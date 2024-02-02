Infamous biopics, a whodunit spoof & more Truman Capote streaming recs to scratch that ‘Feud’ itch

Truman Capote | Photo Credit: Getty Images

FX’s starry, dishy new drama Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans premiered earlier this week to rave reviews and is full of campy performances by the likes of Naomi Watts, Diane Lane, Chloë Sevigny, Calista Flockhart, Demi Moore, Molly Ringwald, and Tom Hollander as the one and only Truman Capote.

The show, which has been marketed as the “original Real Housewives”—and is a proud sponsor of this year’s Queerties Awards—chronicles Capote’s bombshell article about the “Swans,” ladies of high society who decided to get even with the infamous writer.

So in honor of Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans, here are our five favorite insane Real Housewives moments—just kidding! We could never pick just five. Instead of Real Housewives, we’re taking a look back at the late, great, gay writer’s fascinating and varied portrayal and impact in popular culture.

Read on for Truman Capote-related streaming picks to watch this weekend while you wait for the next episode of Feud.

Capote

This 2005 biopic, directed by Bennett Miller, follows Capote’s journey writing the OG crime novel In Cold Blood, which told the story of the Clutter family murders. The late Philip Seymour Hoffman plays Capote as a troubled soul, whose work on the story begins to consume his life. Capote won Seymour Hoffman the Academy Award for Best Actor, while Catherine Keener was nominated for Best Supporting Actress as fellow author Harper Lee. Capote has stellar performances, a terrific screenplay, and offers interesting insight into the author’s inner world.

Infamous

Released in 2006 and covering much of the same ground as Capote, Douglas McGrath’s Infamous is often overshadowed by the more high-profile, Academy-recognized Seymour Hoffman vehicle. But Infamous is quite interesting in its own right, with Toby Jones starring as Capote and Sandra Bullock as Harper Lee. The supporting cast is also fascinating, including turns by Isabella Rossellini, queer fave Lee Pace, Sigourney Weaver, and a singing performance by Gwyneth Paltrow. Infamous is slightly less cerebral than Capote but definitely worth a watch.

Murder By Death

Capote dabbled in acting to play a heightened version of himself in this 1976 Robert Moore mystery comedy. In this excellent, fun film, five detectives—inspired by iconic characters like Sam Spade, Hercule Poirot, and Miss Marple—are invited to “dinner and a murder.” Capote’s funny performance even got him a Golden Globe nomination for Best Acting in a Motion Picture Debut. Murder By Death also stars Eileen Brennan (who starred in fan fave mystery comedy Clue), Peter Sellers, Maggie Smith, Peter Falk and many others.

Breakfast At Tiffany’s

Come on. You didn’t think we’d ignore the 1961 film adaptation of Capote’s romantic comedy novella, did you? Directed by Blake Edwards, Breakfast At Tiffany’s stars Audrey Hepburn as Holly Golightly, a flighty woman who falls in love with a writer, Paul, played by George Peppard. Holly eventually has to decide whether or not to be with Paul, who doesn’t have a ton of money, or settle for Rusty Trawler (Stanley Adams). This effervescent and lovely film is a must-watch for any movie buff.

The Kicker…

In 1972, Capote appeared on The Tonight Show With Johnny Carson to talk about In Cold Blood. This interesting clip shows Capote’s quirky, eccentric personality.