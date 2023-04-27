Marjorie Taylor Greene sneers at gay stepmom for not being a “biological mother”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene earned herself further reprimand during a congressional hearing yesterday.

Greene took part in the House Oversight and Accountability Subcommittee’s Select Coronavirus Crisis hearing. One of those called to answer questions was Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers.

Greene grilled Weingarten, who happens to be gay, on how the AFT handled the covid pandemic and school shutdowns.

Greene: People like you need to admit that you’re just a political activist.. not a mother pic.twitter.com/s5zWf9gBNa — Acyn (@Acyn) April 26, 2023

At one stage, Greene pushed Weingarten on her credentials to offer advice about classrooms or children.

“Are you a medical doctor?” asked Greene.

“I am not,” replied Weingarten.

“Are you a mother?” asked a cold-faced Greene.

“I am a mother by marriage,” replied Weingarten, who added that her wife was in the room. Weingarten married Rabbi Sharon Kleinbaum in 2018.

“By marriage, I see,” says a clearly unimpressed Greene.

Weingarten worked primarily as a full-time teacher in the 1990s before her union work took over. However, she pointed out to Greene she still works as an educator on occasion and would be a guest teacher at Cornell University later this year.

This cut no ice with Greene.

“You need to admit you’re just a political activist,” Greene told Weingarten. “Not a teacher, not a mother, not a medical doctor.”

Rep. Robert Garcia blast Marjorie Taylor Greene

Greene’s specific comments about Weingarten, a stepmom, as “not a mother” earned a swift rebuke from others on the committee.

Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia, who is also gay, blasted Greene’s lack of “decorum” in attacking Weingarten, particularly in saying she wasn’t a mother.

“You are a mother,” Garcia told Weingarten. “Thank you for being a great parent.”

When Marjorie Taylor Greene says that adopted or parents through marriage aren't real parents, you'll be damn sure I'll object. pic.twitter.com/iNOfso8G3N — Congressman Robert Garcia (@RepRobertGarcia) April 26, 2023

Fellow California, Democratic Rep. Dr Raul Ruiz echoed Garcia’s comments. He blasted Greene’s “cruel attacks on Miss Weingarten, who loves her children. It is reflective of the cruel personal attacks to any adoptive mother and father who love their children.”

Greene, seemingly unrepentant, retweeted video of her grilling Weingarten to her own Twitter account.

(Screenshot)

“Help kids recover and thrive”

Weingarten took to Twitter to later say she’d welcomed having the opportunity to “set the record straight” on AFT’s Covid response. A statement from AFT said, “Weingarten welcomed the subcommittee’s focus on kids’ learning. But instead of attacking teachers and vulnerable students, dwelling on politics and elevating culture wars, she urged lawmakers to focus on concrete solutions to help kids recover and thrive.”