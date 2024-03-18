Jenna Ellis and Laura Loomer are tearing strips off each other online

Jenna Ellis and Laura Loomer (Photo: Fulton County Sheriff’s Office/Gage Skidmore, via CC BY-S.A 2.0)

Two people closely involved with former President Donald Trump have gone to war with one another on social media.

Jenna Ellis is a former attorney to Trump. The RICO charges leveled at Trump in Georgia included Ellis as a co-defendant. She took a plea deal and escaped jail time. Eliis agreed to work with prosecutors as they continue their case against the former President. He denies the charges against him.

In the eyes of some Trump supporters, this makes Ellis disloyal. That’s certainly the view of failed Republican candidate Laura Loomer.

Loomer, who has worked for far-right organizations such as Project Veritas, the Geller Report, The Rebel Media and InfoWars, is one of Donald Trump’s most slavish acolytes.

Last year, there was speculation Trump might have offered a role in his campaign. However, given her extremist views and peddling of conspiracy theories, others within Trump’s orbit reportedly warned him against the idea.

Despite this, Loomer appears to still be ogling for some involvement. She has been spotted several times at Mar-a-Lago in recent months. She also often attacks online those she regards as against Trump or disloyal.

This includes Ellis.

“People are so mean to President Trump”

Late last week, Loomer posted a tweet complaining about people who are “so mean to President Trump. He doesn’t deserve it. His life is so hard and he just keeps on fighting for all of us.”

Ellis reposted it, saying it had made her snort and calling Loomer “pathetic.”

The way I just snorted reading this. 🤣



Loomer is so pathetic. pic.twitter.com/RCHYXGJLfS — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) March 14, 2024

And with that, the gloves came off.

Loomer shot back with all the diplomacy of a sledgehammer.

“Pathetic is turning on the man who gave you employment just so you can save your own disloyal, fat, ugly a**,” Loomer tweeted. “I’d rather be called ‘pathetic’ than be DISLOYAL you good for nothing harpy.

“Twice divorced. Overweight. And disloyal. You have no future, Jenna. But, I do.”

Ouch.

“Unable to find a man”

Ellis rolled up her sleeves and fired back.

“Loomer is pathetic and a crazy level of delulu that makes her deeply unattractive and unable to find a man.

“It’s why she lashes out in anger, jealously, and lies about other women who are secure and confident.

“Some of my relationships haven’t worked out, like everybody, but at least I’ve had them. 😂”, she laughed.

Loomer is pathetic and a crazy level of delulu that makes her deeply unattractive and unable to find a man.



It’s why she lashes out in anger, jealously, and lies about other women who are secure and confident.



Some of my relationships haven’t worked out, like everybody, but at… — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) March 16, 2024

Of course, Loomer was not going to let THAT lie.

“It’s ironic how @JennaEllisEsq of all people wants to comment on my relationship status,” fumed Loomer.

“She has been divorced twice and her last husband divorced her 2 months after marrying her in June of 2019. You have to be a mental case for your husband to leave you after 2 months of marriage.

“While I take care of myself, Jenna Ellis continues to emotionally eat herself to the point of no return while she makes plea deals with Fani Willis in an effort to Try to get Trump locked up in jail.”

Loomer concluded by telling Ellis: “I hope you spend the rest of your life in jail where you belong … You have zero value.”

“Malignant narcissistic delusional manipulation”

Ellis did not let up on her own attack.

“Loomer is just bitterly crazy angry she can’t work for Trump and she’s desperate. That’s it. That’s her whole game,” Ellis tweeted.

“Then she lashes out at MTG, me, anyone who dares to call out her lies and insanity. She takes it to a personal level to try to force people to back off.

“It’s a level of malignant narcissistic delusional manipulation that’s actually evil.”

Online, some MAGA diehards took Loomer’s side. To them, Ellis is a turncoat now working against Trump. Many others were simply left astounded by the increasingly vicious exchange.

Imagine thinking Loomer wants to work with anyone for a common goal.



She’s mad Trump won’t hire her and she’s completely selfish and will lie about everyone and everything to get fame.



She’s disgusting and deserves to be called out.



I wouldn’t care what she looks like or… — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) March 16, 2024

Laura Loomer and Jenna Ellis are arguing over which one is more unattractive. Allow me to assist both of you. You’re BOTH equally unattractive although Laura does have the edge in the loonie category. Now settle down. https://t.co/ZTVenx0ojH — Carlos Turnbull (@cturnbull1968) March 16, 2024

Everyone who has worked for Trump – those who know him best – turn on him.



Laura “Clueless” Loomer is just the next Omarosa. https://t.co/Q8A6Q7XGtU — ⚖️🪴🇺🇦🌈🇮🇱 (@rogertansey) March 16, 2024

Yesterday, Loomer tweeted her relief that Ellis had blocked her. However, Ellis quickly responded to say that she did so because Loomer had an annoying habit of blocking Ellis, unblocking her to tag her, and then blocking her again.

This isn’t the own she thinks it is. It’s just more typical lies from a lunatic.



She blocked me. I only blocked her after she would unblock, reply, and then reblock.



That happened like a year ago, btw, but she knows low-IQ idiot followers like you will think I’ve been LOOMERED!… https://t.co/7I5WKl5Qoa pic.twitter.com/EO8k6eePce — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) March 17, 2024

Despite appearing to have blocked one another, we suspect this is not the last time the two of them will go at it online.