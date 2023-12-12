Andy Cohen admits he looked like a “lesbian toddler” after getting dragged for THIS outfit

Andy Cohen donned his gay apparel… and got read to filth!
Over the weekend, the Watch What Happens Live host decked the halls with endless memes after the outfit he wore to iHeart Radio’s Jingle Ball in NYC on Friday lit up the internet.
Cohen served as one of the night’s presenters and showed up wearing a green and orange plaid flannel shirt partially tucked into his baggy dark denim jeans. The Bravo kingpin also cuffed the hem of his jeans over a pair of black and white Air Jordan Concord kicks.
Peep the polarizing drip below:
While on the surface the casual look would seem appropriate for a concert, the entire finished product missed the mark as far as the online masses were concerned.
The 55-year-old was accused of looking like everything from a member of ‘NSYNC to someone desperate to hold on to youth.
On Monday, Cohen used his SiriusXM radio show to officially respond to the fashion scandal and wound up facing new scrutiny from his queer colleague.
“You went in lesbian cosplay,” Cohen’s Radio Andy co-host John Hill quipped.
“Without question I did. I look so bad in these red carpet pictures,” Cohen admitted.
However, the Real Housewives honcho insists that while on stage introducing Cher his ensemble looked “great.”
“It looked so good,” he added. “I have this bright green shirt on and there’s a red background… it looks festive.”
It’s definitely an improvement when the baggy denim/sneaker situation is removed from the equation!
But the true red carpet horror didn’t really set in until the next day.
“And I woke up on Saturday morning and went online, and it was a massacre of me. And I was like, oh man, I look so stupid. I deserve all this,” the father of two shared. “I hate it that these pictures are out there. I also happen to look four foot eight. I mean I look like a little fella.”
Hill then joked how he actually believed the explanation for the sartorial mishap was that Cohen’s four-year-old son had switched places with him.
“I thought that a real life Freaky Friday had happened and I was looking at Ben inside, who had dressed himself. You look like a toddler,” Hill said, before clarifying the reference. “A lesbian toddler.”
Cohen concurred: “I do look like a lesbian toddler.”
While his accidental “lesbian toddler” chic definitely turned heads, Cohen’s sapphic Housewives – NYC’s Jenna Lyons and Miami’s Julia Lemigova – have yet to offer up their two cents on the entire fashion fracas.
Cohen will have a chance for some holiday redemption when he co-hosts CNN’s New Year’s Eve coverage with BFF Anderson Cooper live from Times Square. Whether they will be able to throw back cocktails like before has yet to be announced.
In the meantime, get a buzz from some more memes ripping on Cohen’s Jingle Ball “massacre”…
Related:
Anderson Cooper spits his drink out after Gayle King asked this question about his sex life
King wanted to know how Andy Cohen knew so much about Cooper’s bedroom preferences
4 Comments
dbmcvey
The half tuck looks accidental and sloppy. He should fire his stylist.
Cam
Cohen has supported anti-LGBTQ bigots multiple times.
When Dolce and Gabbana founder stated that Gays shouldn’t be allowed to adopt, Cohen showed up to the Met Gala in head to Toe D & G in a show of support for their bigotry, when questioned about it by Howard Stern who asked why he did that he refused to answer.
When the founder of Crunch fitness held a fundraiser for Trump, Cohen defended him by encouraging people to stop boycotting his businesses.
jp47
Cohen is a douche and definitely looks the part in this outfit.
Mr.Gavin Elster
When will this tired, publicity whore’s “fifteen minutes” be up? I think a “lesbian toddler” would contribute a LOT more to society than Cohen’s retro sexism and utter vulgarity, that he profits from. I understand people, in the know, call him “hemorrhoid,” an irritating growth that keeps popping back!