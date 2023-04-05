Marjorie Taylor Greene gives her opinion on NYC and the internet just can’t with her

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) flew into New York this week to protest the arrest and arraignment of Donald Trump.

Unsurprisingly, the city left Greene unimpressed. She took every opportunity to blast it as a crime-ridden Democratic cesspool. She reserved particular ire for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and NYC Mayor Eric Adams.

However, one tweet, in particular, had Twitter users wondering about her knowledge of the city.

“New York City looks like Gotham City,” she said, in a way that was not meant as a compliment.

New York City looks like Gotham City. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene?? (@RepMTG) April 3, 2023

Gotham vs. New York City

In fact, Gotham City has been a nickname for New York City since the early 19th century. Original Batman writer Bill Finger said he took the name for his fictional Batman city after flicking through a New York phone book. ‘Gotham City’ was largely based on the architecture of New York. Finger said he resisted calling Batman’s home New York City as he wanted people in other cities to identify with the tale. He instead opted for a fictional name.

Clearly, Greene was unaware of this, but the internet was quick to remind her.

The comic has based Gotham on NYC since 1939, dipshit. — Reverend Matty (feat. Ludacris) (@reverendmatty) April 4, 2023

NYC IS Gotham City you moron. — The MIXX Radio Network (@TheMIXXRadio) April 4, 2023

Others reminded her she was free to leave.

Then get the f out. We like it here. Just leave. Simple. — Terry Kinney (@RealTerryKinney) April 3, 2023

Unlike Donald J. Trump, you are free to leave Gotham City you fucking troll. pic.twitter.com/ZaRxq3aaTp — Jerry Avenaim (@avenaim) April 3, 2023

Andy Cohen invites Greene to Stonewall Inn

Greene led a rally near the courthouse where Trump was arraigned yesterday on 34 business fraud-related charges. A large number of counter-protestors blew whistles while Greene tried to speak. She didn’t stick around for long.

We just ran this Infected Animal out of NYC!!!! pic.twitter.com/1ZP6D80vMT — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) April 4, 2023

Speaking to Right Side Broadcasting during her visit, Greene compared Trump to Jesus and Nelson Mandela.

“Trump is joining some of the most incredible people in history being arrested today. Nelson Mandela was arrested, served time in prison. Jesus — Jesus was arrested and murdered by the Roman government.”

Greene later asked people in a tweet to pray from Donald Trump, saying “this is awful.” This prompted a response from talk show host Andy Cohen. He invited her to join him at the the historic Stonewall Inn for a martini.

Meet me at Stonewall for an espresso martini Marge?? — Andy Cohen (@Andy) April 4, 2023

Greene passed up on the offer and instead hot-footed it down to Florida last night to join Trump at Mar-A-Lago.

President Trump is THE leader of the Republican Party and I’m honored to be with him on this historic night! pic.twitter.com/05i7Enl8Ld — Marjorie Taylor Greene ?? (@mtgreenee) April 5, 2023

MAGA target judge’s daughter for criticism

At his Florida home, Trump delivered a typically rambling speech railing against the charges brought against him earlier. He pleaded “not guilty” to them all during his court appearance yesterday.

He singled out the judge in the case, Justice Juan Merchan.

“I have a Trump-hating judge with a Trump-hating family, whose daughter worked for Kamala Harris.”

“You want to get President Trump at any cost,” Trump said. “As it turns out, everyone who has looked at this case … says there is no crime and it should never have been brought. Never have been brought.

Greene, along with Trump’s sons Don Jr. and Eric, all later tweeted photos of Justice Juan Merchan’s daughter, pointing out she’d worked on Kamala Harris’s Presidential campaign.