PHOTOS: 25 of the hottest & most gag-worthy looks from New York Fashion Week

It may be chilly AF in the Big Apple, but the looks were on fire at New York Fashion Week.

With Beyoncé putting her stamp of approval by making a surprise appearance at the Luar show in Bushwick, Brooklyn, NYFW was definitely the place to be for the last seven days.

While brands like Thom Browne and Helmut Lang may be household names, Art Hearts Fashion – founded by queer designer Erik Rosete – highlighted a slew of rising collections with cutting-edge designs on the forefront of what’s next in fashion.

The entire sartorial spectacle included gorgeous shows from up-and-coming brands such as, Love For Upcycling, Mister Triple X, Selenee, and Soid Studios, among others, that showcased male models in daring and body-baring fits that weren’t for the shy or faint of heart.

From shirtless suits to crop tops and more leather than in all of Lenny Kravitz’s closets, the ensembles did not disappoint.