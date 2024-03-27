queerty query

Is it appropriate to share your dating app screenshots on social media?

Gay culture underwent a seismic vibe shift in 2009 with the launch of Grindr.

The ubiquitous dating app that changed the way queer men meet and hookup celebrated turning 15 this week and with it came a lot of discourse on Twitter X Gay Twitter™.

For better or worse, Grindr has altered the way we communicate online and IRL. Besides emboldening people to say things on the app they would never utter in person and nearly extinguishing the once tried-and-true concept of cruising inside gay bars, it’s lead to the controversial practice of sharing Grindr screenshots.

While photos in albums that are shared in a conversation can’t be screengrabbed, the same is not true about the private text exchanges within the app.

Initially, images of chats were shared as a way to get a laugh out of some of our most awkward social interactions. However, over time many have grown to find the practice to be exploitative, mean and created purely to garner clout or go viral online. Still others argue it’s a safety mechanism that can be used to call out hateful speech and behavior.

Wherever you stand, screenshot discourse is alive and well on social media.

Even queer celebs like Joel Kim Booster and Big Brother Season 15 winner Andy Herren chimed in on the subject this week.

So, what do you think? Is sharing your dating app DMs funny, rude or just plain tired? In 2024, should people still be posting their Grindr screenshots on social media? Sound off in the comments below…

