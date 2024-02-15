walk for me

PHOTOS: 25 of the hottest & most gag-worthy looks from New York Fashion Week

By
Male models at NYFW

It may be chilly AF in the Big Apple, but the looks were on fire at New York Fashion Week.

With Beyoncé putting her stamp of approval by making a surprise appearance at the Luar show in Bushwick, Brooklyn, NYFW was definitely the place to be for the last seven days.

While brands like Thom Browne and Helmut Lang may be household names, Art Hearts Fashion – founded by queer designer Erik Rosete – highlighted a slew of rising collections with cutting-edge designs on the forefront of what’s next in fashion.

The entire sartorial spectacle included gorgeous shows from up-and-coming brands such as, Love For Upcycling, Mister Triple XSelenee, and Soid Studios, among others, that showcased male models in daring and body-baring fits that weren’t for the shy or faint of heart.

From shirtless suits to crop tops and more leather than in all of Lenny Kravitz’s closets, the ensembles did not disappoint.

So step away from ASOS and Zara (just for now) and get some MAYJAH fashion inspo by clicking through some of the most gag-worthy lewks looks from New York Fashion Week…

View Full Post

Selenee

NYFW

Drama with a capital D is on the menu.

View Full Post

Selenee

NYFW

The little black dress 2.0.

View Full Post

Selenee

NYFW

A corset and shoulder pads are this season’s must-have accessories.

View Full Post

Mister Triple X

NYFW

Bringing the Marky Mark ’90s energy.

View Full Post

Mister Triple X

NYFW

Underwear this cute needs to be seen.

View Full Post

Mister Triple X

NYFW

Florals and leather for spring is groundbreaking!

View Full Post

Mister Triple X

NYFW

We’re throwing a goth pool party STAT!

View Full Post

Mister Triple X

NYFW

You can never go wrong with a punk rock moment.

View Full Post

Mister Triple X

NYFW

This lewk look can host or travel.

View Full Post

Mister Triple X

Erik Rosete

Designer Erik Rosete closes out the Mister Triple X show with his models in tow.

View Full Post

Love For Upcycling

Mad Max meets Bane chic.

View Full Post

Love For Upcycling

NYFW

These cargos are a Marvel.

View Full Post

Love For Upcycling

NYFW

Harry Potter but make it fashion.

View Full Post

Love For Upcycling

NYFW

Hot mesh for your nerves.

View Full Post

House of Byfield

NYFW

Casual Friday at the office just got served!

View Full Post

House of Byfield

NYFW

No shoes, no service? No problem.

View Full Post

Ricardo Seco

NYFW

Ordering a red leather crop top as we speak!

View Full Post

Ricardo Seco

NYFW

It’s giving Tom of Finland goes to a Memorial Day BBQ.

View Full Post

Ricardo Seco

NYFW

This fit goes from twink to twunk.

View Full Post

Tell The Truth

NYFW

A fuzzy sweater never looked so good. Dayam!

View Full Post

Tell The Truth

NYFW

’80s oversize is the new black.

View Full Post

Willfredo Gerardo

NYFW

This royal is king. Yes, Sir!

View Full Post

Willfredo Gerardo

NYFW

New Jersey Brokeback Mountain is now our whole personality.

View Full Post

Soid Studios

NYFW

Sci-Fi Western eleganza.

View Full Post

Soid Studios

NYFW

This look has legs!

While you’re here, head over to the Queerties Awards, where you can vote for Style Icon, and other LGBTQ+ favorites in more than 24 categories —once a day between now and February 22.

