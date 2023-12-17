Matt Bomer’s turtleneck daddy chic, Timothée Chalamet’s leather twink & all the fiercest fits of the week

Your weekly queer and queer-adjacent fashion recap has arrived!
We’re clocking all the celebrity style slays, serves and stuns on red carpets from coast-to-coast and around the world.
Whether it was Colman Domingo’s fuzzy sweater sparkle, Aquaria’s punk princess pizzazz, Andrew Scott’s blouse cleavage, or Billie Eilish giving preppy skater Barbie vibes, the looks did not disappoint.
Click through to peep all of your favorite stars rockin’ sickening getups from the last seven days…
Matt Bomer
Bomer was the college professor of our wildest dreams in this black turtleneck and glen plaid blazer combo at the Maestro premiere in LA.
Jonathan Bailey
Bailey kept it pure in this winter white ensemble at the Maestro premiere.
Colman & Raul Domingo
Colman and his husband were absolutely adorable in their cozy LA winter getups at a screening of Fellow Travelers.
Chris Appleton
Despite divorcing, Appleton went with a bridal white ensemble at a beauty event in Miami.
Billy Porter
Billy brought the rainbow drama by slaying the house down boots in this sparkling frock at the Toys Party in NYC.
Andrew Scott
We are green with envy over Andrew’s sick emerald Lanvin suit and low-cut blouse at a screening of his new film All of Us Strangers in LA. This is THEE serve!
Billie Eilish
Billie repped Gen Z hard in this ’90s skater meets ’80s argyle prepster at The Tonight Show in NYC.
Harvey Guillén
Harvey owned the red carpet in a sheer trench, navy tuxedo shirt and teal Dr. Martens creepers at the premiere of the Broadway musical How to Dance in Ohio.
Ian Paget
The Tres Leches podcast host has us running to Zara to try and recreate the chic Manhattan fall lewk he wore to the Percy Jackson premiere in NYC.
Joey Zauzig
The Real Friends of WeHo star’s rocked the popular tuxedo tank top trend at the American Ballet Theatre’s Holiday Benefit in Beverly Hills.
Alex Newell
Newell was a showstopper in this custom strapless Karen Sabag gown at the Year in Time gala in NYC.
Matt Rogers
Rogers proved his show has legs for days as he joined the shorts suit army in this white double-breasted number while performing in Toronto.
Aquaria
The Drag Race legend turned the streets of NYC into a runway arriving to the H&M Holiday Capsule Collection event at Barclays Centre ahead of the Madonna concert.
Greg Berlanti & Robbie Rogers
Hollywood mogul Berlanti showed support for husband Robbie Rogers latest project, Fellow Travelers, at a screening of the series in LA.
Richie Shazam
Model, photographer and all-around fashionista Richie Shazam was serving ’80s luxury in this filthy rich ensemble at the H&M event prior to the Madonna concert in Brooklyn.
Cher
Cher was a Sin City diva in this silver and black glamtastic serve at the opening of the Fountainbleau Hotel in Las Vegas.
Lenny Kravitz
Velvet and leather were made to be worn by Lenny as he strutted up to the Fountainbleau opening in Vegas.
Zac Efron
Zaddy Efron channeled his inner supermodel flashing his taut muscles in a form-fitting mock turtleneck and perfectly tailored slacks while leaving Jimmy Kimmel Live in LA.
Dermot Mulroney
From Longtime Companion to My Best Friend’s Wedding to Family Stone to Scream VI, Dermot has been slaying the Hollywood game for over four decades and his hunter green fit at the Anyone But You premiere in NYC is now an instant classic too.
Ginger Spice a.k.a. Geri Halliwell
Ginger was giving Christmas spice vibes in a festive white number at a holiday charity event in London.
Timothée Chalamet
The twink prince is a fashion king and his black alligator leather suit ate up the Wonka premiere in LA. OBSESSED!
Edgar Ramirez
After portraying Gianni Versace on American Crime Story, Ramirez kept us his fashion pedigree with this double-breasted pin stripe moment at the Dr. Death premiere in LA.
Lance Bass and Countess LuAnn
Lance and LuAnn chose flamboyant chaos as they dazzled in their respective flashy lewks at the Bilt Rewards Holiday party in NYC. Now, we just need a duet!
Related:
Andy Cohen admits he looked like a “lesbian toddler” after getting dragged for THIS outfit
Andy Cohen donned his gay apparel … and got read to filth!
Never miss a moment! Subscribe to the Queerty newsletter to keep up with everything that’s happening.