemporary sex/gender/identity-speak. It can be used as a tool to better understand ourselves and others… a new language that can support ways to connect.
As long as people avoid lopping off body parts to more stringently “fit” nebulous psychosexual terminologies, I think it’s a good thing.
Bosch
“This type of forced identity politics is not only stupid, but it promotes unnecessary division and is very detrimental to our mental health. ”
No, it helps people communicate to potential partners exactly who they are and what they’re looking for, in a manner that can identify certain significant incompatibilities on time. It also helps in recognizing behavioural patterns, making them easier to understand and remedy.
Accurate language transmits accurate information.
GlobeTrotter
Look, the guy simply has some unresolved issues with anxiety, this is not a new sexuality. Untold millions of people either suffer from anxiety or will suffer from it at some point in their lives. No need to create an entirely new sexuality complete with flag, anthem and political movement. All of us went through different stages of anxiety, especially as teenagers, but elevating this to a special form of “sexuality” is silly and reeks of attention-seeking behavior. A few sessions with a skilled counselor or therapist could go a long way to helping the author cope with his anxiety. The last thing he needs is a large audience validating his feelings of victimhood.
Ronbo
GT is right.
Intense focus upon “Identity” does more to isolate people than connect people. Identify as “human” to increase your pool of love.
Or… search for the perfect person (mirrors are handy I hear). And… miss all the opportunities for love along the way. Identity politics can be even worse.
Bosch
Yeah, for a fling, no big deal. But if I’m going to date someone with long term intentions, I’d like to know their romantic, sexual, and behavioural patterns, and most importantly, I’d like to know that they know themselves.
inbama
This is why corporate America loves “identity politics.”
Remember “Occupy Wall Street?” The Marginalization Marathon made actual progressive politics disappear.
FreddieW
Yes, saw it firsthand by accident during my first trip to NYC. We were following a map to Battery Park and passed by Zuccotti Park, which was filled with young people needing showers. Did it accomplish anything?
Man About Town
I can certainly understand the challenges of finding love when you’ll only settle for a threesome with Demi Lovato and Demi Moore.
bachy
giggle
Bosch
Wow, “identity politics” has become such a buzzword that all of you are using it incorrectly. This isn’t about a political position, or activism, or social issues; this is about how a person’s identity affects the way in which they connect with other people on a personal level.
You can’t just call it “identity politics” when other people identify with something.
FreddieW
The term that popped into my mind when I read it is “navel-gazing”.
Self awareness is good if it leads you to recognize unhealthy patterns and to make corrections, but it’s detrimental and annoying when carried to an extreme.
Fahd
Be careful or you are likely to wind up alone. Sometimes its better to experiment, safely of course.