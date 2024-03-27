Is it appropriate to share your dating app screenshots on social media?

Gay culture underwent a seismic vibe shift in 2009 with the launch of Grindr.

The ubiquitous dating app that changed the way queer men meet and hookup celebrated turning 15 this week and with it came a lot of discourse on Twitter X Gay Twitter™.

15 years ago today, Grindr was launched. pic.twitter.com/RuJefjnaST — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 25, 2024

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Daily * Weekly *

For better or worse, Grindr has altered the way we communicate online and IRL. Besides emboldening people to say things on the app they would never utter in person and nearly extinguishing the once tried-and-true concept of cruising inside gay bars, it’s lead to the controversial practice of sharing Grindr screenshots.

While photos in albums that are shared in a conversation can’t be screengrabbed, the same is not true about the private text exchanges within the app.

Initially, images of chats were shared as a way to get a laugh out of some of our most awkward social interactions. However, over time many have grown to find the practice to be exploitative, mean and created purely to garner clout or go viral online. Still others argue it’s a safety mechanism that can be used to call out hateful speech and behavior.

Wherever you stand, screenshot discourse is alive and well on social media.

i hope gay men never stop posting grindr screenshots. top tier content. https://t.co/WDDSNL7mcj — Amante de un Hombre (@_rangxr) March 25, 2024

begging y’all to stop showing us your grindr screenshots in 2024. https://t.co/qXQq7fi4rx — michael is in trouble. (@imichaelbx) March 25, 2024

I know it’s gauche to post Grindr screenshots, but come on man. It was literally a joke with our friends and now you’ve hit me up several times since. pic.twitter.com/SFRv9doEwV — Liam Koji ???? (@L_i_A_M_K) March 23, 2024

We desperately need a feature that makes your phone dissolve into dust the moment you take a Grindr screenshot — Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) March 25, 2024

Using grindr is embarrassing enough yall are now posting screenshot of your cringe text messages pic.twitter.com/dGkqHRmfkv — Boy ?? (@Owe_land) March 27, 2024

Grindr screenshots in the year of our Lord 2024 pic.twitter.com/RnQWPFs0yp — Swolecialist (@BlackLanterrn) March 25, 2024

We sure do engage with a lot of Grindr screenshots for a bunch of people who claim we hate to see them. pic.twitter.com/hW9h7clONI — Shay (@seyishome) March 25, 2024

Shut up about Grindr screenshots and laugh at this https://t.co/tkhV8rG4PX — Your (gentle) dungeon master (@urdungeonmaster) March 26, 2024

I do think we need a single authority on Grindr screenshots who decides either it is funny/worth posting or permanently deletes your account on the spot — adam (@adamjmoussa) March 26, 2024

Even queer celebs like Joel Kim Booster and Big Brother Season 15 winner Andy Herren chimed in on the subject this week.

As I say whenever a Grindr screenshot goes viral:



There is only one acceptable Grindr screenshot. And it is this one. pic.twitter.com/PhQcUVvzmS — Andy Herren (@AndyHerren) March 25, 2024

I bet if they wanted Grindr could just make screenshots impossible and really force a lot of us to process these things in therapy, alone. — Joel Kim Booster (@ihatejoelkim) March 25, 2024

So, what do you think? Is sharing your dating app DMs funny, rude or just plain tired? In 2024, should people still be posting their Grindr screenshots on social media? Sound off in the comments below…