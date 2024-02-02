John Whaite marries partner Paul Atkins in NYC and shares cute pics and video

British TV personality John Whaite has revealed that he and his partner have wed in New York City.

Whaite, 34, first came to attention as the winner of The Great British Baking Show back in 2012. He has since gone on to carve out a successful career with cookery books and TV kitchen slots. He also featured as the first gay male celebrity to compete as part of a same-sex couple on the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing, the show known as Dancing With The Stars in the US.

In an Instagram post last night, Whaite shared photos of his small wedding ceremony to partner. Paul Atkins is an illustrator and graphic designer. They’ve been together 16 years.

Whaite wore a kilt.

“Our big day in the Big Apple. Mr & Mr,” he said in a caption alongside a slideshow of images. Whaite also quoted a 2015 comment made by Justice Anthony Kennedy when ruling to legalize same-sex marriage across the US.

“No union is more profound than marriage, for it embodies the highest ideals of love, fidelity, devotion, sacrifice, and family. In forming a marital union, two people become something greater than once they were.”

In a reel, Whaite shared more about their day. It includes stop-offs at some notable foodie destinations in Manhattan. He and Atkins then tied the knot with a small ceremony at Central Park’s lakeside Ladies Pavilion.

“Love always wins”

On his Instagram stories, Whaite said, “How lucky we are to live in a time when so many of you are being so beautiful and kind about two fellas getting hitched.

“I’m sure many queer kids lived in deep fear that this would never happen (in some places that fear is still very much a reality).

“Thank you for all your words and love. Love always wins. It has to.”

Falling in love with dance partner

Whaite competed in the 2021 season of Strictly Come Dancing. He was partnered with a fellow gay man, professional dancer Johannes Radebe. The pair came second in the competition.

Whaite later revealed he “fell in love” with Radebe during their time together, to the point where his feelings for his dance partner threatened his relationship with Atkins. He and Atkins spent some time apart after Strictly ended.

Whaite and Radebe have remained on friendly terms, but Whaite told The Times last year that he’d cut down contact with Radebe out of respect for his partner.

“I love him [Paul] to bits and I worship the ground he walks on.

“But I have to be mindful that there’s more than my own desires to consider here and if it would be tricky for Paul for me to be in contact with Johannes, then it’s a sacrifice that I have to make.”

He added: “14 years in a solid relationship with a man who loves me unconditionally, a man who would move the earth to make me feel safe and I was p***ing all over it.

“I look at Paul and what he’s put up with over the years and how he’s nurtured me and stood by me, and who would throw that away? I couldn’t.”