Jonathan Bailey on that viral hunk photo, Zane Phillips’ racy church outfits, ABBA’s lost Xmas album

It’s Monday (again). A lot happened over the weekend. Here’s just some of what you might have missed…

BLESSED BE THE FRUIT: Pope Francis announced a radical change in Vatican policy and will now allow priests to bless same-sex couples, but the ritual is not to be viewed the same as a marriage. Baby steps, if you will. [Associated Press]

GYM, TAN, ORGY: Jersey Shore muscled hetero himbos Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Pauly D, and Vinny Guadagnino pumped more than iron as its been revealed they engaged in multiple orgies together. [Page Six]

ALL THINGS JUST KEEP GETTING BETTER: The original Queer Eye cast – Carson Kressley, 54, Thom Filicia, 54, Jai Rodriguez, 44, Kyan Douglas, 53, and Ted Allen, 58 – reunited at a live event in Pennsylvania in honor of the show’s 20th anniversary premiere in 2003 looking as fab as ever!

GAY POP OLYMPICS: Former Years & Years frontman/ It’s A Sin star Olly Alexander will represent the UK in the camp-tastic 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Sweden. While bisexual singer Loreen won last year, previous queer winners include Mäneskin in 2021 and drag superstar Conchita Wurst in 2014. [Deadline]

FROM ZADDY TO DADDY: Ahead of his 9th wedding anniversary, Lance Bass opened up about how raising twins with husband Michael Turchin has drawn them even closer. [People]

GOING IN-ZANE: Fire Island fox Zane Phillips channeled his inner supermodel by barely wearing clothes in artist and designer Patrick Church’s latest collection.

WAYNE’S WORLD: Let’s Make a Deal host Wayne Brady gave an update on how all the positive changes in his life since coming out as pansexual in August. [Yahoo! Entertainment]

THE LIBRARY IS OPEN: In January, All Stars Season 3 winner Trixie Mattel will be back recapping each episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16 as host of the weekly web series The Pit Stop. Bianca Del Rio was the show’s most recent host. [Variety]

ZARA’S MOST WANTED: Jonathan Bailey revealed how that hunk summit photo with Fellow Travelers co-star Matt Bomer and All of Us Strangers hotties Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal came to be.

Imagine taking a pic of these 4 beautiful men. Jonathan Bailey and Matt Bomer puppy interview is out now! pic.twitter.com/hPtEDarg6a — BuzzFeed Celeb (@BuzzFeedCeleb) December 15, 2023

THE CAPITOL INSURR-ERECTION: For better or worse, the scandal surrounding that viral Senate twink video took over the internet over the weekend and the memes came fast and furious. [INTO]

QUEEN TO QUEEN: Andy Cohen enjoyed a tongue-lashing from Madonna while seated in the front row at her Celebration Tour in NYC as the Queen of Pop called him a “troublemaking queen” for mocking her on Watch What Happens Live. Fun fact: She still has never been a guest on WWHL. [Entertainment Weekly]

THE FLEETWOOD MAC OF COLD WEATHER: SNL imagined what ABBA’s long-lost Christmas album might look like via the comedic talents of Bowen Yang, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon and Maya Rudolph performing hysterical holiday renditions of the Swedish supergroup’s music. This needs to become real album!!!

