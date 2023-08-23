Josh Hawley just got bitch-slapped with some bad news right after announcing his reelection bid

Josh Hawley just announced his 2024 reelection campaign. But a new poll shows the anti-LGBTQ+ lawmaker might have tougher battle than expected ahead of him.
According to a survey conducted by Saint Louis University and YouGov, Missouri voters appear almost evenly split on whether they want to send the quick-footed senator back to Washington, D.C.
900 people participated in the survey, which was conducted between July 27 and August 8. 47% of respondents said they approved of the job Hawley has been doing on their behalf, compared to 45% who said they disapproved. Another 8% said they weren’t sure.
Those numbers don’t inspire confidence. Then again, Hawley doesn’t inspire much of, well, anything.
He will forever be remembered for that photograph where he’s seen raising a fist in solidarity with insurrectionists outside the U.S. Capitol on January 6.
That and this GIF of him running away from them after they breached the building and he realized his life was in danger.
On the Democratic side of things, there’s a crowded field of candidates vying for a chance to unseat Hawley, whose latest book Manhood was panned upon its release back in May, in next year’s election.
Former Marine Lucas Kunce, who lost his bid for U.S. Senate last year, and his thighs are running again, along with state Sen. Karla May, St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell, and community activist December Harmon.
The Democratic primary for U.S. Senate Missouri will happen on August 6, 2024.
Since taking office in January 2019, Hawley has proven to be one of the most anti-LGBTQ+ senators in the country. In addition to opposing the Equality Act, he’s against protections for gay and transgender workers and same-sex couples fostering children, and he co-sponsored a bill banning trans kids from participating in sports.
He’s also constantly bitching about “cancel culture” and whining about how straight, white, cis men are under attack. And he never misses an opportunity to spew hate and vitriol on conservation media outlets.
Oh, and he had that really dumb podcast that he co-hosted with his equally awful wife Erin about promoting “traditional family values.”
Before you go, here’s a photo of him browsing for wine at the grocery store that he really doesn’t want anyone to see.
6 Comments
m
Either you’re a decent person or you’re a nazi for supporting him.
abfab
I love the sequence of the raised fist photo leading right into the pu ssy boy photo of him running away from the danger. LOL
and this:
”vitriol on conservation media outlets.” I didn’t realize we had those. LOL
Fahd
He’s just awful. He’s a mean-spirited phony and as much of a pariah in the Senate as Cruz is; that tells you something.
I encourage the democratic party on every level to devote lots of funds and effort to unseating him. Missouri and the nation deserve better!
ShaverC
What’s so bad about that pic of him shopping for wine? Queerty ran it a few times, does drinking wine make someone gay?
dbmcvey
Who, other than you, said anything like that?
ZzBomb
You, once upon a time, commented on one of the stories regarding his “family values/masculinity” podcast where he pretty much chastises men shopping for groceries or enjoying fine wine. Unsurprisingly, the troll doesn’t remember what it even trolled.