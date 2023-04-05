Marjorie Taylor Greene gives her opinion on NYC and the internet just can’t with her

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) flew into New York this week to protest the arrest and arraignment of Donald Trump.
Unsurprisingly, the city left Greene unimpressed. She took every opportunity to blast it as a crime-ridden Democratic cesspool. She reserved particular ire for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and NYC Mayor Eric Adams.
However, one tweet, in particular, had Twitter users wondering about her knowledge of the city.
“New York City looks like Gotham City,” she said, in a way that was not meant as a compliment.
Gotham vs. New York City
In fact, Gotham City has been a nickname for New York City since the early 19th century. Original Batman writer Bill Finger said he took the name for his fictional Batman city after flicking through a New York phone book. ‘Gotham City’ was largely based on the architecture of New York. Finger said he resisted calling Batman’s home New York City as he wanted people in other cities to identify with the tale. He instead opted for a fictional name.
Clearly, Greene was unaware of this, but the internet was quick to remind her.
NYC IS Gotham City you moron.— The MIXX Radio Network (@TheMIXXRadio) April 4, 2023
Others reminded her she was free to leave.
Then get the f out. We like it here. Just leave. Simple.— Terry Kinney (@RealTerryKinney) April 3, 2023
Unlike Donald J. Trump, you are free to leave Gotham City you fucking troll. pic.twitter.com/ZaRxq3aaTp— Jerry Avenaim (@avenaim) April 3, 2023
Andy Cohen invites Greene to Stonewall Inn
Greene led a rally near the courthouse where Trump was arraigned yesterday on 34 business fraud-related charges. A large number of counter-protestors blew whistles while Greene tried to speak. She didn’t stick around for long.
Speaking to Right Side Broadcasting during her visit, Greene compared Trump to Jesus and Nelson Mandela.
“Trump is joining some of the most incredible people in history being arrested today. Nelson Mandela was arrested, served time in prison. Jesus — Jesus was arrested and murdered by the Roman government.”
Greene later asked people in a tweet to pray from Donald Trump, saying “this is awful.” This prompted a response from talk show host Andy Cohen. He invited her to join him at the the historic Stonewall Inn for a martini.
Greene passed up on the offer and instead hot-footed it down to Florida last night to join Trump at Mar-A-Lago.
MAGA target judge’s daughter for criticism
At his Florida home, Trump delivered a typically rambling speech railing against the charges brought against him earlier. He pleaded “not guilty” to them all during his court appearance yesterday.
He singled out the judge in the case, Justice Juan Merchan.
“I have a Trump-hating judge with a Trump-hating family, whose daughter worked for Kamala Harris.”
“You want to get President Trump at any cost,” Trump said. “As it turns out, everyone who has looked at this case … says there is no crime and it should never have been brought. Never have been brought.
Greene, along with Trump’s sons Don Jr. and Eric, all later tweeted photos of Justice Juan Merchan’s daughter, pointing out she’d worked on Kamala Harris’s Presidential campaign.
5 Comments
Mister P
Jesus is a fictional character. Unfortunately, Trump is a real person.
There is no universe where they should be compared to each other.
still_onthemark
Gotham was a Final Jeopardy clue just last week – Washington Irving (of Headless Horseman fame) started it as a NYC nickname. I’m shocked that MTG doesn’t watch “Jeopardy!” /s
abfab
Whoda thunk anyone could top the insanity of Michelle Bachmann.
abfab
Someone get the SAGE! I’ll get the Smudge Pots. NYC needs a cleansing. MTG and POS in one day!
Ronbo
This is why tolerant people should be intolerant of lies and liars. This person is proof that there are suckers born every minute – and here is Queerty giving them attention! Are the editors aware that there is no such thing as bad publicity? MTG is collecting cash, donations and support with every story published.
I’m not making comparisons; however, most individuals don’t know that Adolph Hitler got the same “super-star” media treatment as MTG and tRump. Adolf Hitler was sentenced for his role in the Beer Hall Putsch of November 8, 1923 – released early due to media attention demanding that tolerant people forgive his leidenschaft (enthusiasm). The attempted coup in Munich by right-wing members of the army and the Nazi Party was foiled by the government. Sound familiar?
Media helping such scum is contributes to a dangerous path. Learn from history Queerty instead of repeating it.