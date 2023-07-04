Marjorie Taylor Greene ended Pride Month with this message

GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene marked the end of Pride Month by telling a rally crowd that “The rainbow belongs to God.”
Greene (R-GA) was one of the guest speakers at former President Donald Trump’s Independence Day rally in Pickens, South Carolina, on Saturday.
“Today is July 1st. But all last month was what the left refers to as Pride Month,” she said.
The crowd boos at the mention of Pride Month. Greene smiled smugly, before continuing.
“God-fearing people here and everywhere know the rainbow belongs to God.”
The crowd cheered and applauded.
This is far from being the first time Greene has taken a swipe at the LGBTQ+ community. In February, she gave a speech in North Idaho saying, “They passed a bill to make it a federal law to protect gay marriage. Marriage is between a man and a woman. And that’s between God and a man and a woman,” she continued.
Greene has waged war on the trans community, using many opportunities to blast the very notion of trans people. She proudly displays a large sign outside her Congressional office stating “there are only two genders: male and female.”
Greene’s latest comments prompted eye-rolls online.
And cloven hooves belong to you.— Mike Morton (@TheMikeMorton) July 1, 2023
Rainbow belongs to everyone, including LGBTQ and your god🤷🏻♂️🌈— Mario Pawlowski #ViralMario🇵🇱🇺🇦🇪🇺🇺🇸 (@PawlowskiMario) July 1, 2023
Attempts to re-write history
Elsewhere in her speech, Greene bragged of her latest performative stunt to get into Donald Trump’s good books. She’s pursuing ways to have Trump’s two impeachments expunged from history.
Maybe she wants to use one of those devices they have in Men In Black to make everyone forget about those pesky impeachments.
The idea was trashed online and also mocked by California Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu.
Asked about it on MSNBC on Sunday, Lieu said, “There is no such thing known as an expungement of an impeachment in the United States Constitution. This is totally a made-up process. It is nothing more than a glorified press release with a fake vote.
“And by the way, with the second impeachment, there was bipartisan support in the House and the Senate. Fifty-seven US Senators on a bipartisan basis voted to convict, the highest in US history. But you can’t just erase that. It was televised. Otherwise, people saw it. And this is more stupid stuff from a radical Republican caucus.”
Watch Lieu below.
19 Comments
stanpaske
MTG read a book. Wait? You can read?
dbmcvey
An incredibly stupid person who has way too much power.
jp47
This pathetic excuse for a human being is filled with jealousy and hate. It must be exhausting to live her life.
gregg2010
But I’m afraid this is just the beginning. Now that the Christians “won” the abortion war, gays and gay marriage are next. We’re going to need to fight. The anti gay rhetoric is getting stronger.
I sure hope I’m wrong.
dbmcvey
Absolutely gregg, they’ve made their agenda clear and with their activist conservative judges in the SCOTUS they will be far more likely to achieve them.
This is why it’s so important who we vote for.
FreddieW
Genocide also belongs to God. Read the Old Testament. I’m sure this blond hag is as familiar with the Bible as Donald Trump.
Brian
“The rainbow belongs to god” is such a bizarre sentence. Especially the choice of the word “belongs.”
Rainbows are just a natural phenomenon. It would be like telling Hindus that they’re not allowed to have rain and snow. Or like telling Jewish people that wind belongs only to Christians. Complete nonsense.
She reminds me of Herschel Walker trying to debunk evolution by saying, “Why are there apes?”
abfab
The rainbow belongs to Dorothy and all of her friends. We, the FOD! And I think I can safely say that Marge never found any joy in The Wizard Of Oz. She’s such a bummer.
FreddieW
Don’t really care for it, myself. But “Oz, the Great and Powerful” is a good movie.
abfab
Well then, you and Marge deserve each other.
RoyM
The truth of the matter is that all conservatives would be thrilled if the entire LGBTQ community were exterminated. There isn’t a single GOP voter that isn’t basically a neo-Nazi. Not a single one. So MTG has a big, hate driven audience.
Fname Optional Lname
The awful reality is that your statement is 100% truth. There are some who try to convince themselves that they don’t wish us any ill will yet they run to vote for those who do and that support proves they will not rest until we are just gone.
Jack
When that beeatch has her takedown (and she will) I will be the most petty queen in America. I’ll be eating popcorn on the front row.
nokkonwud
And I’ll be right next to you cackling and knitting and muttering like Madame DeFarge…
Hermes
Rainbows are illusions – just like your god, gurl.
trell
If only she was as fixated on what the Bible has to say about divorce as with what it says about homosexuality,….
Fname Optional Lname
This! So convenient that all of the other “sins” in that book are never mentioned. Pretty sure if Jesus were walking the earth today he would still be hanging around with social outcasts and people like MTG would scare him half to death
jax florida
The house of representatives needs to take out the trash.
GayEGO
Well! Marjorie Taylor Greene doesn’t realize that her statement – “The rainbow belongs to God.” shows that God supports the LGBTQ community! We are born who we are!