slays, serves & stuns

Matt Bomer’s turtleneck daddy chic, Timothée Chalamet’s leather twink & all the fiercest fits of the week

By
weekly fashion

Your weekly queer and queer-adjacent fashion recap has arrived!

We’re clocking all the celebrity style slays, serves and stuns on red carpets from coast-to-coast and around the world.

Whether it was Colman Domingo’s fuzzy sweater sparkle, Aquaria’s punk princess pizzazz, Andrew Scott’s blouse cleavage, or Billie Eilish giving preppy skater Barbie vibes, the looks did not disappoint.

Click through to peep all of your favorite stars rockin’ sickening getups from the last seven days…

Matt Bomer

Matt Bomer in a black turtleneck

Bomer was the college professor of our wildest dreams in this black turtleneck and glen plaid blazer combo at the Maestro premiere in LA.

Jonathan Bailey

Jonathan Bailey

Bailey kept it pure in this winter white ensemble at the Maestro premiere.

Colman & Raul Domingo

Colman Domingo and husband Raul Domingo

Colman and his husband were absolutely adorable in their cozy LA winter getups at a screening of Fellow Travelers.

Chris Appleton

Chris Appleton

Despite divorcing, Appleton went with a bridal white ensemble at a beauty event in Miami.

Billy Porter

Billy Porter

Billy brought the rainbow drama by slaying the house down boots in this sparkling frock at the Toys Party in NYC.

Andrew Scott

Andrew Scott

We are green with envy over Andrew’s sick emerald Lanvin suit and low-cut blouse at a screening of his new film All of Us Strangers in LA. This is THEE serve!

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish

Billie repped Gen Z hard in this ’90s skater meets ’80s argyle prepster at The Tonight Show in NYC.

Harvey Guillén

Harvey Guillen

Harvey owned the red carpet in a sheer trench, navy tuxedo shirt and teal Dr. Martens creepers at the premiere of the Broadway musical How to Dance in Ohio.

Ian Paget

Ian Paget

The Tres Leches podcast host has us running to Zara to try and recreate the chic Manhattan fall lewk he wore to the Percy Jackson premiere in NYC.

Joey Zauzig

Joey Zauzig

The Real Friends of WeHo star’s rocked the popular tuxedo tank top trend at the American Ballet Theatre’s Holiday Benefit in Beverly Hills.

Alex Newell

Alex Newell

Newell was a showstopper in this custom strapless Karen Sabag gown at the Year in Time gala in NYC.

Matt Rogers

Matt Rogers

Rogers proved his show has legs for days as he joined the shorts suit army in this white double-breasted number while performing in Toronto.

Aquaria

Aquaria

The Drag Race legend turned the streets of NYC into a runway arriving to the H&M Holiday Capsule Collection event at Barclays Centre ahead of the Madonna concert.

Greg Berlanti & Robbie Rogers

Greg Berlanti, Robbie Rogers

Hollywood mogul Berlanti showed support for husband Robbie Rogers latest project, Fellow Travelers, at a screening of the series in LA.

Richie Shazam

Richie Shazam

Model, photographer and all-around fashionista Richie Shazam was serving ’80s luxury in this filthy rich ensemble at the H&M event prior to the Madonna concert in Brooklyn.

Cher

Cher

Cher was a Sin City diva in this silver and black glamtastic serve at the opening of the Fountainbleau Hotel in Las Vegas.

Lenny Kravitz

Lenny Kravitz

Velvet and leather were made to be worn by Lenny as he strutted up to the Fountainbleau opening in Vegas.

Zac Efron

Zac Efron

Zaddy Efron channeled his inner supermodel flashing his taut muscles in a form-fitting mock turtleneck and perfectly tailored slacks while leaving Jimmy Kimmel Live in LA.

Dermot Mulroney

Dermot Mulroney

From Longtime Companion to My Best Friend’s Wedding to Family Stone to Scream VI, Dermot has been slaying the Hollywood game for over four decades and his hunter green fit at the Anyone But You premiere in NYC is now an instant classic too.

Ginger Spice a.k.a. Geri Halliwell

Geri Halliwell

Ginger was giving Christmas spice vibes in a festive white number at a holiday charity event in London.

Timothée Chalamet

Timothee Chalamet

The twink prince is a fashion king and his black alligator leather suit ate up the Wonka premiere in LA. OBSESSED!

Edgar Ramirez

Edgar Ramirez

After portraying Gianni Versace on American Crime Story, Ramirez kept us his fashion pedigree with this double-breasted pin stripe moment at the Dr. Death premiere in LA.

Lance Bass and Countess LuAnn

Lance Bass and Countess LuAnn

Lance and LuAnn chose flamboyant chaos as they dazzled in their respective flashy lewks at the Bilt Rewards Holiday party in NYC. Now, we just need a duet!

