And just like that, things got even worse for potentially prison-bound Ivanka Trump

Word on the street is that Ivanka Trump is in serious peril. Several media outlets, political pundits, and legal analysts believe that she’s next in line to be charged in the ongoing criminal probe of the Trump Organization.

Now, Ivanka’s cousin, Mary Trump, says she doesn’t think the former first daughter will have any choice but to flip on her father when the feds inevitably turn their attention directly toward him.

Speaking to Molly Jong-Fast on the latest episode of the podcast The New Abnormal, Mary said Ivanka is essentially stuck between a rock and a hard place and has way too much to lose by staying loyal to her father at this point.

“She’s much less likely to stay loyal than Allen Weisselberg,” the bestselling author explained, referring to the Trump Organization’s CFO who was just charged with 15 felony counts for evading almost $2 million in taxes over a 15 year period.

“Allen had a pretty cushy gig where he was. And I think kind of, in the grand scheme of things, as counterintuitive as this might sound, I think Ivanka has, one, more to lose and, two, more to hang onto. Her husband’s family is legitimately very wealthy.”

Ivanka’s husband, Jared, is said to be worth around $800 million, mostly due to his family’s shady real estate business. Meanwhile, she’s said to be worth around $300 million, bringing their total net worth as a couple to just over $1 billion.

According to Mary, protecting that $1 billion is more important to Ivanka than protecting her own father.

She made similar remarks last week in an interview with Rachel Maddow, when she said that she doesn’t believe any of Trump’s adult children will remain loyal to him, calling their relationship “entirely transactional and conditional.”

“They’re not going to risk anything for him, just as he wouldn’t risk anything for them,” she said.

Speaking to Jong-Fast, Mary went on to say that she sees a lot of similarities between her own legal dispute with her crooked family and the emerging case against Weisselberg, which is also bad news for the Trump klan.

“The kind of fraud that’s being alleged here is exactly the kind of thing my aunts and uncles did to me,” she said. “Patterns strongly imply intent, right?”

She explained that after her father died, her aunts and uncles allegedly created a shell corporation to move funds out of the family business in an effort to both steal from her and avoid paying almost $500 million in estate taxes.

“I think my case also sets a precedent for what the fraud case is hopefully going to show,” she said.

A fraud case in which Ivanka increasingly appears to be extremely close, if not right at, the very center.

As if all that wasn’t bad enough, at least one former House Republican and Justice Department official is publicly calling on prosecutors to subpoena Ivanka and her siblings to determine what, if any, involvement they had in the January 6 Capitol riot.

During a panel discussion at New York University this week, former Rep. Barbara Comstock, who represented northern Virginia for two terms before being ousted by a Democrat Rep. Jennifer Wexton in 2018, pushed for Trump’s adult children to be investigated.

“Nothing has been looked out from January 6 about what they did that day, how that rally came about, all of the people who funded the rally, how people like the Proud Boys and these, you know, Three Percenters, these different groups, the white nationalist groups, that were there,” she said.

Comstock, who led several investigations into the Clinton administration back in the ’90s, also urged her fellow Republicans to stop giving into Trump and #TheBigLie, saying, “You owe it to your constituents to stand up and tell the truth.”