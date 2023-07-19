Joe Biden wipes the smile off Marjorie Taylor Greene’s face in the best way possible

President Joe Biden has trolled MAGA Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene in the best way possible. Greene, from Georgia, appeared at the Turning Point Action conference last weekend. The event is aimed at right-leaning students and other young conservatives.

Greene attempted to lambast Biden by comparing him to Presidents Lyndon B. Johnson and Franklin D. Roosevelt.

“Joe Biden had the largest public investment in social infrastructure and environmental programs, that is actually finishing what FDR started, that LBJ expanded on, and Joe Biden is attempting to complete.”

She went on to sneer at federal action to tackle education, medical care and rural poverty with initiatives such as Medicare, Medicaid and food stamps.

Greene: LBJ is very similar to Biden. They are both Democrat Socialists. LBJ’s big socialist programs.. to address education, medical care, rural poverty, Medicare, Medicaid, food stamps, and welfare. pic.twitter.com/DPw7Yj1DvF — Acyn (@Acyn) July 16, 2023

Online, many wondered the same thing: Isn’t she highlighting how Democrats want to make things better?

Except for the awful voice, how is this not a Biden campaign ad?

MTG (who seems to be hearing of Lyndon Johnson for the first time) calling Biden the heir to FDR and LBJ. Listen to her sneer at giving people education, Medicare and transportation. pic.twitter.com/vnhSud6Sl2 — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) July 16, 2023

It seems the White House thought the same thing. Yesterday, the administration took Greene’s words, added some uplifting music, and turned it into a campaign advert.

President Biden tweeted the re-edited clip and said, “I approve this message.”

I approve this message. pic.twitter.com/f1q5giNM8j — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 18, 2023

Gay, California Rep. Robert Garcia was among those to applaud Biden’s epic clap back.

I CANNOT ☠️☠️☠️ — Robert Garcia (@RobertGarcia) July 18, 2023

I'm going to confess. I can't stop watching this. It makes me happy. — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) July 18, 2023

President Biden dragging Marge is what I live for. — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) July 18, 2023

This is extraordinary and brilliant…please put it on TV. — EveNewtonJobs (@EveNewtonJobs) July 18, 2023

I support this message.



Wait.



Dark Brandon strikes again. — Lucid🏳️‍🌈Lotus🌻🕯🌙 (@booneybig1) July 18, 2023

Marjorie Taylor Greene quote-tweeted Biden’s tweet with another portion of her Turning Point USA speech. In this, she highlighted the extent of US debt and the financial state of modern America. However, it was a pretty lame retort. Online, many agreed: Biden 1, Greene 0.