Anderson Cooper spits his drink out after Gayle King asked this question about his sex life

Gayle King and Anderson Cooper (Photos: Shutterstock)

Anderson Cooper and Gayle King were guests on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen last night. Cooper and Cohen are famously good pals, so perhaps the latter felt able to push the envelope a little with his quips and questions.

In one part of the show, Cohen asked Cooper was his dating deal-breakers are.

For example, would journalist Cooper date someone who asked him to make a personal sex tape?

“No,” replies Cooper.

What about someone who “asks to bring a third into the bedroom?”

Again, Cooper replies “No,” which prompts a disbelieving “Oh really?” from his pal.

When Cooper laughs, Cohen says, “I forgot we’re on TV,” suggesting there’s more to this story than is being shared.

“Zaddy”

Cooper goes on to share that he doesn’t like “baby talk” in the bedroom, and he also doesn’t like it when a guy insists on splitting a bill at dinner. He prefers to pay for it all himself. This leads to Cohen calling him a “Zaddy.”

Cohen asks Cooper how he feels about a guy who’s into heavy nipple play, which prompts another snort of giggles from the newsman.

Cohen then asks Cooper if he’d date someone “20 years his junior”, but jumps in before he can answer to say, “Oh, she don’t care!”

After Cohen finishes his questions, King wants to return to the questions about threesomes. She says to Cohen, “Can I ask how you know that Anderson is open to threesomes in the bedroom?”

A shocked Cooper immediately spits out his drink.

Watch below (it’s near the start).

When Cohen recovers from his shock at Cooper spitting out his drink, he tells King it’s just “mother’s intuition.”

In another part of the show, Cohen makes it clear he’s a fan of edible cannabis products and has occasionally given them to Cooper.

Watch below.

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen have been good friends for many years. They’re also now dads to two young children each and have spoken before about their kids having play dates. Cooper is co-parenting his two sons with his ex-boyfriend, Benjamin Maisani.

Cooper and Cohen will be back to host the New Year’s Eve coverage from Times Square on CNN.