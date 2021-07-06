Ivanka Trump reportedly “in peril”, probably about to be criminally charged, might even go to jail

Ivanka Trump has been keeping an extra low profile in recent weeks and it’s probably because she knows her life is about to be ruined.

After being cast out of Washington, D.C., the former first daughter relocated to Miami, where she and her husband have been renting a $40,000/month luxury condo while they build their $31 million dream mansion.

For a long time, not a single day passed where she wasn’t snapped by the paparazzi walking along the beach, working out, running errands, or suntanning on her balcony overlooking the ocean. Then a couple of weeks ago she just sorta…. vanished. And now we might know why.

According to Donald Trump‘s biographer Michael D’Antonio, Ivanka is in as much, if not more, trouble as Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg, who was just charged with 15 felony counts for evading almost $2 million in taxes over a 15 year period.

The charges include conspiracy, criminal tax fraud, falsifying business records, and grand larceny, among others.

Speaking to Jim Acosta on CNN over the weekend, D’Antonio explained that the crimes Weisselberg is accused of are not dissimilar to things Ivanka allegedly did while she worked at her dad’s company.

“The other person who I think is in peril is Ivanka Trump,” he explained. “One of the things that Allen Weisselberg is in trouble for is taking money as a contractor and then claiming self-employed status so that he can get some of the retirement benefits that the tax code allows for self-employed people.”

“Well, we know that Ivanka Trump got quite significant sums paid to her as non-employee compensation. That freed the Trump Organization from paying part of her taxes, and it put her in a status that I think the IRS would have lots of questions about. So, these folks don’t know how to play the game straight. I think everything they do is crooked.”

D’Antonio also said that Donald Trump only has himself to blame for what’s happening to his company and his family as he “invited all of this.”

“He ran for president in the first place as a publicity stunt,” he said. “He wanted to amp up his visibility and increase his bottom line.”

“He never intended to be elected president, and then when he became president, journalists started digging into the facts of his wealth, which has always been in doubt, and then people that he really hurt, that he steamrollered over the years of leaked documents to The New York Times that gave the truth about his taxes for the world to see. Faced with all of that, the prosecutors had no choice but to go after him.”

D’Antonio said Trump is “getting what he deserves” after years of carelessness and blatant disregard for the law.

Meanwhile, former Assistant D.A. Cynthia Alksne says she believes Ivanka could be the next member of Trump’s inner circle to face criminal charges. Speaking to MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez, she said the lengths prosectors went to nail Weisselberg suggests “they’re trying to tell other people you have got to flip because we have everything.”

“Ordinarily or quite often, New York State indictments are not as detailed as this,” she explained. “The prosecutors went to an amazing amount of effort to show Weisselberg: ‘We have everything we need.'”

Menendez went on to say that if she were in charge of the investigation into the Trump Organization, “I would focus it on the kids.”

“We’ve heard a lot of this reporting about Ivanka Trump getting consulting fees, or things she may or may not have done. That looks to be like the next place.”

Last week, Ivanka’s cousin, Mary Trump, told Rachel Maddow that she believes Ivanka and her siblings, Don Jr. and Eric, will flip on their father if and when the time comes, since that’s just what people in her family do.

“His relationship with them, and their relationship with him, is entirely transactional and conditional,” she said. “They’re not going to risk anything for him, just as he wouldn’t risk anything for them.”

“As far as Donald’s concerned, they have what they have because of him and they should be willing to take whatever hit they’re going to take,” she added. “I don’t believe my cousins would exercise that kind of loyalty towards him.”

Watch.