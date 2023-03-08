Is baby talk really just a straight relationship thing… or do gay men enjoy it, too?

Posed by models (Photo: Shutterstock)

Do you cringe when a partner baby talks with you? Or do you find it sweet and endearing? Is baby talk something more common amongst straight people? Do gay men recoil from it as it’s not seen as manly?

We have to admit that it’s not a topic that has really crossed our minds before. However, it’s the focus of the latest video from YouTube comic Michael Henry, who manages to raise laughs aplenty and food for thought.

It all begins when Henry and two gay friends overhear a straight man indulging in baby talk with his girlfriend on the phone.

Henry and his friend are horrified… with Henry saying baby talk is “straight people shit”. That’s until Henry’s friends admit that they often indulge from time to time. One even quotes a survey that found two-thirds of relationships use baby talk occasionally.

It seems the only person not receiving any baby talk is the perenially single Henry.

Check it out below (and do watch to the end as the bloopers after the credits are particularly funny).

How do you react when a boyfriend baby talks to you?