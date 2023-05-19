Jonathan Groff and Ncuti Gatwa attend Beyoncé concert together

Actor Jonathan Groff joined some celebrity pals to attend a Beyoncé concert on Wednesday night. Groff has been in Wales filming his role for the new series of Doctor Who. Beyoncé played Cardiff this week as part of her Renaissance extravaganza.

Groff attended the gig with new Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa, and his former Looking co-stars coworkers Raúl Castillo and Tanya Saracho.

Groff doesn’t have social media but thankfully others in the group do, so the excursion, at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium, was captured. It shows the friends very excited to see Beyoncé and dancing and singing to some of her biggest hits.

Jonathan Groff at Beyoncé's concert in Cardiff with Ncuti Gatwa, Raúl Castillo, and Tanya Saracho

The video starts with them joking about how they got tickets. We’re guessing they may have been gifted, as Groff says he got a ticket through Gatwa and then Gatwa claims ignorance, saying, “I didn’t get these tickets. But I took one.”

Gatwa posted photos to his own Instagram, praising Beyoncé.

“She is..and I cannot stress this enough. EVERYTHING 😌”

Last month, the BBC released images of Gatwa and Groff shooting scenes for Doctor Who, alongside fellow actor Millie Gibson.

The character Groff is playing is unknown, but all three appear to be wearing Regency or early Victorian-era clothing.

(Photo: BBC)

Doctor Who returns in November 2023 with three special episodes with David Tennant as the 14th Doctor to coincide with the 60th anniversary. Ncuti Gatwa’s first episode as the 15th Doctor will then air over the holiday period. Russell T Davies has returned as show runner. Another US guest star to feature in the 60th-anniversary episodes is Neil Patrick Harris.