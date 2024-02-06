Jim McGovern slams Marjorie Taylor Greene after she throws bizarre accusation at him

Democratic Rep. Jim McGovern (MA) has got into a spat with MAGA Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (GE). Greene alleges McGovern has an unusual bathroom habit at Congress, prompting a dismissive response from McGovern.
It began yesterday when McGovern blasted Greene during a hearing of the House Rules Committee. McGovern slammed Greene and other Republicans for attempting to impeach DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. He singled out Greene and highlighted some of the conspiracy theories she has promoted.
.@RepMcGovern: Look who is leading this impeachment effort: Marjorie Taylor Greene. This is who is dictating the House floor schedule? Is she now the majority leader? pic.twitter.com/AGvHGYLc8D— House Judiciary Dems (@HouseJudiciary) February 5, 2024
“The clowns are running the circus around here,” McGovern said. “And we’re wasting hours of time this week on Marjorie Taylor Greene because what? She wants to impeach somebody? And don’t even get me started on her absurd censure resolution of Congresswoman Omar that she introduced because she doesn’t know how to use Google Translate.”
Greene recently introduced a measure to censure Rep. Ilhan Omar after a video emerged of the Minnesota Representative. In the clip, Omar gave a speech to Somalians pledging to stand up for them in the US Congress. A translation of the speech reported her as saying she regarded herself as “Somalian first”. However, it later turned out to be a mistranslation.
The House Homeland Security Committee advanced Greene’s resolution to impeach Mayorkas this week.
Greene reshared a clip of McGovern blasting her during yesterday’s congressional hearing. Her accompanying caption said, “Wow this is coming from the same guy who is well known to lay his suit jacket on the actual bathroom floor while spending a lot of time in the stall of the first floor bathroom of the Capitol.
“Eww.
“That’s probably when he comes up with all this 💩.”
Wow this is coming from the same guy who is well known to lay his suit jacket on the actual bathroom floor while spending a lot of time in the stall of the first floor bathroom of the Capitol.— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) February 5, 2024
Eww.
That’s probably when he comes up with all this 💩. https://t.co/ojeHhZnnib
“Aren’t you late for a klan meeting?”
It’s unknown what Greene was attempting to allege or claim with this tweet.
Either way, McGovern was quick to shoot back. He was also in the dark about it — but very clear where he stood concerning Greene and her politics.
“No idea what you’re talking about… what are you doing in the men’s bathroom aren’t you late for a klan meeting?” he asked.
No idea what you’re talking about… what are you doing in the men’s bathroom aren’t you late for a klan meeting? https://t.co/G9SkNa2GQa— Rep. Jim McGovern (@RepMcGovern) February 6, 2024
Online, many others also wanted to know where Greene pulled such an odd, specific accusation from.
Why are you hanging out in the men's bathroom?— Yasmine Mary, ARNP-FNP-C (@yazzy1967) February 5, 2024
Did you think this made sense when you wrote it? Kind of like when you decided it was a good idea to show explicit pictures on the house floor.— Intellectual Chaos (@IntellChaos) February 5, 2024
This is like being back in high school. 🤣🤣🤣
You have serious problems.— Mayo 🤍 (@MayoIsSpicyy) February 6, 2024
Thought maga was against women in men’s bathrooms. 😏— ᖘ (@_pinkrantz) February 6, 2024
Why are you so concerned or know so much about his bathroom habits Marjorie!?? Ewww creepy— Ivan (@Ivan31365953) February 6, 2024
Greene, of course, then had to double down on her own tweet. Posting another image of McGovern speaking, she pointed out his jacket.
“This jacket could be the one that McGovern laid on the men’s bathroom floor in the Capitol.
“So nasty.”
This jacket could be the one that McGovern laid on the men’s bathroom floor in the Capitol.— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) February 5, 2024
So nasty. pic.twitter.com/RuQUSsbYja
The House will likely vote today on whether to impeach Mayorkas for what Greene and other critics allege are “high crimes and misdemeanors”. If they are successful, Mayorkas will become the first cabinet official impeached in 150 years, although any further action will likely stall in the senate.
ZzBomb
People of GA, you deserve better representation.
abfab
MTG. WOW.
ShaverC
Ilhan Omar has been filmed speaking in English, about wanting to move back to Somalia with her family, she for sure considers herself Somali first.
abfab
For sure. And you still rank first in being an asshole.
Bosch
That doesn’t prove she considers herself Somali first. It suggests that she’s treated like crap in her own country.
ZzBomb
Somehow, I’m confident, that what you say is entirely untrue and is a simple, and pathetic, deflection to a whataboutism.
Sort of shocked you’re not jumping all over MTG considering all the “concern” you have about people using bathrooms of a gender that you think they shouldn’t identify with. Cherry pick your outrage much?
abfab
Simple and provincial. Common white trash, with no world view. The Republicans.
Covid Hermit
As someone who lives in Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District (meaning Ms. Omar is my Representative), I can say truthfully that I’d rather be represented by her than by MTG any day.
abfab
Very glad to hear that, Cov Herm
dbmcvey
Hey Shaves, aren’t YOU late for a Klan meeting?
ShaverC
Covid Hermit, Your name tells me everything I need to know about you.
Here’s the speech she gave: “I am an immigrant in the US Congress, but I am a Somali girl, a girl with your lineage, a girl with your language, a girl with your religion, that was a young child taken from her country. That misses her country and wishes to live there. And share with it’s people. I am hopeful for the future that me and my children will be able to raise our kids in this land where I was born and raised.”
Which part was “mistranslated”.
abfab
Many, many, MANY people wish and dream about returning to thier original homelands. And many do it!
Tell us about your hopes and dreams, ShaverC. Ahhh yes, sheltered Shaver. With each new comment you tell us more and more about yourself. And it’s always sad. Myopic. Prejudiced. Bigoted. Nationalistic. Ultra-conservative.
You sound like a hermit. Covid Hermit is honest and real and shows compassion. You are a negative nelly old hag.
Omar has more class in one finger than you have in your entire body. Leave her alone. Mind your own business. She is a proud democrat and that eats the shit out of you.
Fenwick22
The Grand Wizard ShaverC is back.
Mister P
Shaves is implying that she should “ go back to Africa.”
abfab
Go very easy on ShaverC and MTG today. Toby Kieth died so they and the rest of the right wingers (aka The Bad Taste In Music Club) are in mourning. A true Patriot!
Kangol2
Toby Keith, the same person who dogged out the Dixie Chicks for their righteous protest against George W. Bush’s disastrous 10+ year Iraq War! They were correct and Toby Keith, the W Bush gang and all their supporters were wrong!
abfab
He ”entertained” the millions of patriots at the trump innaugurals. MAGA!!!
Kangol2
MTG’s allegation does beg the question, was the Whore of Babylon GQP legislator Taylor Greene hanging out in the House men’s bathroom and if so, why? Does she have a spy-cam in there? Is she gossiping with her weirdo Repug House mates about McGovern and if so, why? What is wrong with this woman and why did the people of Georgia reelect her?
abfab
Yes. She has nothing better to do.
Yes. She has latest in spy technology and drones to deflect Jewsh Space Lasers.
Yes. Because she’s a gossip whore and dumb as a sack of hair.
Keep the questions coming!
Covid Hermit
God help us all if Trumpy Dumpty picks her for his running mate…and especially if they get elected.
abfab
He wouldn’t have to grab that p u s s y………..she’d willingly hand it over to him.
abfab
And in other more embarrassing news for the Republicans, which is the only kind………..
Federal Appeals Court Rejects Trump’s Claim of Absolute Immunity
A federal appeals court rejected Donald Trump’s claim that he was immune to charges of plotting to subvert the results of the 2020 election.
NYT
Fenwick22
It’s been a very good day indeed!
dbmcvey
Yeah, this is the woman who showed revenge porn on the Congressional floor.
abfab
MTG is so hip.
Fahd
Empty Greene is a disgrace to her office and to the people of Georgia. Thank goodness there are people like Rep. McGovern still in the House of Representatives to call out the clowns run amok.