Jonathan Bennett makes major career announcement & his husband couldn’t be prouder

One of actor Jonathan Bennett’s career goals is about to come true. He’s heading to Broadway for the first time as a performer. Yesterday, Bennett (who shot to fame in the 2004 movie Mean Girls), announced that he’s taking up a role in Spamalot.

Bennett reshared a headline from Playbill about his casting. He captioned the photo, “Dreams do come true!”

According to Playbill, Bennett will take on the role of Sir Robin, currently played by another queer actor, Michael Urie (Ugly Betty).

Urie will finish his run on January 21st and Bennett will take over on the 23rd.

Spamalot is based on the 1975 movie, Monty Python and the Holy Grail. It follows the escapades of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table as they attempt to find the mythical Holy Grail.

The show earned 14 Tony nominations when it was first performed on Broadway in 2005, and nabbed the prestigious Tony for Best Musical. It returned to Broadway last October at the St James Theatre.

Among the many people to congratulate Bennett was his husband, fellow TV personality Jaymes Vaughan.

Vaughan posted a reply to his hubby saying, “I AM SO #%*^ PROUD OF YOU!! You did it baby! You’re gonna be on Broadway!!!”

Vaughan also posted a couple of messages about the casting to his Instagram stories, with one saying, “I could not be more proud of you … congratulations baby.” A second one said “My Sir Robin 😍” under a photo of Bennett.

Besides their respective TV and acting jobs, Vaughan and Bennett also run their own gay travel cruise company. They’ve amassed a large social media following with their sweet and cute insights into their married life, and for simply being each other’s biggest cheerleaders.

Big congratulations to Bennett on his impending Broadway debut!