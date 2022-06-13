whatever dude

Jake Paul’s tweet blasting Biden for “plummeting crypto prices” completely blows up in his face

Jake Paul has been trending all morning after completely embarrassing himself on Twitter again.

The homophobic-YouTuber-turned-professional-boxer took to social media over the weekend to blast President Biden for a slew of things POTUS has absolutely nothing to do with, including the price of crypto. Oh, and then he mocked Biden’s stutter.

“Biden accomplishments 1. Highest gas prices 2. Worst inflation 3. Plummeting crypto prices 4. Highest rent prices ever 5. Created new incomprehensible language,” the 25-year-old tweeted. “If you’re reading this and voted for Biden and you still don’t regret it then you are the American problem.”

This is hardly the first… or second… or third time Paul has said or done something stupid on social media. He’s made countless idiotic comments over the years.

In 2019, for instance, he sparked a backlash when he said he was going to “attempt to go gay for just one month”, leaning into the homophobic stereotype that being LGBTQ was a choice.

Later that year, he sparked more backlash when he posted a video on YouTube making homophobic and transphobic remarks about fellow boxer Gib, calling him gay and a closet case who could “suck a peel off a banana.”

He then went on to suggest Gib was a trans woman who was “under surgery” and developing “big old man boobies.”

