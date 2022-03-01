The Jussie Smollett saga just took yet another strange turn

After being found guilty in December on five counts relating to staging a hate crime against himself and falsely reporting it to authorities, gay actor Jussie Smollett, 39, is now asking for a retrial.
According to TMZ, Smollett’s lawyers have filed an 83-page motion claiming his constitutional rights were violated when the court prevented his legal team from actively participating in jury selection.
Related: Juror in Smollett trial reveals what convinced them of actor’s guilt
News of the filing comes a couple of days after Cook County’s Judge James Linn said that Smollett would be sentenced March 10, and that he was allowing cameras to be present at the sentencing.
In his new filing, Smollett points to his lawyers not being allowed to ask questions of potential jurors at his original trial to establish “questionable impartiality”. He also claims the prosecution showed a pattern of racism in selecting jurors, and that the judge wrongfully barred the media and public from the courtroom.
The documents claim the prosecutors provided evidence, “insufficient and inconsistent so that no reasonable trier of fact could have found Mr. Smollett guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and thus there is evidence that the jury verdict was contrary to the manifest weight of the evidence.”
Smollett’s now asking for a new trial or a not guilty verdict.
Related: Brother in Smollett case denies homophobia, says he worked at gay club and Pride
Smollett’s case dates back to January 2019, when he says he was assaulted whilst out late one night in Chicago. He said the attackers used racial and homophobic slurs against him and put a noose around his neck.
Police later arrested brothers Abimbola and Olabingo Osundairo. However, following their investigations, and after it became apparent the Osundairo were friends of Smollett’s, they arrested the actor and charged him with concocting the whole thing himself.
Police say he recruited the brothers to stage the attack to negotiate a bigger pay packet and advance his career. Smollett has always denied this.
6 Comments
MarcyMayer
Mr. Smollett is a disgraced hoaxer. He caused the gay community embarrassment and gave credibility to homophobic detractors who don’t believe that gay-bashing exists. He should crawl back under the rock from which he came.
Chrisk
“Smollett points to his lawyers not being allowed to ask questions of potential jurors at his original trial to establish “questionable impartiality”.
Yeah, impartial = he didn’t do it.
Polaro
I think he is a dumb guy who got caught. That said, if the rules were broken, he may have an argument. Don’t know if the argument is valid, but even people I believe to be total tools deserve the protection of law.
Jim
Smollett is being used by his lawyers. Yes it could be about the money but it’s probably about their egos and desire for attention!
Opps just like Jessie
Nevermind.
Fahd
Even though I don’t believe in his innocence, he’s certainly entitled to pursue all available legal avenues. I wonder who’s paying for the lawyers or are these those lawyers who will work gratis just to be associated with a celebrity, even a notorious celebrity?
What a huge waste of resources all around – imo, he should do his minimal time/community service and try to get on with his life; life is precious, and he’s wasting his own time.
Cam
Was there a reason his lawyers weren’t allowed to question the jurors? Or are they using semantics as a defense, and his lawyers actually were allowed to question them, they just weren’t allowed to ask certain questions that the court deemed inappropriate? I wasn’t sure from the article.