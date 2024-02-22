K-pop star Jung Kook sizzles in new shots by Madonna’s favorite hunky photographer Mert Alas

credit: YouTube/Calvin Klein (screenshot)/Instagram (@mertalas)

Calvin Klein’s latest campaign is bringing the hotness both in front and behind the camera.

For the their new spring 2024 campaign, CK has enlisted the gorgeous services of a K-pop superstar as BTS singer Jung Kook smolders barely wearing the brand’s latest denim and unbuttoned shirts.

The 26-year-old, who was named Calvin Klein’s global brand ambassador last year, flashes his six-pack while striking supermodel poses as he maneuvers through NYC’s iconic Grand Central Terminal.

You betta werk, JK!

like a movie…



the making of Jung Kook’s Calvin Klein campaign. pic.twitter.com/O9nCwkzLH0 — calvinklein (@CalvinKlein) February 18, 2024

As if the photos and videos weren’t already too hot to handle, the entire campaign was lensed by famed fashion photographer Mert Alas.

Alas, who is known for his collaborative projects with fellow photog Marcus Piggott (collectively called Mert & Marcus), has worked with nearly every fashion house and A-list celebrity from Jennifer Lopez to Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift to Miley Cyrus.

Earlier this year, his previous work with CK got a lot of exposure compliments of Jeremy Allen White’s underwear-palooza that took over everyone’s feeds.

In case you forgot:

If you’re wondering, Alas has not only worked with Madonna countless times, but has also become part of the Queen of Pop’s inner circle.

In the last year, he helped celebrate the music icon’s 65th birthday alongside her boyfriend and kids in Lisbon and then spent the New Year’s holiday soaking up the sun at her side.

He’s officially the luckiest gay in the world.

On top of his stellar photo skills and enviable social life, Alas is also pretty easy on the eyes himself.

Thankfully, the 53-year-old is not afraid to put his bearded mug and fit physique in front of the camera too.

In 2018, Mert & Marcus’ 20-year career was highlighted in the glossy table book Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott containing more than 300 photos of their work.

Three years later, Alas joined forces with business partner Tasso Ferreira to launch the gin brand Seventy One Gin.

“I wanted to make a sexy drink,” he told the Telegraph. “I put in a touch of caffeine with the Ecuadorian Guayusa tea leaves because I want people to embrace the night and not think about going to bed. The night used to be this fascinating thing that we anticipated all day. Nowadays, the world has become too well behaved.”

Everyone can get a little naughty by looking at more images of his body of work below, including Junk Kook’s full campaign video and Alas’ personal thirst traps.