Jenna Ellis and Laura Loomer are tearing strips off each other online

Two people closely involved with former President Donald Trump have gone to war with one another on social media.
Jenna Ellis is a former attorney to Trump. The RICO charges leveled at Trump in Georgia included Ellis as a co-defendant. She took a plea deal and escaped jail time. Eliis agreed to work with prosecutors as they continue their case against the former President. He denies the charges against him.
In the eyes of some Trump supporters, this makes Ellis disloyal. That’s certainly the view of failed Republican candidate Laura Loomer.
Politics, but make it gay!
Stay woke with our briefing while staying informed on all things LGBTQ+ entertainment, life, and more!
Loomer, who has worked for far-right organizations such as Project Veritas, the Geller Report, The Rebel Media and InfoWars, is one of Donald Trump’s most slavish acolytes.
Last year, there was speculation Trump might have offered a role in his campaign. However, given her extremist views and peddling of conspiracy theories, others within Trump’s orbit reportedly warned him against the idea.
Despite this, Loomer appears to still be ogling for some involvement. She has been spotted several times at Mar-a-Lago in recent months. She also often attacks online those she regards as against Trump or disloyal.
This includes Ellis.
“People are so mean to President Trump”
Late last week, Loomer posted a tweet complaining about people who are “so mean to President Trump. He doesn’t deserve it. His life is so hard and he just keeps on fighting for all of us.”
Ellis reposted it, saying it had made her snort and calling Loomer “pathetic.”
The way I just snorted reading this. 🤣— Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) March 14, 2024
Loomer is so pathetic. pic.twitter.com/RCHYXGJLfS
And with that, the gloves came off.
Loomer shot back with all the diplomacy of a sledgehammer.
“Pathetic is turning on the man who gave you employment just so you can save your own disloyal, fat, ugly a**,” Loomer tweeted. “I’d rather be called ‘pathetic’ than be DISLOYAL you good for nothing harpy.
“Twice divorced. Overweight. And disloyal. You have no future, Jenna. But, I do.”
Ouch.
“Unable to find a man”
Ellis rolled up her sleeves and fired back.
“Loomer is pathetic and a crazy level of delulu that makes her deeply unattractive and unable to find a man.
“It’s why she lashes out in anger, jealously, and lies about other women who are secure and confident.
“Some of my relationships haven’t worked out, like everybody, but at least I’ve had them. 😂”, she laughed.
Loomer is pathetic and a crazy level of delulu that makes her deeply unattractive and unable to find a man.— Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) March 16, 2024
It’s why she lashes out in anger, jealously, and lies about other women who are secure and confident.
Some of my relationships haven’t worked out, like everybody, but at…
Of course, Loomer was not going to let THAT lie.
“It’s ironic how @JennaEllisEsq of all people wants to comment on my relationship status,” fumed Loomer.
“She has been divorced twice and her last husband divorced her 2 months after marrying her in June of 2019. You have to be a mental case for your husband to leave you after 2 months of marriage.
“While I take care of myself, Jenna Ellis continues to emotionally eat herself to the point of no return while she makes plea deals with Fani Willis in an effort to Try to get Trump locked up in jail.”
Loomer concluded by telling Ellis: “I hope you spend the rest of your life in jail where you belong … You have zero value.”
“Malignant narcissistic delusional manipulation”
Ellis did not let up on her own attack.
“Loomer is just bitterly crazy angry she can’t work for Trump and she’s desperate. That’s it. That’s her whole game,” Ellis tweeted.
“Then she lashes out at MTG, me, anyone who dares to call out her lies and insanity. She takes it to a personal level to try to force people to back off.
“It’s a level of malignant narcissistic delusional manipulation that’s actually evil.”
Online, some MAGA diehards took Loomer’s side. To them, Ellis is a turncoat now working against Trump. Many others were simply left astounded by the increasingly vicious exchange.
Imagine thinking Loomer wants to work with anyone for a common goal.— Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) March 16, 2024
She’s mad Trump won’t hire her and she’s completely selfish and will lie about everyone and everything to get fame.
She’s disgusting and deserves to be called out.
I wouldn’t care what she looks like or…
Laura Loomer and Jenna Ellis are arguing over which one is more unattractive. Allow me to assist both of you. You’re BOTH equally unattractive although Laura does have the edge in the loonie category. Now settle down. https://t.co/ZTVenx0ojH— Carlos Turnbull (@cturnbull1968) March 16, 2024
Everyone who has worked for Trump – those who know him best – turn on him.— ⚖️🪴🇺🇦🌈🇮🇱 (@rogertansey) March 16, 2024
Laura “Clueless” Loomer is just the next Omarosa. https://t.co/Q8A6Q7XGtU
Yesterday, Loomer tweeted her relief that Ellis had blocked her. However, Ellis quickly responded to say that she did so because Loomer had an annoying habit of blocking Ellis, unblocking her to tag her, and then blocking her again.
This isn’t the own she thinks it is. It’s just more typical lies from a lunatic.— Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) March 17, 2024
She blocked me. I only blocked her after she would unblock, reply, and then reblock.
That happened like a year ago, btw, but she knows low-IQ idiot followers like you will think I’ve been LOOMERED!… https://t.co/7I5WKl5Qoa pic.twitter.com/EO8k6eePce
Despite appearing to have blocked one another, we suspect this is not the last time the two of them will go at it online.
Related:
Jenna Ellis just said WHAT about Donald Trump and his extra-marital activities?!
Ellis reacted after being branded a “disloyal harlot”
Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis is apparently broke & has resorted to crowdfunding to cover her legal bills
Another day, another Trump lawyer hiring a lawyer to get out of trouble.
13 Comments
Mister P
I want to stoop to the level of a trumper and see this fight get physical.
Man About Town
Yes! A catfight, equal to the one between Miriam and Sylvia in “The Women” please!
abfab
Alexis and Cristal
”I was aiming for you, you bitch… and I’m sorry I missed.”
dbmcvey
Do you ever get the feeling that Republican women don’t like other women?
PubisHairus
Have you ever interacted with young, white Republicans? It’s like interacting with another species. So uncanny and creepy.
No surprise they don’t like one another, when they obviously don’t even like themselves.
abfab
Yes, during the Daddy Bush Epoch, The Young Republicans would fill all the 4 star hotels and the convention center for a long, long, tedious and annoying weekend taking over the streets of NW DC and being obnoxious. Talk about clones! White, preppy and dumb.
Mack
So you get the feeling that Republican women don’t even like themselves?
Chrisk
Girls girls relax. You’re both horrible narcissistic people no one sane would ever want a date.
ZzBomb
They hate all the same people.
They hate each other.
They just hate.
I hope people are making sure they’re registered to vote.
abfab
From NPR article:
WASHINGTON — The big news this week, President Joe Biden said at a weekend Washington roast, was that two candidates had clinched their party’s nomination for president. But one was too old, too mentally unfit for the job, he said.
“The other’s me,” Bidden quipped.
abfab
Remember this display?
Wearing yellow star, banned far-right activist cuffs self to NYC Twitter office
Conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer throws away key, but eventually asks police to cut her free after a couple of hours of accusing social media platform of anti-Semitism
The Times Of Israel
Yelling “Twitter hates Jews” and wearing a yellow star of the type forced upon Jews by the Nazis, a far-right activist chained herself to the door of Twitter’s Manhattan offices to protest the social media platform’s decision to ban her.
After claiming to have thrown her key away and threatening to pee on herself, alt-right commentator Laura Loomer eventually began complaining about the cold and asked police to cut her free, which they did, according to local reports
abfab
The dick they want to work for:
Trump Spurned by 30 Companies as He Seeks Bond in $454 Million Judgment
Donald J. Trump’s lawyers said in a court filing that he faces “insurmountable difficulties” as he tries to raise cash for the civil fraud penalty he faces in New York.
NYT
bachy
“Then she lashes out at MTG, me, anyone who dares to call out her lies and insanity. She takes it to a personal level to try to force people to back off. It’s a level of malignant narcissistic delusional manipulation that’s actually evil.”
Oh sweetie, you’ve obviously never tried to comment on Queerty, where that strategy is a daily occurrence!