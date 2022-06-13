Jake Paul’s tweet blasting Biden for “plummeting crypto prices” completely blows up in his face

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake Paul (@jakepaul)

Jake Paul has been trending all morning after completely embarrassing himself on Twitter again.

The homophobic-YouTuber-turned-professional-boxer took to social media over the weekend to blast President Biden for a slew of things POTUS has absolutely nothing to do with, including the price of crypto. Oh, and then he mocked Biden’s stutter.

“Biden accomplishments 1. Highest gas prices 2. Worst inflation 3. Plummeting crypto prices 4. Highest rent prices ever 5. Created new incomprehensible language,” the 25-year-old tweeted. “If you’re reading this and voted for Biden and you still don’t regret it then you are the American problem.”

Biden accomplishments 1. Highest gas prices

2. Worst inflation

3. Plummeting crypto prices

4. Highest rent prices ever

5. Created new incomprehensible language If you’re reading this and voted for Biden and you still don’t regret it then you are the American problem. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) June 12, 2022

This is hardly the first… or second… or third time Paul has said or done something stupid on social media. He’s made countless idiotic comments over the years.

In 2019, for instance, he sparked a backlash when he said he was going to “attempt to go gay for just one month”, leaning into the homophobic stereotype that being LGBTQ was a choice.

Related: YouTuber Jake Paul accused of transphobia after team kicks 2 trans women out of his house

Later that year, he sparked more backlash when he posted a video on YouTube making homophobic and transphobic remarks about fellow boxer Gib, calling him gay and a closet case who could “suck a peel off a banana.”

He then went on to suggest Gib was a trans woman who was “under surgery” and developing “big old man boobies.”

Here’s how people are responded to Paul’s tweet over the weekend…

biden doesn’t pick gas prices, biden doesn’t control inflation, biden doesn’t control the stock market (also don’t rely on crypto), biden doesn’t control rent prices, idk what language your talking about. in other words RATIO — rahmi 🗿 (@rahmij2) June 12, 2022

Are you… blaming Biden for crypto? The thing that is advertised as uncontrollable by the government? — Curve (@Curve125) June 12, 2022

While I did vote for Biden begrudgingly and definitely have regrets about that. It’s not for ANY of the reasons you just stated. Like not 1. And it’s not that I don’t care about inflation or rent or gas prices. But what he gotta do with that? Or Crypto for that matter? — Milly🎲 (@Hoodie_Milly) June 12, 2022

If you don’t understand how literally anything works, just say that — Jeanna Kelley (@jeannathomas) June 12, 2022

Dude I’m generally on your side in fights and such, but Canada is over $9 a gallon. Is that Biden fault too or you just fishing for Maga likes? — B (@johnnyblazepw) June 12, 2022

If you really don’t understand that inflation and high gas prices come with reopening a “large open economy” like the United States after trump closed it… I mean, come on, just take a high school economics class. Yea, Biden isn’t great, but he does hold record high job growth — Alex (@Vizekonig) June 12, 2022

Bro stick to boxing — bari (@fearbari) June 12, 2022

I’d rather pay $50 per gallon than see mean tweets. — Teej. (@TJLang70) June 13, 2022

The President has nothing to do with gas prices. Inflation is global. Gas and oil companies are raking in record profits and then putting those dollars into stock buybacks. Price gouging is a fact. Republicans voted against the House Bill to stop it! — Dianne Callahan (@DianneCallaha16) June 12, 2022

Yeah, you have regrets over crypto, we get it — Diedrich Bader (@bader_diedrich) June 12, 2022

Is he responsible for your apparent head trauma too? — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) June 12, 2022

This is not just an American problem. It’s a global problem. You blame Biden in an effort to get Republican votes. Republicans are not trying to fix the problem. They block Democrats efforts to bring relief. Voting for Republicans will not fix the problem. — Being J Wood (@BeingJWood) June 12, 2022