Joe Biden wipes the smile off Marjorie Taylor Greene’s face in the best way possible

President Joe Biden has trolled MAGA Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene in the best way possible. Greene, from Georgia, appeared at the Turning Point Action conference last weekend. The event is aimed at right-leaning students and other young conservatives.
Greene attempted to lambast Biden by comparing him to Presidents Lyndon B. Johnson and Franklin D. Roosevelt.
“Joe Biden had the largest public investment in social infrastructure and environmental programs, that is actually finishing what FDR started, that LBJ expanded on, and Joe Biden is attempting to complete.”
She went on to sneer at federal action to tackle education, medical care and rural poverty with initiatives such as Medicare, Medicaid and food stamps.
Online, many wondered the same thing: Isn’t she highlighting how Democrats want to make things better?
It seems the White House thought the same thing. Yesterday, the administration took Greene’s words, added some uplifting music, and turned it into a campaign advert.
President Biden tweeted the re-edited clip and said, “I approve this message.”
Gay, California Rep. Robert Garcia was among those to applaud Biden’s epic clap back.
I CANNOT ☠️☠️☠️— Robert Garcia (@RobertGarcia) July 18, 2023
I'm going to confess. I can't stop watching this. It makes me happy.— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) July 18, 2023
President Biden dragging Marge is what I live for.— Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) July 18, 2023
This is extraordinary and brilliant…please put it on TV.— EveNewtonJobs (@EveNewtonJobs) July 18, 2023
I support this message.— Lucid🏳️🌈Lotus🌻🕯🌙 (@booneybig1) July 18, 2023
Wait.
Dark Brandon strikes again.
Marjorie Taylor Greene quote-tweeted Biden’s tweet with another portion of her Turning Point USA speech. In this, she highlighted the extent of US debt and the financial state of modern America. However, it was a pretty lame retort. Online, many agreed: Biden 1, Greene 0.
Mister P
It’s pretty scary that her base applauded her being against education, medical care and relieving poverty. Those are issues that affect them directly.
Maybe there really should be an aptitude test to vote.
abfab
And a CAT scan to see if there is a heart inside of this thing. We already know the brain is missing…
DBMC
I don’t think they actually listen to what she’s saying. I think they just applaud every time there’s a pause. I’m sure most of her audience are on Medicare or Medicaid.
LegionKeign
It’s a beautiful thing when christo-fascist maga morons self own. Moron Traitor Greene is the epitome of the self-deluded uneducated assholes on the right.
dbmcvey
More reasons to vote for Biden!
JClark
It’s hilarious and sad all at the same time that RSBN (Right Side Broadcasting Network — had to look that one up) airs MTG’s speech along with an ad for a “precious metals” grift where you text “TRUMP” to get in on the scam. These people are idiots on every level and will fall for anything. I think Barnum’s statement needs updating. There’s a sucker born every second nowadays, not every minute.
peacefulruffneck
MJT, a/k/a “It” is most of the Wizard of OZ characters all rolled into one. No brain, no heart, no courage.
And let’s not forget Lauren Bobo-MJT’s real live “Wicked Witch of the West” nemesis.
Or her master, the Wizard, DJT…pay no attention to the man behind the curtain. He’s just a massive fraud!
Fahd
Hilarious. Don’t know who they are, but Biden’s political staffers are above average in what they do. Great way to own the evil that is empty G.
abfab
RE ELECT PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN!