Jim McGovern slams Marjorie Taylor Greene after she throws bizarre accusation at him

Rep. Jim McGovern and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Photo: US Gov/Shutterstock)

Democratic Rep. Jim McGovern (MA) has got into a spat with MAGA Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (GE). Greene alleges McGovern has an unusual bathroom habit at Congress, prompting a dismissive response from McGovern.

It began yesterday when McGovern blasted Greene during a hearing of the House Rules Committee. McGovern slammed Greene and other Republicans for attempting to impeach DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. He singled out Greene and highlighted some of the conspiracy theories she has promoted.

.@RepMcGovern: Look who is leading this impeachment effort: Marjorie Taylor Greene. This is who is dictating the House floor schedule? Is she now the majority leader? pic.twitter.com/AGvHGYLc8D — House Judiciary Dems (@HouseJudiciary) February 5, 2024

“The clowns are running the circus around here,” McGovern said. “And we’re wasting hours of time this week on Marjorie Taylor Greene because what? She wants to impeach somebody? And don’t even get me started on her absurd censure resolution of Congresswoman Omar that she introduced because she doesn’t know how to use Google Translate.”

Greene recently introduced a measure to censure Rep. Ilhan Omar after a video emerged of the Minnesota Representative. In the clip, Omar gave a speech to Somalians pledging to stand up for them in the US Congress. A translation of the speech reported her as saying she regarded herself as “Somalian first”. However, it later turned out to be a mistranslation.

The House Homeland Security Committee advanced Greene’s resolution to impeach Mayorkas this week.

Greene reshared a clip of McGovern blasting her during yesterday’s congressional hearing. Her accompanying caption said, “Wow this is coming from the same guy who is well known to lay his suit jacket on the actual bathroom floor while spending a lot of time in the stall of the first floor bathroom of the Capitol.

“Eww.

“That’s probably when he comes up with all this 💩.”

“Aren’t you late for a klan meeting?”

It’s unknown what Greene was attempting to allege or claim with this tweet.

Either way, McGovern was quick to shoot back. He was also in the dark about it — but very clear where he stood concerning Greene and her politics.

“No idea what you’re talking about… what are you doing in the men’s bathroom aren’t you late for a klan meeting?” he asked.

No idea what you’re talking about… what are you doing in the men’s bathroom aren’t you late for a klan meeting? https://t.co/G9SkNa2GQa — Rep. Jim McGovern (@RepMcGovern) February 6, 2024

Online, many others also wanted to know where Greene pulled such an odd, specific accusation from.

Why are you hanging out in the men's bathroom? — Yasmine Mary, ARNP-FNP-C (@yazzy1967) February 5, 2024

Did you think this made sense when you wrote it? Kind of like when you decided it was a good idea to show explicit pictures on the house floor.

This is like being back in high school. 🤣🤣🤣 — Intellectual Chaos (@IntellChaos) February 5, 2024

You have serious problems. — Mayo 🤍 (@MayoIsSpicyy) February 6, 2024

Thought maga was against women in men’s bathrooms. 😏 — ᖘ (@_pinkrantz) February 6, 2024

Why are you so concerned or know so much about his bathroom habits Marjorie!?? Ewww creepy — Ivan (@Ivan31365953) February 6, 2024

Greene, of course, then had to double down on her own tweet. Posting another image of McGovern speaking, she pointed out his jacket.

“This jacket could be the one that McGovern laid on the men’s bathroom floor in the Capitol.

“So nasty.”

The House will likely vote today on whether to impeach Mayorkas for what Greene and other critics allege are “high crimes and misdemeanors”. If they are successful, Mayorkas will become the first cabinet official impeached in 150 years, although any further action will likely stall in the senate.