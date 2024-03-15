I’m really into this new guy, but his apartment grosses me out. What do I do?

Hi Jake,
I’m super into this new guy. We met on our gay pickleball league and I was instantly attracted to him. We vibed really well. He’s smart, sexy, witty, funny. The whole package!
Or, so I thought…
How about we take this to the next level?
On our fourth date, we went back to his apartment afterwards. Let’s just say it was less than… swanky. I’m not really a snob about money, but this place was a disaster zone.
There were dirty clothes everywhere, dishes all over the counter, and clutter everywhere. But the worst of it was the smell. He had an aquarium and it reeked like the water hadn’t been changed in months.
He wanted me to spend the night, but I was so grossed out I made up a lie that I had to get up really early the next morning for a work meeting.
I’ve never encountered this before. What do you do if you really like someone, but you utterly despise where they live? Am I supposed to never go to this place, and always demand mine? Or is it simply doomed to fail?
Something Smells Fishy
Dear Something Smells Fishy,
It’s important to feel comfortable in your environment when you’re getting to know someone, so I hear your concern. “Aquarium Aisle at Petco” is certainly not the candle scent you might choose as you get romantic at your new guy’s place.
That said, I like to believe that if a connection is strong enough, it will surpass all logistics that might get in the way. No relationship is perfect, and there are usually things that might appear on paper to be barriers. Finding someone you connect with is rare, and if the chemistry is strong (which includes physical attraction, by the way), I recommend trying to honor that by working through the obstacles.
Especially as your relationship blossoms, you’ll want to set up the right conditions that support both of you being your most authentic selves. That way, you’ll have the best chance of seeing if this can go the long-haul. Feeling grossed out or uncomfortable is certainly not going to invite late-night sexy-time, deep chats about your hopes and fears, or learning about each other’s backgrounds.
Now comes the hard part. Overcoming challenges takes skillful communication. Hiding your concerns about his apartment isn’t going to work in the long run, because you’re keeping something from him, which only impedes intimacy.
It’s perfectly okay to express to your new guy that while you really like him, and are enjoying getting to know him, there are certain things that would make you feel more comfortable. Sometimes, it’s all about delivery. If you come across as criticizing, it can leave someone feeling judged or belittled, which won’t bring you closer. Instead, try to express your concerns as something you want to work through together, so that you can collaborate on a solution.
“I noticed a few things in your place could use some cleaning. I’m happy to help you with that!”, is going to land better than, “I don’t think I can stay at your place again, it’s disgusting.”
Think of it as a brainstorm, where you’re communicating your needs and concerns in a respectful way, in hopes of figuring out a solution. Ultimately, it may be that you do both agree to always hang at your place, and that’s actually fine for now. Or, you might be able to figure out how to make his place tolerable for you. There’s lots of possibilities, from hiring a maid, to throwing out the old fish tank, to buying a new mattress.
If you’re really feeling it, you wouldn’t want to dismiss the entire relationship without first trying to solve the issues. As the old cliche goes, “Don’t throw out the baby with the bathwater.”
Or the aquarium water… in your case.
Ask Jake is our advice column by Queerty editor and Licensed Marriage & Family Therapist Jake Myers. If you have a question for Jake, please email [email protected] for consideration.
ZzBomb
Hard pass. Easier fish to catch out there than trying to work w/ a hoarding pack rat who doesn’t clean up his own house.
You want a relationship, not another chore to do.
Fenwick22
Great advice!
GlobeTrotter
“I’m really into this new guy, but his apartment grosses me out. What do I do?”
FLEE! The state of the apartment reflects the state of the mind. If the apartment is a disaster zone, then that’s a pretty reliable indicator of what awaits you in the long run.
Louis
When my husband and I first started dating, we were at university so he returned to his family home during the holidays.
The first time I went there, I was disgusted by the state of it.
His mum had ZERO pride in her house (his parents are separated hence saying mum; I’m not trying to say it’s up to the woman to keep a place clean).
I told him so (I had to!) and so he would then clean the house ready for my arrival. His mum never lifted a finger, not even for communal areas.
You just gotta say “Dude. Your abode. Sort it!”
Covid Hermit
If his place is a mess, chances are his life is a mess, too. He may be neglecting basic hygiene and other health concerns. I’d get out now.
dbmcvey
He’s unlikely to suddenly become a clean freak. But by all means talk to him about this. He needs to know.
rikard_pearson
i am not tidy. clutter makes me comfortable and having things flawlessly sanitized does not inspire joy. i have worked out some of my issues about that and keep things presentable for guests, but the clutter i cultivate is also a test for potential boyfriends. they are either fascinated by all the things i collect, or alarmed that they need to be careful where they put their clothes down for fear of misplacing something. i don’t need to find myself in a relationship with a guy who only has one place for the serving spoon and it has to be facing down in the drawer or the day is ruined. germs are everywhere and i can clean effectively, but won’t indulge a phobia about them. you have to negotiate who cleans what and how well. just because it’s not cleaned to your standard doesn’t make it “filthy”. have fun and talk to him about it. you are not the first one to notice. he most likely has been treated like it is a character flaw. he knows, he is trying, he falls short and that depresses him and he stops trying. if you marry this guy tomorrow you will always feel like you are doing most of the cleaning no matter how much he contributes. the real questions are, do you feel like it is worth the effort to take care of someone by cleaning for them and can you recognize the things they do to care for you?
Man About Town
You also have to wonder about the guy’s state of mind with regard to hosting. Did he just assume his new BF (or for that matter, anyone) would not have a problem visiting this pigsty?
Fahd
Sometimes people who have pets don’t realize their apartments/homes really stink– I’ve noticed it with a few dog and cat lovers– it’s this “nose blind” thing or whatever they call it. It would be a dealbreaker for me as others have commented, but he may be doing him a favor by telling him about the aquarium smell — he may not be aware of it, and probably he’s not trying to drive potential sex partners away.
still_onthemark
I’d bring up the aquarium problem FIRST because that involves the health of the poor creatures in the aquarium. If he’s been busy and has let it slide over time, he needs to know how it looks (& smells) to an observer.
After that problem is solved, mention the other stuff IF you’re still interested in him.
bachy
Never date a guy who keeps a pitbull in an urban apartment.