Joe Biden wipes the smile off Marjorie Taylor Greene’s face in the best way possible

President Joe Biden has trolled MAGA Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene in the best way possible. Greene, from Georgia, appeared at the Turning Point Action conference last weekend. The event is aimed at right-leaning students and other young conservatives.

Greene attempted to lambast Biden by comparing him to Presidents Lyndon B. Johnson and Franklin D. Roosevelt.

“Joe Biden had the largest public investment in social infrastructure and environmental programs, that is actually finishing what FDR started, that LBJ expanded on, and Joe Biden is attempting to complete.”

She went on to sneer at federal action to tackle education, medical care and rural poverty with initiatives such as Medicare, Medicaid and food stamps.

Online, many wondered the same thing: Isn’t she highlighting how Democrats want to make things better?

It seems the White House thought the same thing. Yesterday, the administration took Greene’s words, added some uplifting music, and turned it into a campaign advert.

President Biden tweeted the re-edited clip and said, “I approve this message.”

Gay, California Rep. Robert Garcia was among those to applaud Biden’s epic clap back.

Marjorie Taylor Greene quote-tweeted Biden’s tweet with another portion of her Turning Point USA speech. In this, she highlighted the extent of US debt and the financial state of modern America. However, it was a pretty lame retort. Online, many agreed: Biden 1, Greene 0.

