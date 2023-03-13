Is Lukas Gage and Zachary Quinto’s raunchy, gay sex comedy about to be our new favorite movie?

Image Credit: Getty Images

While we were all getting our Oscar predictions in order, this weekend’s other big movie event was the SXSW festival in Austin, TX, which premiered a number of buzzy titles we’re sure to be talking about all year long.

(For the record, this year’s Best Picture winner Everything Everywhere All At Once? Yup, it premiered at SXSW in 2022!)

Among our most anticipated was Down Low, a dark comedy with one hell of a logline: “A deeply repressed man, the uninhibited young man that gives him a happy ending, and all the lives they ruin along the way.” Say no more—we’re sold!

But it gets even better: The film co-stars and was co-written by hunk du jour Lukas Gage, solidifying a major moment for this young star on the rise. (And, yes, his rumored boyfriend Chris Appleton was at the premiere to support!)

Gage wrote the movie alongside pal Phoebe Fisher, who have said they were inspired by a viewing of Pretty Woman, deciding then and there that they wanted to see a version of the Julia Roberts classic that was queer and “a little bit more insane.”

Thus, Down Low was born, directed by queer filmmaker Rightor Doyle (Netflix‘s Bonding).

Gage stars as Cameron, the aforementioned “uninhibited young man,” who is hired by the wealthy, closeted Gary—played by Zachary Quinto—for a full body massage. And we do mean full. But it sounds like nothing goes as planned, and the two make a mess of things, escalating with one bad decision after the other.

Making things even more exciting is a supporting cast that includes Broadway legend Audra McDonald, prolific character actress Judith Light, and adult film star-turned actor Simon Rex. Sign us up!

Talking to Variety ahead of the film’s premiere, Quinto said he was drawn to the story because of its “unabashed” gayness. “It didn’t apologize for itself. It was the first thing I’ve done since the pandemic, and it was exciting to come do something unique and singular.”

Image Credit: ‘Down Low,’ FilmNation Entertainment

And it sure sounds singular, with advance word calling Down Low “hysterical,” “raunchy,” and “inappropriate” (non-derogatory). As the Variety piece notes, the film is full of “WTF moments” we wouldn’t dare spoil here.

Speaking to just how far his movie goes, Gage positions it as a reaction to the bout of feel-good, family-friendly LGBTQ+ stories we’ve seen of late:

“This is not to bash Love, Simon or any of those coming-of-age gay movies,” Gage says, “but I want to see queer people and characters and situations where it’s not just about how being gay is okay,” says Gage. “I wanted to situate LGBTQ people in a different genre. I wanted to have queer characters and not just have it be a queer story of ‘it’s okay to be gay and love ourselves.”

While we eagerly await a trailer—or even a release date—reactions out of SXSW will have to hold us over. Thankfully, the positive buzz is keeping us fed, with lucky early viewers logging on to Twitter to sing its praises:

Here are just a few of the responses to Down Low that are rocketing the film to the top of our must-see list:

Oh, man, Rightor Doyle's DOWN LOW is the queer dark comedy I've been waiting for. Inappropriate, nonstop and genuinely affecting. What a knockout debut where everything going wrong is done so right. Lukas Gage, Zachary Quinto, Judith Light & Simon Rex killed it. #SXSW2023 pic.twitter.com/2CQTMgoCGl — Paul Lê (@AFinalBoy) March 11, 2023

DOWN LOW: A hysterical single-set dark comedy that takes the term “be gay do crime” to the next level. Zachary Quinto and Lukas Gage have magnetic, tender chemistry as an ailing newly-out man and an assertive sex worker. Gage is a star and a damn great screenwriter! #SXSW2023 pic.twitter.com/xfDPvgoazm — Rendy Jones @ SXSW (@rendy_jones) March 11, 2023

happy to announce that DOWN LOW is extremely good. almost every joke hits to some degree, and while their chemistry certainly burns slowly, zachary quinto and lukas gage are fully committed to the film’s unapologetic and chaotic queer humor. keep an eye on this one #SXSW2023 pic.twitter.com/foRnKbVCiX — erin m. brady is at sxsw (@erinmartina) March 11, 2023

Down Low by Lukas Gage and Phoebe Fisher is the funniest movie I've seen in a long time.

Lukas and Zachary Quinto are amazing together. pic.twitter.com/rnCmzs2bVA — The Dood (@Justthedood) March 11, 2023

DOWN LOW just had a hilarious World Premiere at #SXSW A gay twist on the bad decisions that only get worse / night of debauchery sub-genre found in films like VERY BAD THINGS @lukasgage & Zachary Quinto are just delightful, and @SimonRex gives the WTF performance of the year. — Aaron B Koontz (@AaronBKoontz) March 12, 2023

And here’s one more pic of Gage and Quinto on the SXSW red carpet, for good luck: