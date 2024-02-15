PHOTOS: 25 of the hottest & most gag-worthy looks from New York Fashion Week

It may be chilly AF in the Big Apple, but the looks were on fire at New York Fashion Week.
With Beyoncé putting her stamp of approval by making a surprise appearance at the Luar show in Bushwick, Brooklyn, NYFW was definitely the place to be for the last seven days.
While brands like Thom Browne and Helmut Lang may be household names, Art Hearts Fashion – founded by queer designer Erik Rosete – highlighted a slew of rising collections with cutting-edge designs on the forefront of what’s next in fashion.
The entire sartorial spectacle included gorgeous shows from up-and-coming brands such as, Love For Upcycling, Mister Triple X, Selenee, and Soid Studios, among others, that showcased male models in daring and body-baring fits that weren’t for the shy or faint of heart.
From shirtless suits to crop tops and more leather than in all of Lenny Kravitz’s closets, the ensembles did not disappoint.
So step away from ASOS and Zara (just for now) and get some MAYJAH fashion inspo by clicking through some of the most gag-worthy
lewks looks from New York Fashion Week…
Selenee
Drama with a capital D is on the menu.
Selenee
The little black dress 2.0.
Selenee
A corset and shoulder pads are this season’s must-have accessories.
Mister Triple X
Bringing the Marky Mark ’90s energy.
Mister Triple X
Underwear this cute needs to be seen.
Mister Triple X
Florals and leather for spring is groundbreaking!
Mister Triple X
We’re throwing a goth pool party STAT!
Mister Triple X
You can never go wrong with a punk rock moment.
Mister Triple X
This
lewk look can host or travel.
Mister Triple X
Designer Erik Rosete closes out the Mister Triple X show with his models in tow.
Love For Upcycling
Mad Max meets Bane chic.
Love For Upcycling
These cargos are a Marvel.
Love For Upcycling
Harry Potter but make it fashion.
Love For Upcycling
Hot mesh for your nerves.
House of Byfield
Casual Friday at the office just got served!
House of Byfield
No shoes, no service? No problem.
Ricardo Seco
Ordering a red leather crop top as we speak!
Ricardo Seco
It’s giving Tom of Finland goes to a Memorial Day BBQ.
Ricardo Seco
This fit goes from twink to twunk.
Tell The Truth
A fuzzy sweater never looked so good. Dayam!
Tell The Truth
’80s oversize is the new black.
Willfredo Gerardo
This royal is king. Yes, Sir!
Soid Studios
Sci-Fi Western eleganza.
Soid Studios
This look has legs!
