Jake Gyllenhaal’s golden shower saves the day, Tucker Carlson gets filleted, & Lizzo’s drag protest slays

It’s Monday (again). A lot happened over the weekend. Here’s just some of what you might have missed…

SCHOOL DeSASTER: Florida high schools & college students protested Gov. DeSantis’ backwards education policies, including the expansion of the state’s “Don’t Say Gay” law, by walking out of classes. [CBS News]

BEE BEST: Missouri’s Attorney General was forced to take down the state’s online anti-trans “tip line” after hackers bombarded it with fake names, spam, & the script to the 2007 animated film “Bee Movie.” [Tech Crunch]

BAD BITCH O’CLOCK: Lizzo brought out drag queens – including Kandy Muse, Aquaria, Asia O’Hara, and Miss Vanjie – during her Knoxville concert to protest Tennessee’s draconian anti-drag law.

READING IS TEMPERAMENTAL: A queer-themed book once again tops the list of most banned books of 2022. [USA Today]

RAIN ON ME: Jake Gyllenhaal revealed he once helped a swimmer stung by a jellyfish by using his own bodily fluids. [Insider]

NOAH’S BACK: Groundbreaking LGBTQ+ series Noah’s Arc is returning in some form later this year with many of the show’s original cast expected to reprise their roles.

UNHOLY ALLIANCE: Kim Petras suffers backlash for once again working with Dr. Luke on her new single “Alone” with Nicki Minaj. [Daily Beast]

LET’S HAVE A KEKE: While accepting an award at the LA LGBT Center Gala, Keke Palmer discussed her sexuality and gender identity by saying she always felt she was “a little bit of everything.” [Variety]

FOX NEWS UNTUCKS: Homophobic TV pundit Tucker Carlson was abruptly fired from Fox News with his last show having aired on Friday. [CNN]

BOOGIE BY JAKE: Disco daddy Jake Shears is shaking away the romance blues in his new music video “I Used to Be in Love” off his forthcoming album Last Man Dancing.