It’s International Sweatpants Day & gray sweats have social media overheated

January 21 is International Sweatpants Day, and yes, it is news to us that that’s a thing.

As far as social media is concerned, however, every day that a man puts on a pair of gray sweatpants might as well be a holiday.

As Vox’s Rebecca Jennings covered in a 2019 think piece about “the enduring, endearing cult of gray sweatpants thirst,” this casual garment has become a symbol of thinly-veiled exhibitionism and voyeurism online. (So thinly veiled, in fact, that it’s usually just one layer of form-fitting fabric between the viewer and the full monty.)

“It’s the safest way of sending a dick pic without the social stigma of it,” Thirst Aid Kitco-host Nichole Perkins explained Jennings. “Even if you don’t have a body like Chris Hemsworth, It’s a way for men who have different body types to still get the attention they want. They know what they’re doing, and they can get away with it. It’s a very casual flex.”

A year later, GQ’s Max Berlinger reported on fall being “the time of year for a very specific, very horny delight: gray sweatpants, and the faint outline of the wearer’s dick they allow.” In internet parlance, that’s Gray Sweatpants Season.

“The sweatpants exhibitionist gets the plausible deniability that they’re not showing off,” SfSx comic book author Tina Horn told Berlinger. “And the sweatpants voyeur gets the thrill of witnessing something, like a dick, that they’re ‘not supposed to be seeing.’”

Below, see those who celebrate this sartorial selection—on both sides of the equation—every January 21, every Gray Sweatpants Season, or any other time of year.

Gay month is over time for gray sweatpants season pic.twitter.com/EEM6z5Fig2 — MB (@mpb0721) June 29, 2022

If you don’t zoom into a grey sweatpants pic, are you even gay? — Rich Minuski (@RMinuski) November 24, 2020

these grey sweatpants really do my ass justice pic.twitter.com/yLkyEiS64A — Dan (@D_Radiance) May 3, 2019

gray sweatpants are men's lingerie. mangerie if you will. — ??????? ?????? (@frigginfrench) December 22, 2023

Gray sweatpants season is in full effect ?? pic.twitter.com/ghtLNRlmwA — Donny (@dgschell) October 28, 2022

This sweaty str8 bro in gray sweatpants has me feral and it’s not fair pic.twitter.com/aRTSMJxNcM — Danny (@jersey_dck) January 9, 2024

Me: I hate men, I’m done with them and their foolishness



Me When I Spot a Man in Gray Sweatpants: pic.twitter.com/ov1rXQGeLI — 1984’s George Whorewell (@EwdatsGROSS) December 3, 2018

Gray sweatpants season always feels like a joke until you’re sitting on the train minding your business on your way to work and the lord places a reminder right in front of your face that it is in fact not a joke ???? — Jeremy, Intrusive Thot (@sporef4g) November 1, 2023

favorite season? gray sweatpants. pic.twitter.com/WkYnvrDJZt — Gym Leader Andy (@AyeAyeAndrew) November 12, 2023

Me if they gave an award for staring at bulges in grey sweatpants. pic.twitter.com/CeU2V9mIdp — Justin Fleece (@justinfleece) January 9, 2024

sweatpants of black, keep walking jack



sweatpants of grey, thar be a gay



– old sailor's shanty — Anthony Oliveira (@meakoopa) April 7, 2018